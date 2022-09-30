Read full article on original website
Related
cleveland19.com
Firefighter, EMS Captain in Ashland County killed after motorcycle crash, OSHP says
ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A firefighter and EMS Captain in Ashland County died after being thrown from his motorcycle during a crash on Sunday, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officials. The crash happened on Country Road 1302 at around 12:45 p.m. on Oct. 2 in Perry Township, according...
sciotopost.com
Breaking High Speed Chase of a Stolen Vehicle in Pickaway County
PICKAWAY – A high-speed chase is occurring around 7 pm in the area of Us-23 northbound. Two vehicles were reported stolen off a Marathon gas station in Pickaway County possibly at Tarlton road, one ran from police the other stopped at the truck stop after unknowingly being tracked. Law...
Mount Vernon News
Fredericktown woman victim in fatal wreck Monday morning
A fatal accident involving a car and a horse-drawn cart on Green Valley Road in Wayne Township in Knox County on Monday morning is being investigated by the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). Emma West, 18, of Fredericktown was driving a black 2011 Chevrolet Cruze...
1 dead, 1 injured following crash on ramp from I-71 South to I-70 East near downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another person was hurt following a crash that happened Sunday morning near downtown Columbus. Columbus police say the crash happened on the ramp from I-71 South to I-70 East just after 4 a.m. One person was taken to Grant Medical Center...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHIZ
Fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County
Zanesville, Ohio—The State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County. According to Sgt. Jeff Jirles with the Zanesville Post, the crash happened at 2:12 a.m. Saturday on SR 60 near milepost 13 in Wayne Township. Authorities said the driver, 24-year-old Dontel Mayle...
Child severely injured in Sunbury homecoming parade
SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — An 11-year-old boy suffered severe injuries after being run over by a homecoming parade float in Sunbury. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Delaware Post, authorities responded to Big Walnut High School around 6:52 p.m. Friday. Police said the boy was walking next to a Ford F-150 pickup truck, driven by […]
cleveland19.com
Woman trying to escape Massillon Police strikes 2 drivers and 4 dealership cars, OSHP says
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman allegedly struck two cars on the road and four more parked at a dealership as she tried to speed away from Massillon Police, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed. The crash happened on SR-172 west of Perry Drive at approximately 6:48 p.m. on...
Man dies after being pinned under lawnmower in Pataskala
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man died after he was pinned by his lawnmower in a creek bed Saturday evening, according to Pataskala police. Police officers, firefighters and medics were called to a home on Highland Hollow Drive around 7 p.m. for a report of an overturned lawnmower in a ravine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Infant killed in Ohio shed fire: investigators
Fire officials are investigating after an infant was killed in a shed fire in Carroll County Thursday morning.
WHIZ
Two-vehicle fatal crash in Perry County
Jackson Towship – The Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Tuesday,September 27, at approximately 2:01 PM. The crash occurred on State Route 668 in Jackson Township, Perry County. A black 2017 Ford Explorer operated by Tera Binkley, age 44,...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Athens Co. woman killed in deadly crash
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — An Athens County woman lost her life yesterday in a single-vehicle crash. The accident happened shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Monday. According to troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol, 71-year-old Janet McCoy, of Millfield, was traveling along County Road 27 when she veered off the right side of the road, striking several objects, including a tree and utility pole, before overturning into a nearby creek.
Police: Man shot during dispute outside of Grove City Meijer
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was injured after a road rage incident led to a dispute and shooting outside of a Meijer in Grove City Saturday afternoon, according to police. Around 3:35 p.m., officers with the Grove City Division of Police responded to a reported shooting at the Meijer located at 2811 London Groveport Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wqkt.com
Men arrested on theft charges in Holmes County
Authorities in Holmes County have arrested two men for allegedly stealing a camper and two electric bicycles. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office says a witness, who reportedly saw the men steal the bikes from behind a business in Charm, was able to provide a detailed description of the vehicle that the men loaded the bikes into. Based on that description, deputies were able to quickly locate and pull the vehicle over near Millersburg. Arrested on charges of theft were a 52-year old from Big Prairie and a 34-year old from Mansfield. Additional charges could be filed. The case remains under investigation.
Ohio police officers dragged by suspect in car
Grove City police said Martinez and Faris are facing several felony charges, including felonious assault. Authorities said the officers involved were released from the hospital after treatment.
Two hospitalized after shooting in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two were hospitalized after a shooting Friday morning in east Columbus, according to Columbus police. Police said officers officers went to the intersection of North Nelson Road and East 5th Avenue at around 10:56 a.m. and found one person with a gunshot wound to the upper body. CPD states that person […]
Deputies fatally shoot man in protection order call
Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell said deputies fatally shot a man who was trying to enter a home. Deputies were dispatched just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to a home in the village, according to a news release from the sheriff. A woman told dispatchers the suspect was at her home, in violation of a protection order, and that she was hiding for her safety.
sciotopost.com
Update: Shooting at Grove City Meijers
GROVE CITY – On October 1st, 2022 at 3:35 PM, Grove City Division of Police officers responded to Meijer, 2811 London Groveport Rd. on a report of a shooting. According to police a road rage incident cumulated in the parking lot of the store. During a dispute, one individual was shot in the arm. Officers and detectives are on scene investigating, and all involved parties have been identified. At this time, there is no further danger related to this case.
Columbus man arrested after Youngstown chase
Kaylen Gabbidon, 22, is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Knox Pages
Knox County Grand Jury indicts 18
MOUNT VERNON — The Sept. 26 Knox County Grand Jury handed down 18 indictments on Monday. Those indicted include a former Knox County Sheriff's deputy and his wife. Danial R. Bobo and his wife, Elisabeth C. Bobo, were indicted on charges of engaging in corrupt activity and complicity to theft, both first-degree felonies. Additional charges include telecommunications fraud and complicity to telecommunications fraud, third-degree felonies; two counts of misuse of credit card, second-degree felonies; and complicity to telecommunications fraud, a fourth-degree felony.
sciotopost.com
Perry County – Meth Along with Marijuana in Traffic Stop
PERRY – On September 24, 2022, at 04:08 am Perry County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop. During the stop a multitude of narcotics were discovered. Both suspects were local to Perry County, Ohio. Discovered inside the vehicle were marihuana, a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, suspected crack/cocaine, unidentified pills, digital scales and a firearm. The names of the individuals involved in this incident are being withheld pending formal charges. Both suspects were apprehended and are incarcerated at the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.
Comments / 1