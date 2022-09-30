ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dresden, OH

Comments / 1

Related
Mount Vernon News

Fredericktown woman victim in fatal wreck Monday morning

A fatal accident involving a car and a horse-drawn cart on Green Valley Road in Wayne Township in Knox County on Monday morning is being investigated by the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). Emma West, 18, of Fredericktown was driving a black 2011 Chevrolet Cruze...
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Accidents
Dresden, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Dresden, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WHIZ

Fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County

Zanesville, Ohio—The State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County. According to Sgt. Jeff Jirles with the Zanesville Post, the crash happened at 2:12 a.m. Saturday on SR 60 near milepost 13 in Wayne Township. Authorities said the driver, 24-year-old Dontel Mayle...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Child severely injured in Sunbury homecoming parade

SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — An 11-year-old boy suffered severe injuries after being run over by a homecoming parade float in Sunbury. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Delaware Post, authorities responded to Big Walnut High School around 6:52 p.m. Friday. Police said the boy was walking next to a Ford F-150 pickup truck, driven by […]
SUNBURY, OH
10TV

Man dies after being pinned under lawnmower in Pataskala

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man died after he was pinned by his lawnmower in a creek bed Saturday evening, according to Pataskala police. Police officers, firefighters and medics were called to a home on Highland Hollow Drive around 7 p.m. for a report of an overturned lawnmower in a ravine.
PATASKALA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Chevy
WHIZ

Two-vehicle fatal crash in Perry County

Jackson Towship – The Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Tuesday,September 27, at approximately 2:01 PM. The crash occurred on State Route 668 in Jackson Township, Perry County. A black 2017 Ford Explorer operated by Tera Binkley, age 44,...
PERRY COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Athens Co. woman killed in deadly crash

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — An Athens County woman lost her life yesterday in a single-vehicle crash. The accident happened shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Monday. According to troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol, 71-year-old Janet McCoy, of Millfield, was traveling along County Road 27 when she veered off the right side of the road, striking several objects, including a tree and utility pole, before overturning into a nearby creek.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
10TV

Police: Man shot during dispute outside of Grove City Meijer

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was injured after a road rage incident led to a dispute and shooting outside of a Meijer in Grove City Saturday afternoon, according to police. Around 3:35 p.m., officers with the Grove City Division of Police responded to a reported shooting at the Meijer located at 2811 London Groveport Road.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wqkt.com

Men arrested on theft charges in Holmes County

Authorities in Holmes County have arrested two men for allegedly stealing a camper and two electric bicycles. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office says a witness, who reportedly saw the men steal the bikes from behind a business in Charm, was able to provide a detailed description of the vehicle that the men loaded the bikes into. Based on that description, deputies were able to quickly locate and pull the vehicle over near Millersburg. Arrested on charges of theft were a 52-year old from Big Prairie and a 34-year old from Mansfield. Additional charges could be filed. The case remains under investigation.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two hospitalized after shooting in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two were hospitalized after a shooting Friday morning in east Columbus, according to Columbus police. Police said officers officers went to the intersection of North Nelson Road and East 5th Avenue at around 10:56 a.m. and found one person with a gunshot wound to the upper body. CPD states that person […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Deputies fatally shoot man in protection order call

Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell said deputies fatally shot a man who was trying to enter a home. Deputies were dispatched just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to a home in the village, according to a news release from the sheriff. A woman told dispatchers the suspect was at her home, in violation of a protection order, and that she was hiding for her safety.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Update: Shooting at Grove City Meijers

GROVE CITY – On October 1st, 2022 at 3:35 PM, Grove City Division of Police officers responded to Meijer, 2811 London Groveport Rd. on a report of a shooting. According to police a road rage incident cumulated in the parking lot of the store. During a dispute, one individual was shot in the arm. Officers and detectives are on scene investigating, and all involved parties have been identified. At this time, there is no further danger related to this case.
GROVE CITY, OH
Knox Pages

Knox County Grand Jury indicts 18

MOUNT VERNON — The Sept. 26 Knox County Grand Jury handed down 18 indictments on Monday. Those indicted include a former Knox County Sheriff's deputy and his wife. Danial R. Bobo and his wife, Elisabeth C. Bobo, were indicted on charges of engaging in corrupt activity and complicity to theft, both first-degree felonies. Additional charges include telecommunications fraud and complicity to telecommunications fraud, third-degree felonies; two counts of misuse of credit card, second-degree felonies; and complicity to telecommunications fraud, a fourth-degree felony.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Perry County – Meth Along with Marijuana in Traffic Stop

PERRY – On September 24, 2022, at 04:08 am Perry County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop. During the stop a multitude of narcotics were discovered. Both suspects were local to Perry County, Ohio. Discovered inside the vehicle were marihuana, a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, suspected crack/cocaine, unidentified pills, digital scales and a firearm. The names of the individuals involved in this incident are being withheld pending formal charges. Both suspects were apprehended and are incarcerated at the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.
PERRY COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy