Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best of the Menu at Down Under in Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Where to Get Homestyle Comfort Food Near Worcester County, MDKatie CherrixWorcester County, MD
Best of the Menu at Viet Taste in Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
The Best of the Menu at Oaked 110 in Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Four Perfect Places to Picnic in Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Related
foxbaltimore.com
Man arrested in connection to Dorchester County fatal shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland State Police arrested a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a man in Dorchester County earlier this month. 39-year-old Geett Cornish was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, the use of a firearm in a felony, illegal possession of a firearm, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, illegal possession of a handgun in a vehicle, illegal possession of ammunition and related charges.
WBOC
Police Investigating Assault with Knife in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md.- Police are investigating an assault with a knife that happened near a bank Saturday morning in Salisbury. Police say the assault happened just before 11 a.m. in the parking lot of the M&T Bank on S. Salisbury Blvd. No word on any injuries. There is no threat to...
WMDT.com
Man left in stable condition following a shooting in Felton
FELTON, Del. – A man is now in stable condition following a shooting in Felton. On October 1, 2022, around 10:53 P.M. police responded to Canterbury Crossing for a reported shooting. The investigation revealed that a victim sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where they remain in stable condition. At this time, only a limited amount of information is available for the safety of the victim.
WBOC
One Person Sent to Hospital Following Felton Shooting
FELTON, Del.- One person was sent to the hospital after being shot Saturday night in Felton. Delaware State Police say the shooting happened before 11 p.m. at Canterbury Crossing. Police learned that one person had been shot. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. For the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maryland police capture wanted murder suspect in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, MD – The Maryland State Police have announced the arrest of a suspect wanted...
Bay Net
Calvert Man Convicted Of Two Counts Of First Degree Assault
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey reports that on September 28, 2022, Adam Commodore, age 41, was found guilty of two counts of felony first degree assault, as well as two counts of reckless endangerment, following a trial before the Honorable Mark S. Chandlee of the Calvert County Circuit Court. The case was prosecuted by Calvert County Assistant State’s Attorney Benjamin G. Lerner.
Woman With Kids In Car Busted With Needles, Drugs In Maryland Amid Crash Investigation: Police
A Maryland woman is facing charges for allegedly driving while under the influence of drugs with children inside her car before crashing in St. Mary’s County, police say. Lexington Park resident Amy Leigh Burke, 36, is facing multiple charges from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into a motor vehicle crash in California.
WMDT.com
Multiple correctional officers injured in assault at ECI
WESTOVER, Md. – 47 ABC has learned that five correctional officers suffered non-life threatening injuries when they were assaulted by inmates in a housing unit at Eastern Correctional Institution Wednesday evening. We’re told four officers were taken to a local hospital, while the fifth officer’s injuries were less serious....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cops who are brothers charged after drunken fight at beach: officials
Two Woodbridge, New Jersey, police officers who are brothers were charged with assault following a drunken fight between them last month in Ocean City, Maryland, authorities said. Zachary L. Manente, 25, and Jacob D. Manente, 24, were arrested at a condo on the 200 block of 5th Street on Aug....
WMDT.com
Police: Woman facing over 100 counts of theft and fraud following investigation
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Cambridge Police have charged a woman with over 100 counts of theft and fraud following an investigation. According to police, Jayonna Best is currently charged with 120 counts of theft and fraud stemming from two separate incidents. Best is accused of photographing credit and debit cards of patients obtaining services at Your Doc’s Inn, located at 300 Sunburst Highway in Cambridge during her employment, as well as her prior employment at Walgreens at 640 Sunburst Highway in Cambridge. The credit/debit cards were allegedly used to purchase items online from various websites.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigate Highway Shooting
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Dover area on Tuesday evening. On September 27, 2022, at approximately 11:43 p.m., troopers responded to a report of shots fired on Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway (State Route 1) just north of Exit 95. The ensuing investigation revealed that a truck occupied by three subjects had been traveling southbound on Route 1 when the rear window of the vehicle was struck by gunfire. No vehicles were contacted by the victims, and no suspect was located or identified. None of the three occupants, which included a 22-year-old male from Dover, a 21-year-old female from Dover, and an 18-year-old male from Dover, were injured in this incident.
Drug Dealer Sentenced For Violating Probation, Crack Cocaine Possession In Calvert County
A Maryland man will spend years behind bars after being busted with crack cocaine by police investigating a separate incident, the Calvert County State’s Attorney announced. Prince George’s County County resident Steven Terrell Wheeler, 27, of Beltsville, was sentenced on Monday, Sept. 26 in Calvert County Circuit Court to 12 years in prison for intent to distribute cocaine, officials said, with an additional seven years for violating his probation from a 2020 assault case.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMDT.com
Ocean View woman sentenced for embezzling more than $1.1 million from Bethany business
DELAWARE – An Ocean View woman was sentenced on Wednesday on federal wire fraud and tax evasion charges. According to court documents and statements made in court, 55-year-old Joan Donald worked as an administrative assistant and quasi-bookkeeper for Dovetail, Inc., a high-end interior design and construction business in Bethany Beach. Beginning in at least 2014, Donald began defrauding Dovetail and its owner by paying herself a shadow salary, paying her personal credit card bills using the business’s bank account, and funneling money to her husband in various ways, including by fraudulent checks and Square payments.
WBOC
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Dover Woman
DOVER, Del.-Delaware State Police Troop 3 is issuing a Gold Alert for 36-year-old Kelly Patrick of Dover, Delaware. Patrick was last seen on September 28, 2022, in the Dover area. Attempts to contact or locate Patrick have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. Patrick...
Cape Gazette
Police investigate two-car crash on Route 24 near Angola
Delaware State Police are investigating a two-car crash Sept. 29 that closed on Route 24. Emergency responders went the scene about 10:50 at the intersection of Route 24 near Jolyns Way and found one vehicle overturned, according to Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Co. officials. Two people needed care, officials said, and the Delaware State Police helicopter was used to transport one person.
sussexcountyde.gov
Sussex County sheriff warns public of yet another telephone scam
Don’t be like the autumn leaves this season and fall for the latest telephone scam. That’s the message from the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office, which advises the public to be on the lookout for yet another telephone scam making the rounds. In the latest ploy, scammers are calling local residents, going so far as to ‘spoof’ the department’s telephone number and use the names of the sheriff himself, as well as current and/or former deputies, all in an attempt to make the ruse look and sound authentic. Scammers tell call recipients that a warrant for their arrest has been issued for failing to respond to a subpoena in a medical malpractice lawsuit. In order to avoid arrest, however, the scammer gives would-be victims the option to process the matter civilly, rather than criminally, by paying a fine by credit card over the phone.
WMDT.com
Salisbury to host Maryland Folk Festival in September 2023
SALISBURY, Md. – The first-annual Maryland Folk Festival is set to take the stage in downtown Salisbury next year. Festival organizers say the 2023 Maryland Folk Festival will be held September 22nd through the 24th. It will be free and open to all. Organizers say the festival is a large-scale, multi-day outdoor event celebrating American culture. The City of Salisbury plans to welcome hundreds of musicians and performers.
shoredailynews.com
Both Counties and Town of Chincoteague declare State of Emergency anticipating flooding Monday; Chincoteague under voluntary evacuation
Accomack County, Northampton County and the Town of Chincoteague have declared a local State of Emergency ahead. of the second half of the current Coastal Storm System. The State of Virginia’s Emergency Declaration is still in place. This storm system is expected to impact the Eastern Shore of Virginia....
WBOC
Dates Announced for 2023 Maryland Folk Festival
Salisbury, Md.– Salisbury has announced the dates for next years first-annual Maryland Folk Festival. The 2023 Maryland Folk Festival will be held Sept. 22-24, in Downtown Salisbury. The festival will be free and open to people of all ages. The Maryland Folk Festival is a large-scale, multi-day outdoor event...
13newsnow.com
Chincoteague declares state of emergency
NORFOLK, Va. — Chincoteague Emergency Management has declared a state of emergency for the town in preparation for the impending nor'easter, the town said. The town is issuing a voluntary evacuation for all of Chincoteague and strongly recommending that those in the Bunker Hill area and the Ocean Breeze Community evacuate.
Comments / 0