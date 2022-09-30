Read full article on original website
How a simple thumb test can reveal if you’re at risk of deadly illness
WE all worry about our health from time to time. But if you're looking at a way to detect your risk of deadly illness, there's one quick check you can do. A simple thumb test that you can do from the comfort of your own home can reveal if you're at risk of a deadly heart problem.
marthastewart.com
Do You Take a Daily Multivitamin? Scientists Say It May Be the Secret to Preventing Mental Decline as You Age
There are plenty of ways we try to protect our brains against cognitive decline, like doing crossword puzzles and exercising regularly—but can keeping your mind sharp be as simple as taking a daily multivitamin? Scientists seem to think so. According to new research published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, multivitamins can improve thinking skills in older individuals and help prevent cognitive decline.
Scientists make ‘breakthrough’ DNA discovery in ‘key to living longer’
LOTS of scientists are in pursuit of the dream of making humans live longer and one team thinks it's made a breakthrough with DNA. The researchers focused on parts of DNA that are suspected to be tied to living longer. Those parts are called telomeres and they work to try...
IFLScience
Alternative To COVID-19 Vaccines Neutralizes All Known Strains, Including Omicron
Scientists from the University of Tel Aviv have identified and isolated two new antibodies that appeared to have great efficacy against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The team found that the two had a combined neutralization efficacy against all strains – including the currently dominant one – of up to 95 percent.
Scrubs Magazine
Medical Breakthrough: Scientists Discover a Way to Stop Melanoma Cancer Cells from Growing.
Skin cancer patients got some good news this week. Researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys discovered a way to prevent melanoma cells and tumors from growing by inhibiting a key metabolic enzyme. Published in Nature Cell Biology, these findings could lead to a new class of drugs to selectively treat melanoma, the most severe form of skin cancer.
Scientists found going to bed before 9 p.m. has a 70% higher risk of developing dementia.
In a recent study, scientists found early sleeping had a 70% higher risk of developing dementia. Sleep may impact both physical and mental health and has been linked to various health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, dementia, depression, and obesity.
You Should Avoid Broccoli If You're Taking This Medication
Broccoli generally is delicious and incredibly healthy. While it has long been enjoyed by many worldwide, it can actually be dangerous to some people.
Blueberries really ARE a superfood! Study finds eating the fruit every day can reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, study finds
Eating wild blueberries each day could reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, a new study highlighting the oft-dubbed superfood's potential finds. Researchers from the University of North Carolina found that elderly Americans who were already suffering from demonstrable cognitive issues could benefit greatly from eating the fruit each day. In many cases, their brain health reached the same levels of people with no known history of cognitive decline.
This Is The Best Fruit To Naturally Cleanse Your Body And Lose Weight Fast, According To Nutritionists
Losing weight healthily is all about having a well-balanced diet and exercise plan, experts say, and a fruit and vegetable-filled daily menu can provide energy needed for working out. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts to learn more about the benefits of one surprising fruit— dragon fruit— when it comes to weight loss. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
The Surprising Fruit Doctors Say Boosts Collagen And Prevents Wrinkles
While aging and developing wrinkles are inevitable, your diet can still greatly impact your skin’s radiance and health at any age. As fruit is so often linked to a glowing complexion, youthful-esque skin and elasticity, we reached out to doctors, dermatologists and skincare experts for information regarding one fruit suggestion to combat aging skin. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight related to blueberries and skin health from Dr. Emmanuel Loucas, MD, Director of SINY Dermatology and assistant professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, and Danuta Dudek-Pellon, PhD MSc, founder and chief chemist at beauty brand, Cotarde.
New part of the human body found inside lungs
In a new study, scientists found a new part of the human body in our lungs. According to this new study, researchers have found an entirely new part of the cell in the delicate, branching passageways of the human lung, also known as the bronchioles.
Hand sanitizer recall: A cancer-causing chemical was found in this sanitizer
Hand sanitizer is the kind of product many people still carry with them, as the pandemic is far from over. It’s a quick and effective way to clean your hands when you don’t have immediate access to soap and water. But hand sanitizers can be dangerous if they contain potentially harmful substances. After a hand sanitizer recall in April caused by methanol and benzene contamination, we now have an action involving an Antica Farmacista hand sanitizer that might contain benzene.
survivornet.com
Mom, 61, Having ‘Constant Bowel Movements’ Is Grateful She Went To The Doctor About Her Frequent Trips To The Bathroom: It Was Colon Cancer
Christine Amyes, 61, noticed changes in her bowel movements late last year, and when her bathroom trips became even more frequent, she thankfully went and got checked. It was bowel cancer (also known as colon cancer). Like many other bowel cancer survivors in the United Kingdom, Christine was made aware...
Women warned to be on lookout for symptoms of deadly condition that they probably think only affects men
IF you think heart attack, you probably imagine a middle-aged bloke clutching his chest while he drops to the floor. That’s the standard image on TV. But heart attacks kill 77 women every day in the UK – and women are 50 per cent more likely to be wrongly diagnosed when it comes to coronary problems.
These common snacks could increase risk of bowel cancer, study finds
A new study has found that ultra-processed foods, including popular packaged snacks and sugary drinks, may increase a person’s risk of bowel cancer.Researchers in the US examined data from three major long-term health studies involving more than 46,000 men and almost 160,000 women, who were tracked for 24 to 28 years.During this period, 3,216 cases of bowel cancer were identified. The academics used data on cases and diets to determine the risk for bowel cancer.They found that ultra-processed foods, including soft drinks; packaged snacks; commercial bread, cakes and biscuits; confectionary; margarine; and pre-processed ready-to-eat or heat products were linked...
4 Vitamins Doctors Swear By For Better Focus, Memory, And Energy Over 40
It’s natural to experience lower energy levels, worsening memory, and a difficulty focusing as we age. Unfortunately, our brain function tends to decline over time—but that doesn’t mean it can’t be prevented. There are several ways to keep your bran sharp over the years; one of the best ways is by ensuring you’re taking in all the essential vitamins and nutrients it needs. Sometimes that’s difficult to do through diet alone, which is where supplements come in.
These are the worst pains humans can experience: From kidney stones to cracked ribs
Pain is a tricky subject - as it is often considered subjective and dependent on individual pain threshold.However, while the painfulness of getting a tattoo or having a baby may be debatable, there are certain health conditions or illnesses that are undeniably excruciating.According to the NHS, there are 20 conditions that rank as “pain so disabling” that they can prevent you from performing daily tasks - and they include well-known pains such as broken bones and kidney stones to the lesser-known but still agony-causing gout or trigeminal neuralgia.The NHS also names frozen shoulder as one of the worst pains...
scitechdaily.com
A New, Non-Addictive Pain Killer With Fewer Side Effects
A promising new non-opioid painkiller (analgesic) has been discovered, with potentially fewer side effects than other potent painkillers. A team of researchers led by scientists from the University of Warwick’s School of Life Sciences has analyzed a compound known as BnOCPA (benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine) which was discovered to be a powerful and selective analgesic that is non-addictive in test model systems. BnOCPA also has a unique mode of action, which could provide a new path for the creation of analgesic drugs.
msn.com
Signs You Have Dementia and Don't Even Know It
Dementia is a common condition that affects over 55 million people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization, and it triggers a change in cognitive functions such as memory and thinking. The disorder can seriously impact a person's daily routine and disrupt life to the point of needing a caregiver. Learning the signs of dementia is vital for catching the condition early on and taking preventive measures quickly in an effort to slow down its progression. However, it's easy to overlook the symptoms and Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with experts who share what to know about dementia and signs that indicate you could have it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
survivornet.com
Like Eating Bacon? Two New Studies Show that Eating Lots of ‘Ultraprocessed’ Foods Like Bacon Significantly Increases Men’s Risk of Colorectal Cancer
Eating 'Ultraprocessed' Foods Increases Colorectal Cancer Risk. Two new, large-scale studies revealed that eating a lot of “ultraprocessed” foods significantly increases the risk of colorectal cancer in men and can also lead to heart disease and premature death in men and women. Ultra-processed foods include pre-packaged products like...
