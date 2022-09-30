ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Leaders Leyton Orient could have Tom James and Rob Hunt back for Newport visit

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xGlVX_0iGoDWWq00

Leyton Orient pair Tom James and Rob Hunt could return to contention for the home game against Newport.

James missed last week’s win at Barrow due to a calf strain, while fellow defender Hunt had targeted a return this weekend after missing four matches through injury.

Midfielder Ant Georgiou (hamstring), defender Adam Thompson and QPR loanee Stephen Duke-McKenna are still out.

Richie Wellens’ unbeaten table-toppers are bidding for a 10th win from their first 11 league games.

Newport are hoping on-loan West Ham forward Thierry Nevers can prove his fitness.

Nevers sustained a back problem in training on Wednesday and will be monitored by boss James Rowberry.

Attacking midfielder Aaron Wildig is hoping to be back in contention after recovering from a groin injury.

Skipper Matty Dolan hurt his ankle in the recent home EFL Trophy defeat to Forest Green and will miss his second match.

