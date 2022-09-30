DPS: Weatherford man dies in wreck near Ballinger

BALLINGER, TX — A head-on collision on U.S. Highway 67, five miles northeast of Ballinger, took the life of a Weatherford man on Sept. 26th around 7:20 p.m. and injured two others.

According to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Richard Bruce, 73, was driving west in a Dodge Ram 1500. DPS says the truck crossed the center stripes of the road, colliding head-on with a Dodge Ram 3500 that was towing a homemade semi-trailer.

The release says the passenger of the vehicle Bruce was driving was transported to the hospital with critical injuries. The DPS said the driver of the Ram 3500 was transported with non-incapacitating injuries.

