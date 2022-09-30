Read full article on original website
Pine Island residents recount horror, fear as Ian bore down
PINE ISLAND, Fla. — (AP) — Paramedics and volunteers with a group that rescues people after natural disasters went door to door Saturday on Florida's devastated Pine Island, offering to evacuate residents who spoke of the terror of riding out Hurricane Ian in flooded homes and howling winds.
