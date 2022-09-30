ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV.com

Pine Island residents recount horror, fear as Ian bore down

PINE ISLAND, Fla. — (AP) — Paramedics and volunteers with a group that rescues people after natural disasters went door to door Saturday on Florida's devastated Pine Island, offering to evacuate residents who spoke of the terror of riding out Hurricane Ian in flooded homes and howling winds.
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV.com

Death toll escalates in Florida to 47 from Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. — (AP) — Authorities in Florida confirmed several more deaths late Saturday that raised the state's death toll from Hurricane Ian to at least 47 fatalities, hiking the global toll to at least 54 dead. A list of the dead compiled by medical examiners in...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Floridians#Hurricanes#Hurricane Ian#Ncd Rrb

Comments / 0

Community Policy