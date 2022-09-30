'We the People' - Kennard ES celebrates Constitution Day
CENTREVILLE — For the seventh consecutive year, Kennard Elementary School celebrated Constitution Day, Friday morning, Sept. 23. The annual observance began under the leadership of Principal Michelle Carey. Prior to joining KES, Carey upheld the same tradition at Grasonville Elementary.
The past two years, Carey has turned the celebration over to Kennard’s music teacher Windy Broadwater, who has combined the history of the U.S. Constitution with learning lyrics about the scared historical document.
Comments / 0