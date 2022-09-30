ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

WIFR

Rockford pumpkin carver to appear on Food Network

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of Food Network’s upcoming shows is about to feature a Rockford man as one of its contestants. Lincoln Bias is one of seven carving enthusiasts who will compete weekly for a $25,000 grand prize in the third season of ‘Outrageous Pumpkins’. On top of the money. Bias plays for the champion title.
ROCKFORD, IL
StatelineKids

Parent’s Night Out in the Rockford Area

If you’re looking to get out for a date night in the Rockford area, you have two options – hire a sitter or use a Parent’s Night Out service in the area. Most of these options require that a child be at least three years old and potty trained before attending.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Belvidere holds snowmobile races…on grass

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Riders went out to the Boone County Fairgrounds on Sunday. It was for the Prairie Riders Snowmobile Club of Boone County’s Annual “Grass Drags and Swap Meet.” The club has been in the stateline for 47 years, and this was their 27th time holding the event. Four-wheelers and snowmobilers were racing […]
BOONE COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Cider ‘N Cinnamon returning this weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Cider ‘N Cinnamon arts and crafts fair is returning for its 47th year this weekend at Edgebrook Center parking lot. Over 75 talented and creative vendors across the region will attend, starting at from 10 to 5 p.m on Saturday, October 1 and from 10 to 4 p.m. Sunday, October 2.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rockford FD Battling A Kitchen Fire

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Edgebrook is “brewing” up a sweet treat at it’s annual arts and crafts fair

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Edgebrook Center in Rockford kicks off Autumn with it’s forty-fifth annual Cider Cinnamon Arts and Crafts fair. Those who come out enjoyed live music while shopping for various pieces of art, jewelry, décor and more from dozens of vendors. Saturday is the first dat out of the two day festival at the Edgebrook Center, and organizers say they expect to see large crowds Sunday after seeing today’s turn out.
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

Illinois is Home to the World’s Largest Most Intricate Corn Maze

Get your walking shoes on because you are going to need them when you visit one of the world's largest corn mazes in Illinois. The Richardson Adventure Farm Corn Maze located in Spring Grove, Illinois is featuring the best corn maze in the state. Heck, the world! Bring your walking shoes you're going to need them to get through this maze. The maze itself is 9 to 10 miles of email taking you through 28 acres of live corn. This year's maze pays tribute to the men who got to play one of the most famous agents of all time James Bond.
SPRING GROVE, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rockford Firefighters Battle A House Fire

We provide our fans with entertainment, informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Sources are reporting a major scene on the East side

We provide our fans with entertainment, informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Kitchen fire results in $30K damages to Rockford home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A fire that started in the kitchen of a Rockford home caused an estimated $30,000 in damages and resulted in the occupants being forced to relocate temporarily. According to the Rockford Fire Department, firefighters arrived at the scene, in the 2400 block of Sharon Avenue, at 10:33 a.m. Friday. “Fire crews […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford residents left without a home after fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people from Rockford are without a home after theirs went up in flames. The Rockford Fire Department was called to 804 Emerson Drive at 10:52 a.m. Sunday for reports of a house fire, according to the department. Units found heavy smoke and visible fire from the rear of the structure. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Affordable healthcare clinic opens Monday in Janesville

Kelly Sheffield interview 6p.m. Friends and family of Cottage Grove Fire Department firefighter Nathan Walker are mourning the loss of the husband, father, firefighter and Marine Corp veteran. Screamin' Acres opening for its 11th season with new scares. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Screamin' Acres opening for its 11th season...
JANESVILLE, WI
Q985

Coolio Saved Thousands Of Fans From Danger At Illinois Rock Concert

No matter what your music preference there's a good chance you've at least heard of Coolio. You might even know of some of the hits of the rapper like "Gangsta's Paradise", "1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin' New)", or maybe even his hit with Kenny Rogers called "The Hustler." Coolio's concerts were always fun and always unpredictable. In 2009, he was a part of a day-long rock festival in Illinois. If wasn't for him, things could have turned into a disaster for fans.
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

1440 WROK

ABOUT

1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

