Get your walking shoes on because you are going to need them when you visit one of the world's largest corn mazes in Illinois. The Richardson Adventure Farm Corn Maze located in Spring Grove, Illinois is featuring the best corn maze in the state. Heck, the world! Bring your walking shoes you're going to need them to get through this maze. The maze itself is 9 to 10 miles of email taking you through 28 acres of live corn. This year's maze pays tribute to the men who got to play one of the most famous agents of all time James Bond.

SPRING GROVE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO