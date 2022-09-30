Read full article on original website
cstoredecisions.com
Kitchen Automation Platform
One of DayMark Safety Systems’ newest innovations, the MenuPilot kitchen automation platform, reduces dependence on hardware. Coupled with the MenuCommand web portal, it facilitates the centralized management and communication of critical menu data and training materials to foodservice operations. Shelf life, nutritional facts, allergen information and prep data can...
16 Growth Marketing Hacks For Crypto Projects & Start-Ups
The crypto sphere only seems to get more crowded by the day. Standing out in a crowded space where a finite number of investors could be interested in your project can seem daunting if we’re being honest with ourselves. This holds true for start-ups, too. So today, I’d like to give up some of my top growth marketing tactics and strategies for crypto projects that are low-cost or free, preferably, and which you can use today.
Using Data Attribution Comparison Table in Google Analytics 4
It's commonly used multi-channel strategies to acquire as many customers and sales as possible. However, the contribution of sales is made up by multiple partners and not always with high ROAS as advertising platforms show you. A correct analysis of sales contributions is important for the allocation of budget on...
The Most Exciting Part of Technology is That Everything is Possible - Interview With Tobi Ogundele
I’m Tobi Ogundele and I’m an Online Marketing Consultant and content creator. I am glad to announce that I have been nominated for the 2022 Noonies Award. A huge thanks to the HackerNoon community and staff for considering me worthy of this opportunity. I’ve been nominated in the Internet Heroes, Emerging Tech and if you like my writing, please do check out these award pages and vote for me:
CoinDesk
How to Teach Yourself Blockchain: A Guide for Budding Builders
Web3 developers and teachers weigh in with practical advice to help anyone get started building on blockchain. A new form of the internet called Web3 is being built right in front of our eyes. It’s being built on permissionless blockchains where anyone can deploy a smart contract they’ve written. Indeed, some of the greatest developers in this nascent industry are anonymous people – no college degree or corporate work experience is required here.
Amazon’s new warehouse employee training exec used to manage private prisons
The treatment of Amazon employees has made headlines multiple times. AmazonBefore Amazon, the new director of learning and development spent five years as a manager at Corrections Corps of America.
Tron $TRX Wiki: Coin History, Techstack, and Crypto News
This is the official HackerNoon wiki for Tron. As part of our coin price pages, this living wiki displays on. . If you’d like to suggest edits to our official Tron wiki, please submit them in the comment field below, a real human editor will read and review your suggestions for accuracy and publication.
A Complete Guide to Python Lists
Python lists are a fundamental data type in Python. They are similar to Arrays in other languages, such as Javascript. You can learn more about the main Python data structures here. Creating a list in Python is super easy. Let's start with some of the basics, and then dive into...
Getting Started With Game Development
It's been a while since my last post, so I decided why not to drop something today. Here I am posting about how to begin developing video games. (I won't discuss Game engines) So first of all, learn how to program. It is very essential to have an understanding of...
Top 13 Data Visualization Tools for 2023 and Beyond
The Global Data Visualization Market size to grow at a CAGR of 10.2%, reaching the target of 19.2 billion by the year 2027, starting in 2019. The driving factors for such stupendous growth could be listed as the widespread adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) resulting in a surging data pool, thereby creating better market opportunities in the years to follow. Data scientists make the stakeholders aware of the changing market scenario of their business entity via consumer behavioral study so data visualization helps them take control of any adverse consumer behavior.
TechCrunch
The rise of product-led growth is creating opportunities for startups
Welcome to The TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. Enabling product-led growth. SaaS companies that adopt product-led growth — as more and more do — often have...
conceptcarz.com
TeamViewer and Hyundai Motor Sign Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Digital Innovation in Automotive Smart Factory
• TeamViewer to provide Hyundai Motor with industry-leading enterprise augmented reality (AR) platform and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. •Partnership will help Hyundai Motor develop an intelligent manufacturing platform and enhance productivity, accuracy and worker safety in a smart factory. eamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization...
e-cryptonews.com
The Perks of Starting Your Own Business in the Metaverse
The concept of the metaverse can be intimidating since it conjures up images of a futuristic virtual world. Still, it’s actually better understood as virtual experiences that have been uploaded to the internet, similar to an interactive video game. It may be best to think of the metaverse as...
Decentralized Storage: Confronting the Challenges
Decentralized storage is still far from mature. It is faced with three (3) key obstacles - technical, regulatory, and adoption. Decentralized cloud infrastructure’s support for different kinds of data is still underdeveloped. Today’s decentralized networks mainly handle cold data - data that’s seldom accessed - and offer some support for warm data, data that users retrieve on occasion. But decentralized networks aren’t yet capable of hosting hot data, data stored in a database and accessed frequently. Hot data represents a key piece of the puzzle when it comes to storage. Clients and users across industries and domains need instant, reliable access to data - on demand and in real-time. No support for hot data means no video streaming or other kinds of content delivery where speed is everything.
8 Google Chrome Extensions to Record Any Meeting
This thread was originally published on Twitter by Harsh Makadia. Extension for screen recording that converts any procedure into a tutorial in seconds. super handy for: entrepreneurs, educators, founders, and more. 93% less effort should be spent recording and sharing procedures. 2. Writesonic. AI-powered writing assistant lets you rephrase, expand...
SPANX, LLC Promotes Kim Jones to CEO, Expands Executive Team to Support Rapid Growth
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- SPANX, LLC, the mission-driven womenswear brand founded by Sara Blakely, today announced that Kim Jones has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. A company veteran, Jones most recently served as President and CFO, and in her new role, will oversee the company’s corporate strategy and global operations. With over two decades of experience providing strategic leadership to high-growth companies, Jones has a 15-year tenure with the brand and was named President in 2018. Prior to SPANX, she was the Chief Executive Officer at Sweetwater Brewing Company and, earlier in her career, she held finance positions at Ernst & Young, The Coca-Cola Company and EarthLink. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005075/en/ Spanx CEO, Kim Jones (Photo: Business Wire)
Future of Social Interactions: What is ‘SocialFi’ in Web3?
Web 3.0 is introducing new technology fields that combine with decentralized finance (DeFi) elements to blur the lines between web2 and crypto, which includes GameFi and now also SocialFi. What is SocialFi?. SocialFi is the fusion of social media and Web3. It refers to social media on a blockchain with...
How Archethic Blockchain's Algorithm Enables Fast Interactions Between Nodes Across the Globe!
The internet is moving from a centralized network towards a decentralized network, the reason being “The Decentralized Web will enable users and creators to interact and exchange value directly in a peer-to-peer fashion, removing the role of centralized platforms as middlemen that extract value from these interactions." This “Decentralized...
5 Best Polygon Wallets For NFTs in 2022
NFT creators are choosing to build on Polygon, where they can transact faster. Here are the best 5 Polygon wallets in 2022 for NFTs and MATIC: Coinbase. Trust Wallet, Venly. Bitkeep and Metamask. Gloria Chimelu. Saves crypto newbies from getting REKT. Helps brands 'moon.'. About @gchimelu. Credibility. Polygon has grown...
The Roadmap to Learning SQL in 90 Days
The Zero to SQL 90 Days Roadmap is a 90-day roadmap to learn the theory behind SQL syntax. Learn various Database Management concepts that help you tackle real life problems. Practice SQL with inquisitive Case Studies at [selectstarsql.com] Day 30-45: Advanced SQL with Philip.com. Day 60-75: Portfolio Projects with Philip. Day 75-90: Practice on Datalemur.com.com with questions asked by FAANG on my favorite SQL practice website.
