KIMA TV
Officials looking to determine how 'human-caused' Bolt Creek fire started
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — Officials announced over the weekend the Bolt Creek fire was “human-caused." “They have determined through evidence that is was human-caused, but we don’t know the circumstances beyond that," Amanda Monthei said on Monday. “Now it's just a matter of determining whether it was accidental, incidental or in fact arson.”
Community members shaken following shooting in University District that injured 4 students
SEATTLE — Some University of Washington students are shaken following a violent weekend in the University District, including a shooting on Friday that led a driver to flee, hitting and killing a pedestrian. In a separate incident around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, Seattle Police say a bar fight erupted into shots fired, and UW confirmed four students were injured.
Trooper Atkinson returns home after suffering gunshot injuries
Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson is returning home today to continue his path to recovery after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds on September 22. Trooper Atkinson was shot in the face and hand after a suspect's vehicle rammed into his cruiser. Even with his sustained injuries, Atkinson was able to make his way to a local hospital, where he was then airlifted to Seattle, where he stayed for just over a week.
Re-trial to be held Monday for driver in Lakewood police murders
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Opening statements in the re-trial for Darcus Allen are slated to begin Monday at 1:30 pm. Allen was initially convicted of four counts of aggravated murder for his role as the getaway driver in the November 2009 shooting deaths of four Lakewood Police officers: Sgt. Mark Renninger and Officers Tina Griswold, Greg Richards and Ronald Owens.
3 teens arrested after allegedly carjacking a woman in Spanaway, leading police on a chase
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Three teens are in custody after they reportedly carjacked a woman and lead police on a chase Friday night in Spanaway. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, the teens pulled their car behind a woman as she was arriving home, held her at gunpoint, and demanded her car keys. Deputies said the woman didn't immediately cooperate and one of the suspects allegedly hit her in the head with the gun. They then got into the woman's SUV and drove off along with the vehicle they arrived in.
Gas prices see sharp increase since last week across Seattle, Washington state, nation
SEATTLE — Gas prices saw a sharp increase over the past week, rising 46.5 cents in Seattle to bring the city's average to $5.37 a gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 775 local stations. That figure is up 49.7 cents a gallon from a month ago and $1.42 a...
Seattle Kraken unveils 'Buoy,' a six-foot tall sea troll as new mascot
SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Kraken unveiled their new mascot Saturday evening. "Buoy," is a six-foot-tall blue sea troll living in the caverns of Climate Pledge Arena. Officials with the NHL's 32nd Franchise said they wanted to pick a mascot that was "distinctly Seattle," and that Buoy is inspired by the Fremont Troll, a 32-year-old Seattle landmark that's visited by thousands of people every year.
Washington state to receive $518 million after AG's settlement with opioid distributors
SEATTLE, Wash. — Washington state will receive $518 million, $476 million of which will go toward the state's opioid epidemic, after Attorney General Bob Ferguson's settlement with three opioid distributors. Ferguson announced the resolution at a press conference in Seattle on Monday. He said 125 local government jurisdictions unanimously...
Ed Sheeran's Mathematics Tour to make a stop at Seattle's Lumen Field next summer
SEATTLE — Ed Sheeran's Mathematics Tour is making a stop in Seattle next summer. The "Shape of You" superstar's North American tour dates were released on Monday, and included was an Aug. 26, 2023 date at Lumen Field. Other nearby stops include Vancouver, BC, and Southern California's Santa Clara...
