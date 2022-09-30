ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KIMA TV

Officials looking to determine how 'human-caused' Bolt Creek fire started

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — Officials announced over the weekend the Bolt Creek fire was “human-caused." “They have determined through evidence that is was human-caused, but we don’t know the circumstances beyond that," Amanda Monthei said on Monday. “Now it's just a matter of determining whether it was accidental, incidental or in fact arson.”
SKYKOMISH, WA
KIMA TV

Community members shaken following shooting in University District that injured 4 students

SEATTLE — Some University of Washington students are shaken following a violent weekend in the University District, including a shooting on Friday that led a driver to flee, hitting and killing a pedestrian. In a separate incident around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, Seattle Police say a bar fight erupted into shots fired, and UW confirmed four students were injured.
SEATTLE, WA
KIMA TV

Trooper Atkinson returns home after suffering gunshot injuries

Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson is returning home today to continue his path to recovery after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds on September 22. Trooper Atkinson was shot in the face and hand after a suspect's vehicle rammed into his cruiser. Even with his sustained injuries, Atkinson was able to make his way to a local hospital, where he was then airlifted to Seattle, where he stayed for just over a week.
SEATTLE, WA
KIMA TV

Re-trial to be held Monday for driver in Lakewood police murders

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Opening statements in the re-trial for Darcus Allen are slated to begin Monday at 1:30 pm. Allen was initially convicted of four counts of aggravated murder for his role as the getaway driver in the November 2009 shooting deaths of four Lakewood Police officers: Sgt. Mark Renninger and Officers Tina Griswold, Greg Richards and Ronald Owens.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
King County, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
King County, WA
KIMA TV

3 teens arrested after allegedly carjacking a woman in Spanaway, leading police on a chase

SPANAWAY, Wash. — Three teens are in custody after they reportedly carjacked a woman and lead police on a chase Friday night in Spanaway. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, the teens pulled their car behind a woman as she was arriving home, held her at gunpoint, and demanded her car keys. Deputies said the woman didn't immediately cooperate and one of the suspects allegedly hit her in the head with the gun. They then got into the woman's SUV and drove off along with the vehicle they arrived in.
SPANAWAY, WA
KIMA TV

Seattle Kraken unveils 'Buoy,' a six-foot tall sea troll as new mascot

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Kraken unveiled their new mascot Saturday evening. "Buoy," is a six-foot-tall blue sea troll living in the caverns of Climate Pledge Arena. Officials with the NHL's 32nd Franchise said they wanted to pick a mascot that was "distinctly Seattle," and that Buoy is inspired by the Fremont Troll, a 32-year-old Seattle landmark that's visited by thousands of people every year.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duwamish River#Dead Body#Major Crimes

Comments / 0

Community Policy