How to Apply for Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Program
Some 40 million federal student loan borrowers are slated to have a large chunk — and in many cases all — of their student debt forgiven. President Joe Biden’s forgiveness plan, announced at the end of August, will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers with an annual income less than $125,000. Borrowers who received a need-based Pell Grant while in college can receive up to $20,000 of forgiveness, so long as they meet that same income cap.
Student Loan Forgiveness: Eligibility Could Be Blocked If You Did This
President Joe Biden announced the much anticipated and (mostly) widely lauded administration's plan for loan forgiveness on Aug. 24. However, beyond the framework announced at the time, details are...
msn.com
Half of US borrowers in a new poll said their student loan debt is harming their mental health
Half of borrowers in a 2,000 person poll said that their student debt is harming their mental health. The survey, by education platform ELVTR, said that anxiety and depression were the most common issues. One in five surveyed said they had endured sleepless nights and panic attacks linked to their...
CNET
Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Update: First Day to Apply Is Coming Up
Within the next couple of weeks, the student loan debt forgiveness application is expected to open. Those who are eligible will be able to apply to have as much as $20,000 of student loan debt canceled. The White House says the plan will help more than 40 million Americans and eliminate student loan debt for 20 million people.
Biden is making it clear that his broad student-loan forgiveness plan is a 'one-time' action
Biden's administration is ensuring student-loan borrowers know the up-to $20,000 in debt relief is a "one-time" action.
12 Public Service Jobs That Qualify for Student Loan Forgiveness
With last week's news regarding updated measures for federal student loan relief, the topic has been front of mind for many of the 43 million Americans who carry this type of debt. President Biden's...
Biden's Education Department just decided some student-loan borrowers with privately held debt aren't eligible for relief
Student loan relief is rolling out soon for borrowers, as guidance on cancelation comes in. The Education Department has decided that privately held Federal Family Education Loans are ineligible for relief. Around 770,000 borrowers will be impacted by the change, according to the administration. Borrowers who have been waiting with...
Student loan forgiveness: Some borrowers no longer eligible for debt relief
President Joe Biden’s administration announced Thursday that it is scaling back the federal student loan cancellation program amid legal challenges to the debt relief plan. The new guidelines will exclude nearly 800,000 borrowers who were initially told they were qualified for loan forgiveness. The announcement means that some of...
'Folks have an option to opt out': White House responds to student loans lawsuit
The White House on Tuesday responded to a legal challenge against President Joe Biden's $500 billion student loan forgiveness program, arguing that "folks have an option to opt out" of the program rather than incur a tax penalty.
When will student loans be forgiven? What to know about debt relief applications.
Student loan debt cancellation application forms are slated to arrive this month. Here's what you need to know now so your debt relief isn't delayed.
CNET
I Requested a Student Loan Refund. Now My Forgiveness Is More Complicated
I made student loan payments during the federal payment pause and requested a refund -- and after five days of calling, waiting for a ring back and sitting on hold, my refund was finally approved. But that also means my forgiveness situation is a little more complicated. I thought that...
yr.media
Important Dates Approaching About Student Loan Forgiveness
While the public still awaits official word from the White House on how and when applications will be made available, they have a good idea of what to expect, and experts are emphasizing that borrowers of federal student loans fill out their applications as soon as they become available. If...
Biden Administration Changes Eligibility Requirements For Student Loan Debt Relief Plan
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. On Thursday, the Biden administration scaled back the eligibility requirements for the student loan forgiveness plan. Under the new terms, borrowers who have loans that were guaranteed by the federal government but held by private lenders will no longer be eligible for debt relief. The amended plan will impact around 800,000 people.
Investopedia
Education Department Excludes Subset of Student Loans From Relief Plan
On Sept 29, 2022, the United States Department of Education updated the guidance for the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness plan. Under the updated policy, borrowers with privately held federal student loans are no longer eligible to receive loan forgiveness. Here's what to know. Key Takeaways. Borrowers with federal student...
A win 16 years in the making for a group of student loan borrowers
Divorced borrowers who have been on the hook for their ex's student debt are finally getting the fix they need. But the Education Department's radio silence makes the win bittersweet.
