ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
Money

How to Apply for Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Program

Some 40 million federal student loan borrowers are slated to have a large chunk — and in many cases all — of their student debt forgiven. President Joe Biden’s forgiveness plan, announced at the end of August, will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers with an annual income less than $125,000. Borrowers who received a need-based Pell Grant while in college can receive up to $20,000 of forgiveness, so long as they meet that same income cap.
COLLEGES
CNET

Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Update: First Day to Apply Is Coming Up

Within the next couple of weeks, the student loan debt forgiveness application is expected to open. Those who are eligible will be able to apply to have as much as $20,000 of student loan debt canceled. The White House says the plan will help more than 40 million Americans and eliminate student loan debt for 20 million people.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Celeste Headlee
Business Insider

Biden's Education Department just decided some student-loan borrowers with privately held debt aren't eligible for relief

Student loan relief is rolling out soon for borrowers, as guidance on cancelation comes in. The Education Department has decided that privately held Federal Family Education Loans are ineligible for relief. Around 770,000 borrowers will be impacted by the change, according to the administration. Borrowers who have been waiting with...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Borrowers#Need To Know#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Student Loan Debt
yr.media

Important Dates Approaching About Student Loan Forgiveness

While the public still awaits official word from the White House on how and when applications will be made available, they have a good idea of what to expect, and experts are emphasizing that borrowers of federal student loans fill out their applications as soon as they become available. If...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
Joy 107.1

Biden Administration Changes Eligibility Requirements For Student Loan Debt Relief Plan

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. On Thursday, the Biden administration scaled back the eligibility requirements for the student loan forgiveness plan. Under the new terms, borrowers who have loans that were guaranteed by the federal government but held by private lenders will no longer be eligible for debt relief. The amended plan will impact around 800,000 people.
EDUCATION
Investopedia

Education Department Excludes Subset of Student Loans From Relief Plan

On Sept 29, 2022, the United States Department of Education updated the guidance for the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness plan. Under the updated policy, borrowers with privately held federal student loans are no longer eligible to receive loan forgiveness. Here's what to know. Key Takeaways. Borrowers with federal student...
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy