Knox County Leads In Covid Cases
Knox County continues its state-leading position in battling with Covid-19. At this time, the county far and away has more Covid cases than any other Indiana county. It is a statistic that, in a sense, baffles Knox County Health Department director Alan Stewart. Dr. Stewart is encouraged that even though...
2 children airlifted after serious crash in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says eight people were hurt in a drunk driving accident that sent two children to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials tell us the accident happened Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 2830 and Wrights Landing Road. Detectives believe a Ford F-150 ran through […]
Overturned semi causes hours of work on busy highway
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Local first responding agencies say miraculously no one was hurt after a semi-truck overturned early Friday morning. The Masonville and Daviess County Fire Departments say they were called out at 5:28 a.m. to the crash on I-165. Reports show the accident happened around the 65 mile marker just south of […]
Oops! Some Items Didn’t Make It Into The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Munchie Map – Find Them Here
When you are planning the the biggest week-long food street festival on Earth, sometimes an oops can happen. I actually use the word oops on the daily, because stuff happens. Well, imagine trying to put together the holy grail of menus...THE WEST SIDE NUT CLUB FALL FESTVAL Munchie Map. There are over 130 nonprofit booths to list, and share what they are serving up. It's basically the West Side bible for the first full week in October.
New food truck hosts soft opening in Evansville
A new food truck will host a soft opening Friday and Saturday. Joey Za's Pizza and Steaks will be serving diners at Old National from 11a.m. to 2p.m. From 4p.m. to 7p.m. they will at the Evansville Half Marathon Expo. The food truck will offer everything from cheesesteak subs, pizza...
Evansville, Indiana Law Enforcement Provides Security For One Of The Largest Street Festivals in America
The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival brings around 200,000 visitors to Franklin Street, and it takes a lot of planning to ensure everyone has a safe experience. Interview with Officer Taylor Merriss, Evansville Police Department's Special Projects Coordinator. Officer Taylor Merriss with the Evansville Police Department took on a...
Investigators receive several tips on suspicious Sullivan County fires
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The investigation continues into several suspicious fires in Sullivan County. The state fire marshal's office says the Indiana arson hotline has received some tips. Investigators are checking those out. So far, they haven't named any suspects nor made any arrests. There were six unexplained fires...
First City Music Festival underway in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The First City Music Festival is currently underway in Vincennes. This is the third year for the event. The idea for the event started as simple fall get together with friends. "We we're at another Bluegrass event up in Bean Blossom, Indiana" said Dunn. "We got...
Evansville man preps for 53rd year manning the grill at the Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival returns this upcoming week, so does Sam Fulton, who’s been a part of over 50 Fall Festivals, manning the grill for Corpus Christi Catholic Church. A little yellow trailer, the only place to find the church’s famous...
Old Spottsville Bridge to be demolished in 4 phases; Roads closed for it
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced US 60 will be closed on October 4 for a small truss removal.
Invasive species found in Knox County
One Knox County agency wants people to be on the lookout for an invasive species. Knox County Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area says small carpet grass has been spotted for the first time in the county. Small Carpetgrass or Arthraxon hispidus originated in Japan and Eastern Asa. It grows up...
Multiple crews respond to crash on Spottsville Bridge
Dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian find new home in Evansville. Evansville auto-dealer donates car to non-profit group. Owensboro community enjoys live music from symphony orchestra.
Crash closes SB I-165 in Daviess Co.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers in Daviess County say southbound lanes were closed on Interstate 165 Friday morning. One lane had been closed since about 6 a.m. because a tractor trailer overturned. Both lanes were closed around 8 a.m. to move the truck. The road is back open.
Victim supporters honored locally by Holly’s House
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville non-profit honored local people that dedicated their lives to supporting victims and preventing intimate crimes. Holly’s House gave away two big awards Saturday night. The child and adult victim advocacy center awarded Guy Gwaltney the Holly Dunn Pendleton Distinguished Service Award. Gwaltney had a long history in Vanderburgh County […]
Board of School Trustees of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation Meeting
The Board of School Trustees of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation will meet for the regularly scheduled Board meeting Monday, October 3, 2022 at 5:30 PM in the Board Room of the EVSC Administration Building located at 951 Walnut Street, Evansville, IN. Board meetings can also be observed by tuning to EVSC’s radio station, 90.7 WPSR or live streamed online at https://www.wpsrhd.com/.
Marley is a Bombshell Black German Shepherd Available for Adoption in Newburgh, IN
It's a well-known theory that black dogs are passed up more than any other color at shelters. Many shelter workers believe it's because Hollywood portrays them as the "bad guy" in movies and that they aren't as photogenic as other colors. First off, that's just stupid. I have a tiny...
Evansville hairstylist addresses ‘Covid Hair’ phenomenon
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mandy Sims has been dealing with hair for over two decades. She says she’s seen hair loss amongst her clients since she started, but this was a little different. “At first, you know when my sink was filling up, I’m like, ‘Okay what is going...
Dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian find new home in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It Takes a Village, an animal shelter in Evansville, has helped to find space for several dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian. The dogs had all been in a shelter in the storm’s path, and when the shelter reached out to It Takes a Village, Office Manager Jessa McCauley said they jumped at a chance to help.
BREAKING: Allegiant Air Flights Arriving and Departing Evansville Regional Cancelled 9/29/22
I love flying out of Evansville Regional Airport to Orlando, Florida. But what throws a wrench in your vacation plans? Mother nature. The hurricane / tropical storm situation is affecting travelers here in the Tri-State. Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore hangs on as Hurricane Ian makes landfall. Allegiant Air Flights...
