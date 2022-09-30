ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubois County, IN

Knox County Leads In Covid Cases

Knox County continues its state-leading position in battling with Covid-19. At this time, the county far and away has more Covid cases than any other Indiana county. It is a statistic that, in a sense, baffles Knox County Health Department director Alan Stewart. Dr. Stewart is encouraged that even though...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

2 children airlifted after serious crash in Daviess County

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says eight people were hurt in a drunk driving accident that sent two children to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials tell us the accident happened Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 2830 and Wrights Landing Road. Detectives believe a Ford F-150 ran through […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Overturned semi causes hours of work on busy highway

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Local first responding agencies say miraculously no one was hurt after a semi-truck overturned early Friday morning. The Masonville and Daviess County Fire Departments say they were called out at 5:28 a.m. to the crash on I-165. Reports show the accident happened around the 65 mile marker just south of […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WBKR

Oops! Some Items Didn’t Make It Into The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Munchie Map – Find Them Here

When you are planning the the biggest week-long food street festival on Earth, sometimes an oops can happen. I actually use the word oops on the daily, because stuff happens. Well, imagine trying to put together the holy grail of menus...THE WEST SIDE NUT CLUB FALL FESTVAL Munchie Map. There are over 130 nonprofit booths to list, and share what they are serving up. It's basically the West Side bible for the first full week in October.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

New food truck hosts soft opening in Evansville

A new food truck will host a soft opening Friday and Saturday. Joey Za's Pizza and Steaks will be serving diners at Old National from 11a.m. to 2p.m. From 4p.m. to 7p.m. they will at the Evansville Half Marathon Expo. The food truck will offer everything from cheesesteak subs, pizza...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

Investigators receive several tips on suspicious Sullivan County fires

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The investigation continues into several suspicious fires in Sullivan County. The state fire marshal's office says the Indiana arson hotline has received some tips. Investigators are checking those out. So far, they haven't named any suspects nor made any arrests. There were six unexplained fires...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTHI

First City Music Festival underway in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The First City Music Festival is currently underway in Vincennes. This is the third year for the event. The idea for the event started as simple fall get together with friends. "We we're at another Bluegrass event up in Bean Blossom, Indiana" said Dunn. "We got...
VINCENNES, IN
vincennespbs.org

Invasive species found in Knox County

One Knox County agency wants people to be on the lookout for an invasive species. Knox County Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area says small carpet grass has been spotted for the first time in the county. Small Carpetgrass or Arthraxon hispidus originated in Japan and Eastern Asa. It grows up...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Multiple crews respond to crash on Spottsville Bridge

Dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian find new home in Evansville. Evansville auto-dealer donates car to non-profit group. Evansville auto-dealer donates car to non-profit group. Owensboro community enjoys live music from symphony orchestra. Updated: 5 hours ago. Owensboro community enjoys live music from symphony orchestra. Lt. Gov. Crouch speaks at roundtable...
SPOTTSVILLE, KY
14news.com

Crash closes SB I-165 in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers in Daviess County say southbound lanes were closed on Interstate 165 Friday morning. One lane had been closed since about 6 a.m. because a tractor trailer overturned. Both lanes were closed around 8 a.m. to move the truck. The road is back open.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Victim supporters honored locally by Holly’s House

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville non-profit honored local people that dedicated their lives to supporting victims and preventing intimate crime​s. Holly’s House gave away two big awards Saturday night. The child and adult victim advocacy center awarded Guy Gwaltney the Holly Dunn Pendleton Distinguished Service Award. Gwaltney had a long history in Vanderburgh County […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Board of School Trustees of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation Meeting

The Board of School Trustees of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation will meet for the regularly scheduled Board meeting Monday, October 3, 2022 at 5:30 PM in the Board Room of the EVSC Administration Building located at 951 Walnut Street, Evansville, IN. Board meetings can also be observed by tuning to EVSC’s radio station, 90.7 WPSR or live streamed online at https://www.wpsrhd.com/.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville hairstylist addresses ‘Covid Hair’ phenomenon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mandy Sims has been dealing with hair for over two decades. She says she’s seen hair loss amongst her clients since she started, but this was a little different. “At first, you know when my sink was filling up, I’m like, ‘Okay what is going...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian find new home in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It Takes a Village, an animal shelter in Evansville, has helped to find space for several dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian. The dogs had all been in a shelter in the storm’s path, and when the shelter reached out to It Takes a Village, Office Manager Jessa McCauley said they jumped at a chance to help.
EVANSVILLE, IN

