ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestline, OH

Comments / 0

Related
crawfordcountynow.com

Rex L. Radabaugh

Rex L. Radabaugh age 85 of Upper Sandusky died Sat. Oct. 1, 2022 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus. He was born May 30, 1937 to the late Orian & Mary (Altman) Radabaugh. Mr. Radabaugh married Judith (Lawrence) Radabaugh on Feb. 4, 1977 and she survives in...
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Helen M. Crase

Helen M. Crase, 91, of Galion passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Mill Creek Nursing Center in Galion. She was born February 27, 1931 in Tiro, Ohio and was the daughter of Robert and Dorothy (Becker) Fagan. Helen married Raymond M. Crase on January 20, 1950 and he preceded her in death after nearly 71 years on January 15, 2021.
GALION, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Seneca East runs past Bucyrus, 38-17.

BUCYRUS — For Bucyrus, it was a case of missed opportunities. Seneca East was more than happy to capitalize — to the dismay of Bucyrus homecoming queen Lexi Payne, King Mason Gebhardt, and a nice homecoming crowd. Two penalties on the Redmen enabled the Tigers to score two...
BUCYRUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Andrew D. Walters

Andrew D. Walters age 47 of Forest died Fri. Sept. 30, 2022 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. Visitation will be held from 10:00AM – 12:00PM Wed. Oct. 5, 2022 at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest. The full obituary will be published when it is completed.
FOREST, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crawford County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Crestline, OH
County
Crawford County, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Galion holds off Ontario, 46-36

GALION — In a game where the scoring was going back and forth in the second half, Galion was not about to let Ontario back in the game. The Tigers took advantage of two key fumbles in the first half to take a 20-7 lead at the break then watched as the Warriors cut the lead to three in the fourth period.
GALION, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park District#Upcoming#Policy Manual Committee
crawfordcountynow.com

Upper Sandusky shocks Colonel Crawford

NORTH ROBINSON — It’s been a long time since Upper Sandusky’s student. section had the opportunity to celebrate on the Colonel Crawford football. field, but that’s exactly what happened Friday night after the Rams pulled. off a 30-29 overtime stunner against the Eagles. Trailing 29-22 in...
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Man sentenced to life in prison for murder

MARION—On September 26, Jonathan Welch was sentenced by Judge Matthew Frericks to life in prison. Last month, Welch pleaded guilty to murdering Jasper Braddy. “Mr. Welch demonstrated no value for Mr. Braddy’s life, and so I believe he should spend the rest of his behind bars,” said Ray Grogan, Marion County Prosecutor.
MARION, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy