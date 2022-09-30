Read full article on original website
Rex L. Radabaugh
Rex L. Radabaugh age 85 of Upper Sandusky died Sat. Oct. 1, 2022 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus. He was born May 30, 1937 to the late Orian & Mary (Altman) Radabaugh. Mr. Radabaugh married Judith (Lawrence) Radabaugh on Feb. 4, 1977 and she survives in...
Helen M. Crase
Helen M. Crase, 91, of Galion passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Mill Creek Nursing Center in Galion. She was born February 27, 1931 in Tiro, Ohio and was the daughter of Robert and Dorothy (Becker) Fagan. Helen married Raymond M. Crase on January 20, 1950 and he preceded her in death after nearly 71 years on January 15, 2021.
Seneca East runs past Bucyrus, 38-17.
BUCYRUS — For Bucyrus, it was a case of missed opportunities. Seneca East was more than happy to capitalize — to the dismay of Bucyrus homecoming queen Lexi Payne, King Mason Gebhardt, and a nice homecoming crowd. Two penalties on the Redmen enabled the Tigers to score two...
Andrew D. Walters
Andrew D. Walters age 47 of Forest died Fri. Sept. 30, 2022 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. Visitation will be held from 10:00AM – 12:00PM Wed. Oct. 5, 2022 at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest. The full obituary will be published when it is completed.
Galion holds off Ontario, 46-36
GALION — In a game where the scoring was going back and forth in the second half, Galion was not about to let Ontario back in the game. The Tigers took advantage of two key fumbles in the first half to take a 20-7 lead at the break then watched as the Warriors cut the lead to three in the fourth period.
Work Week Weather brought to you by AVITA HEALTH SYSTEM: Sunny for your work week with a chance of rain on Friday
BUCYRUS—Sunny skies for your work week. We will see a chance of rain on Friday. Highs in the 50s to 70s. Here is your Work Week Weather Forecast from the National Weather Service brought to you by AVITA HEALTH SYSTEM:. Monday—Sunny, with a high of 64. Northeast wind 5...
Weekend Weather Forecast brought to you by AVITA HEALTH SYSTEM: Cloudy with highs in the mid 60s
BUCYRUS—Cloudy and cool for your weekend with highs in the mid-60s. Here is your National Weather Service weekend forecast from AVITA HEALTH SYSTEM:. Saturday—Cloudy, with a high of 65. Northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Saturday Night—Mostly cloudy, with a low...
Next to Normal: a unique musical that addresses mental health and family dynamics
MANSFIELD—The Renaissance continues its popular Black Box Series with the musical drama Next to Normal, a Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning musical that brings life’s difficult questions to the forefront through the exploration of mental illness and family. The musical tells the story of Diana Goodman as she struggles...
Upper Sandusky shocks Colonel Crawford
NORTH ROBINSON — It’s been a long time since Upper Sandusky’s student. section had the opportunity to celebrate on the Colonel Crawford football. field, but that’s exactly what happened Friday night after the Rams pulled. off a 30-29 overtime stunner against the Eagles. Trailing 29-22 in...
Man sentenced to life in prison for murder
MARION—On September 26, Jonathan Welch was sentenced by Judge Matthew Frericks to life in prison. Last month, Welch pleaded guilty to murdering Jasper Braddy. “Mr. Welch demonstrated no value for Mr. Braddy’s life, and so I believe he should spend the rest of his behind bars,” said Ray Grogan, Marion County Prosecutor.
