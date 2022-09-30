Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wevv.com
Tips for staying safe during this year's West Side Nut Club Fall Festival
The 101st annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival officially kicks off in Evansville, Indiana on Monday. While the event brings a week of good food and fun activities for all ages, public safety officials are reminding families of ways they can have a good time while staying safe. Here...
14news.com
Evansville man preps for 53rd year manning the grill at the Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival returns this upcoming week, so does Sam Fulton, who’s been a part of over 50 Fall Festivals, manning the grill for Corpus Christi Catholic Church. A little yellow trailer, the only place to find the church’s famous...
Oops! Some Items Didn’t Make It Into The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Munchie Map – Find Them Here
When you are planning the the biggest week-long food street festival on Earth, sometimes an oops can happen. I actually use the word oops on the daily, because stuff happens. Well, imagine trying to put together the holy grail of menus...THE WEST SIDE NUT CLUB FALL FESTVAL Munchie Map. There are over 130 nonprofit booths to list, and share what they are serving up. It's basically the West Side bible for the first full week in October.
wevv.com
City of Evansville offering special METS shuttles during Fall Festival
The City of Evansville will be providing lunch-time shuttles to and from the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. Starting on the first day of the Fall Festival, the city will off the shuttle service to the public from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m. In addition to the Fall Festival...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kids have fun on Fall Festival’s first day
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The much-loved West Side Nut Club Fall Festival kicked off Sunday with an emphasis on families and their children. The activity-focused day allowed families to avoid the crowds and give kids the chance to dive into the carnival rides first. Organizers tell us the rides ran from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 […]
Autism Evansville plans ‘Night Out for Special Needs’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Autism Evansville says multiple agencies are going to be in attendance during one of their annual events for its second year in a row. “Night Out for Special Needs” will run October 11 at Christian Fellowship Church from 6 to 7 p.m. “This event is similar to National Night Out that […]
wevv.com
Families with kids encouraged to use 'Find a Parent Program' during 2022 Fall Festival
The 101st annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is officially underway Monday, and community members who may be taking young kids to the festival should be aware of some important information. The West Side Nut Club says it will continue to use the "Find a Parent Program" with the...
Indiana Farm Market Invites Families for FREE Kids Day Full of Pumpkins & More
Fall is the best time to get out and about with the family and enjoy the beautiful weather. One Indiana Farm Market is hosting a super fun and FREE event. Does your family love to create new traditions together during the holidays? This is the perfect tradition to add to the list. Pumpkins and More in Santa Claus, Indiana would love to have your family come for a visit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wevv.com
Evansville Half Marathon happening on Saturday
The annual Evansville Half Marathon is set to take place on Saturday. The 13.1-mile Half Marathon will begin at 7 a.m. The scenic route overlooks the Ohio River, utilizes the Greenway, historic Bosse Field, and Garvin and Bayard Parks. Organizers say the event, which is presented by German American Bank...
Castle Marching Band Half Pot Raffle Passes $60,000 with Tickets Available Until Oct. 8th
If you live in Warrick County, specifically Newburgh, you've likely seen pop-up canopies set up outside stores like Schnuck's and Walmart being staffed by a handful of adults. Those adults are the parents of Castle High School students who are members of the Castle Marching Knights they're hoping you'll stop and support their kids by purchasing tickets for their annual half pot fundraiser.
14news.com
Nut Club announces half pot details
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s just days away from the 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. Officials released from more details into this year’s half pot. Those booths will be back along West Franklin Street. They open at 10 a.m. Monday and run through 10 p.m. every...
Indiana Winery & Distillery Hosting Free Harvest Party With Food, Tours, and Live Music
Fall is officially here, and there is no better way to spend a cool fall day, than at the winery. Located in St. Meinrad, Indiana sits a winery and distillery with a gorgeous view. If you've never been to Monkey Hollow, I highly recommend it! It's one of those places that is perfect to go and spend a day. Just this summer a couple of friends and I went to Monkey Hollow to celebrate my birthday. They have snacks up there to purchase, but you can bring your own food as well. I ended up making a "snacklebox" to take with us, which is a tackle box filled with meat, cheese, crackers, and other things that would go on a charcuterie board. We sipped on wine, soaked in the views, and enjoyed some quality time just enjoying the atmosphere there.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Evansville, Indiana Law Enforcement Provides Security For One Of The Largest Street Festivals in America
The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival brings around 200,000 visitors to Franklin Street, and it takes a lot of planning to ensure everyone has a safe experience. Interview with Officer Taylor Merriss, Evansville Police Department's Special Projects Coordinator. Officer Taylor Merriss with the Evansville Police Department took on a...
Evansville Jeep rally strives to send kids to Disney World
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — If you noticed a lot of Jeeps around town in Henderson this weekend, you weren’t alone. The Evansville Area Jeepers held a rally to support “Cops Connecting with Kids.” It started at 11 o’clock Saturday morning and headed to Audubon Chrysler in Henderson. More than 200 Jeeps were registered for the […]
Businesses see opportunity through Fall Festival crowds
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival provides the chance for many to spend time with family or friends, enjoy the carnival rides, and indulge in their favorite Fall Fest treats. But with thousands soon filing into West Franklin Street, businesses see opportunity in the week-long festival. Shawn Eickhoff is treasurer […]
WKDQ
Popular Pizza Restaurant Closing Soon in Owensboro, Kentucky
For nearly four years, Y NOT Pizza and Wings has been a staple for delicious pizza in Owensboro. In a sign of the times, the restaurant announced it'll be serving its last pies and wings on Friday. Y NOT Pizza and Wings opened with much fanfare in 2018. On February...
14news.com
Nearly 1,000 runners compete at Evansville Half Marathon
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2022 Evansville Half Marathon is now in the books. The 13.1-mile and 5-mile runners were treated to a beautiful morning for a stroll around town on Saturday. More than 1,000 runners showed up between the two races, along with roughly 500 volunteers. Runners crossed the...
wevv.com
Man stabbed multiple times in Evansville late Sunday night
A man was sent to the hospital after being stabbed multiple times in Evansville late Sunday night. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a stabbing in the area of Harriet Street and Louisiana Street just after 11 p.m. on Sunday night. Police say a man was stabbed...
14news.com
Dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian find new home in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It Takes a Village, an animal shelter in Evansville, has helped to find space for several dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian. The dogs had all been in a shelter in the storm’s path, and when the shelter reached out to It Takes a Village, Office Manager Jessa McCauley said they jumped at a chance to help.
No running water leaves residents dry in Sacramento
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Some McLean County residents are currently without water, officials tell us. According to a city worker, the water in Sacramento has been shut off. Additionally, officials tell us the city is under a boil advisory until further notice. We’re told the boil advisory was set because of a water main […]
Comments / 0