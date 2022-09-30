ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

KING 5

October marks start of 'Move Ahead Washington' legislation impacts

SEATTLE — Several measures took effect on October 1 that will impact drivers and public transit users in Washington state. Some were tied to the passage of "Move Ahead Washington," a transportation package that invests $16.9 billion over 16 years in projects statewide. Starting October 1, children and teens...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Federal judge in Seattle to challenge Washington State gun restrictions

WASHINGTON – A federal judge in Seattle, Judge David Estudillo, is set to challenge Washington State’s gun restrictions on high capacity magazines. The Second Amendment Foundation is also suing Washington State, saying the law banning magazines with ten or more rounds violates the Second and Fourth Amendment. The...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Public Hearing on Heat Pump Mandate in Washington Draws Split Testimony

OLYMPIA — Heat pumps could soon be mandated in all new residential construction, if a code change proposed by the Washington State Building Code Council goes into effect. More than 50 people testified on Thursday at a council meeting about the proposed changes to the Washington State Energy Code. Dozens more submitted written testimony both in support and opposing the measure.
WASHINGTON STATE
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Washington

If you live in Washington and you are looking for new places to explore, here are three great ideas for a fun weekend getaway in Washington. What do you think about these amazing places in Washington? Have you ever visited any of them? If you have, how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy it? Would you go back and more importantly, would you recommend other people to visit these places? Do you have any suggestions or tips for those who want to visit them? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to name your favorite places in Washington too so more people can explore them. If you were born in Washington or you simply know the state by heart, then even better, as we would really love to hear your personal recommendations.
WASHINGTON STATE
WBUR

Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida surveys devastation

A revived Hurricane Ian made landfall on coastal South Carolina on Friday, threatening the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. Ian’s center came ashore near Georgetown with much weaker winds than when it crossed...
CHARLESTON, SC
NEWStalk 870

Can You Guess What The #1 Profession In Washington State Is?

What's the top profession in Washington State? If you said "lawyer," you'd be wrong! The answer may surprise you. My grandfather was a trucker his whole life and my father was a transmission man. I thought for sure trucker was going to be #1 but according to a recent study, the top profession in Washington is actually...drumroll, please...farmer! That's right, farmer!
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Puget Sound region could experience rare 80-degree temps this weekend

SEATTLE, Wash. — It's officially October, but this weekend is going to feel more like summer in the Puget Sound region. A building ridge of high pressure in the upper atmosphere will keep the skies clear, but a thermal trough climbing up the coast from California will boost our temperatures into record territory. Highs will climb well into the upper 70s to low 80s both Saturday and Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
Chronicle

Western Washington Could See Its Warmest Start to October in Decades

Sweet children of summer, a reprieve from fall is on its way for you. With temperatures predicted to be near or at 80 this weekend and in the high 70s next week, the Puget Sound region is looking at the warmest start to October in three decades, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA

