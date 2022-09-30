Read full article on original website
October marks start of 'Move Ahead Washington' legislation impacts
SEATTLE — Several measures took effect on October 1 that will impact drivers and public transit users in Washington state. Some were tied to the passage of "Move Ahead Washington," a transportation package that invests $16.9 billion over 16 years in projects statewide. Starting October 1, children and teens...
The 7 Worst Natural Disasters in the History of Washington State
How Many Natural Disasters Have Occurred In Washington State?. Washington State is no stranger to natural disasters. From devastating floods to destructive wildfires, the state has seen it all. Here Are The Top 7 Natural Disasters In The State Of Washington History. As Hurricane Ian bears downs on Florida, we'll...
Washington: Does A White Bag Tied To Disabled Car Mean HELP ME?
Have you ever been driving down the highway in Washington State and you spot a car with something white like a plastic bag tied to the car? Should you stop and what could it mean? Do they need help?. YES, THEY COULD NEED HELP - Maybe the bag just blew...
FOX 28 Spokane
Federal judge in Seattle to challenge Washington State gun restrictions
WASHINGTON – A federal judge in Seattle, Judge David Estudillo, is set to challenge Washington State’s gun restrictions on high capacity magazines. The Second Amendment Foundation is also suing Washington State, saying the law banning magazines with ten or more rounds violates the Second and Fourth Amendment. The...
Chronicle
Public Hearing on Heat Pump Mandate in Washington Draws Split Testimony
OLYMPIA — Heat pumps could soon be mandated in all new residential construction, if a code change proposed by the Washington State Building Code Council goes into effect. More than 50 people testified on Thursday at a council meeting about the proposed changes to the Washington State Energy Code. Dozens more submitted written testimony both in support and opposing the measure.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Washington
If you live in Washington and you are looking for new places to explore, here are three great ideas for a fun weekend getaway in Washington. What do you think about these amazing places in Washington? Have you ever visited any of them? If you have, how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy it? Would you go back and more importantly, would you recommend other people to visit these places? Do you have any suggestions or tips for those who want to visit them? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to name your favorite places in Washington too so more people can explore them. If you were born in Washington or you simply know the state by heart, then even better, as we would really love to hear your personal recommendations.
westseattleblog.com
No charge for under-19 Washington State Ferries riders starting Saturday – with one exception
(Photo by Ann Anderson – state ferry off Duwamish Head during recent smoky sunset) Starting Saturday, Washington State Ferries will no longer charge people under 19 – with one exception. Here’s the reminder WSF sent today:. Starting Saturday, October 1, youth will board for free as a...
Former Seattle 'body broker' convicted for dumping bodies in Arizona
SEATTLE — A jury has convicted a former Seattle “body broker” of dumping the remains of at least nine Washington state people in the Arizona desert. Yavapai County jurors convicted Walter H. Mitchell of 29 counts of abandonment or concealment of a dead body after a jury trial in Prescott, Arizona this week.
Governor Jay Inslee Activates Four Washington National Guard Members to Support Hurricane Ian Rsponse Efforts
OLYMPIA - On Thursday, Washington Governor Jay Inslee activated four members of the Washington National Guard to support Hurricane Ian response efforts on the east coast. This comes after the state of Florida submitted a mutual aid request to the state of Washington earlier in the day. According to the...
WBUR
Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida surveys devastation
A revived Hurricane Ian made landfall on coastal South Carolina on Friday, threatening the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. Ian’s center came ashore near Georgetown with much weaker winds than when it crossed...
Seattleites get creative with gas prices on the rise
After seeing “lower” gas prices over the summer — though still much higher than Pacific Northwest residents are used to — those prices are creeping back up again, increasing by an average of 50 cents in Washington just over the past week. Just last night, gas...
‘Its fed my family’: USPS looking to recruit thousands ahead of peak season
USPS is looking to hire 2,000 people across Washington state, like many industries currently facing staffing shortages due to the pandemic.
starvedrock.media
Trial date set for Washington’s ban on high-capacity gun magazine sales
(The Center Square) – A federal judge in Seattle has scheduled a trial to start more than a year from now regarding the legal challenge to Washington state’s new restrictions on high-capacity gun magazines. Judge David Estudillo of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington...
Can You Guess What The #1 Profession In Washington State Is?
What's the top profession in Washington State? If you said "lawyer," you'd be wrong! The answer may surprise you. My grandfather was a trucker his whole life and my father was a transmission man. I thought for sure trucker was going to be #1 but according to a recent study, the top profession in Washington is actually...drumroll, please...farmer! That's right, farmer!
WBUR
Boston-area Brazilians prepare to vote for the country’s president at Mass. polls
This story was translated into Portuguese - leia em português. Many of the more than 37,000 Brazilian citizens who live in New England are preparing to cast their ballots in the presidential election at Boston-area voting locations on Sunday. Massachusetts is home to one of the largest Brazilian communities...
WSDOT begins putting up fences around Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has begun putting fences around the perimeter of Camp Hope. This comes after WSDOT, Jewels Helping Hands, and people at Camp Hope helped clean up excess trash and rearranged RVs around the border of the camp. WSDOT expects the...
KOMO News
Puget Sound region could experience rare 80-degree temps this weekend
SEATTLE, Wash. — It's officially October, but this weekend is going to feel more like summer in the Puget Sound region. A building ridge of high pressure in the upper atmosphere will keep the skies clear, but a thermal trough climbing up the coast from California will boost our temperatures into record territory. Highs will climb well into the upper 70s to low 80s both Saturday and Sunday.
Walmart in Washington State Makes a Huge Return Policy Change That You’ll Like
Walmart Has A New Return Policy In Washington State That Started October 1st. Washington State Walmart shoppers as Walmart is changing its return policies which might be great for holiday shoppers. Walmart is generally pretty good with returns but now it looks like the superstore is making changes to its...
Chronicle
Western Washington Could See Its Warmest Start to October in Decades
Sweet children of summer, a reprieve from fall is on its way for you. With temperatures predicted to be near or at 80 this weekend and in the high 70s next week, the Puget Sound region is looking at the warmest start to October in three decades, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.
Report discovers troubling gap between BIPOC, white homeowners in Washington state
More than 143,000 BIPOC households would need to become homeowners to close the gap between white and BIPOC households in Washington state, according to a recently published report from the Washington State Homeownership Disparities Work Group (HDWG), with the support of The Department of Commerce. “The big takeaway is that...
