Thousands march in Cardiff calling for Welsh independence
Rally by campaigners, who say Westminster government does not serve nation’s best interests, is second in a few months
UK Government tax U-turn should be welcomed, says Scottish Secretary
The Chancellor’s decision not to scrap the top rate of tax should be welcomed because he “listened” and “acted swiftly”, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has said.Kwasi Kwarteng announced on Monday morning that the UK Government would not go ahead with scrapping the 45% rate of income tax, describing it as a “distraction”.His initial announcement of the measure – paired with a cut in the basic rate of tax to 19p in the pound – saw markets plunge, with the pound falling to its lowest level against the dollar in history.The announcement also prompted interventions from the Bank of England and...
When British schools ignore Irish history, is it any wonder Brexit is such a mess?
Before emigrating from Ireland to teach in England in 2006, I assumed British people would know as much about me as I did about them. I was put right just one year into the job, in an east London staffroom, when a colleague teased: “Why the salad, Jen? I thought you Irish loved a potato.”
BBC
Ireland's Future: Leo Varadkar and Jimmy Nesbitt speak at united Ireland event
Several thousand people gathered in Dublin for a conference to discuss planning for a united Ireland. The crowd at the event at the 3Arena heard from politicians, members of civic society and business people. It was organised by a group called Ireland's Future, which is campaigning for a united Ireland.
BBC
Lambay Island is home to Ireland's wallabies
For a few days in August wallabies hit the headlines in Northern Ireland after what was dubbed the "great escape' in County Tyrone. Winnie the wallaby escaped her enclosure at Glenpark Estate near Omagh by jumping over a fence. She was reunited with the estate's other wallaby, Jeffrey, four days...
Tory anger as Chinese vice-president views Queen lying in state in Westminster Hall after 'U-turn' by Parliament's Speakers
Tories have voiced fury after a Chinese delegation viewed the Queen lying in state in Westminster Hall. Following an apparent U-turn by the parliamentary authorities, vice-premier Wang Qishan was pictured in the historic hall last night ahead of the state funeral. Senior MPs complained that Beijing was being 'appeased' despite...
Rupa Huq has Labour whip suspended after Kwarteng comments
A Labour MP has had the party whip suspended after she was accused of making a “racist” comment by claiming that the chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, was “superficially” black. Rupa Huq, a former shadow Home Office minister, was recorded at an event held on Monday during a...
Treasury to delay publishing OBR forecast by six weeks after 7 October delivery – as it happened
Budget watchdog to give assessment of fiscal plans next week but public will have to wait until chancellor’s November statement
From the £25,000 wreck to the £25m home with an indoor pool: what three house sales tell us about modern Britain
Thousands of homes are sold each day across the country, and each has its own story, from the drug- and crime-ridden streets of a former mining town to the ever more bizarre demands of the super-rich
BBC
Bulgarian election: Russia overshadows vote in EU's poorest country
Few countries in Europe take more of their gas from Russia than Bulgaria - and yet Bulgarians are increasingly asking themselves whether they really need it. Energy is top of the agenda in Sunday's general election and some of the 28 parties taking part are openly favourable to Russia. "Our...
BBC
Pregnant Scot could be forced to give birth in Spanish prison
A seven-months pregnant Scottish woman faces being forced to give birth in a Spanish prison after being jailed for failing to pay a fine. Jamielee Fielding returned home to Livingston without paying a 420 euro fine over a drunken altercation in Malaga in 2021. She went on holiday to Tenerife...
BBC
Reduced grass verge cutting to continue in Northern Ireland
A reduced schedule of cutting on roadside verges is to continue in Northern Ireland, in the absence of an agreed budget. Similarly to last year a single swathe will be cut along verges on the strategic road network twice a year. To maintain sightlines at junctions and prevent the obstruction...
‘Get new job’ or cut your spending, Tory chair tells struggling Britons
Britons struggling with soaring bills should try getting a better-paid job or cut back on their spending, Conservative party chairman Jake Berry has said.The senior Tory figure was grilled on Liz Truss’ government’s economic strategy, amid growing concern over the impact of borrowing-fuelled tax cuts benefiting the rich the most.“People know when they get their bills, they can either cut their consumption or get higher salaries or higher wages, and go out there and get that new job,” he told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday.Mr Berry added: “That’s the approach the government is taking in trying to create...
Treasury defends Kwasi Kwarteng joining event hosted by hedge fund boss as traders drove value of the pound down
The Treasury has defended Kwasi Kwarteng’s decision to attend an event hosted by a hedge fund boss as traders drove down the value of the pound. The Mail on Sunday has established that Mr Kwarteng spent the evening of September 23 – hours after his mini-Budget – at an event organised by Tory HQ at the West London home of Andrew Law, the chairman of Caxton Associates.
BBC
Government in major U-turn on tax cut for highest earners
Self-doubt is a concept that has rarely troubled Kwasi Kwarteng. "Don't worry, I'm sure you'll do very well," the teenage Etonian joked to an apologetic admissions tutor, who had turned up late for his interview at Trinity College, Cambridge. With supreme confidence in his intellectual abilities, Kwarteng went on to...
Jacob Rees-Mogg booed by protesters outside Tory conference
Jacob Rees-Mogg was booed and heckled by furious protesters shouting “Tory scum” as he made his way to the Conservative party conference in Birmingham.The business secretary was escorted by several police officers as he walked across Victoria Square, which is just around the corner from his party’s annual gathering at the nearby International Convention Centre.Mr Rees-Mogg was pursued by angry protesters who jeered and booed, with some shouting “Tory scum” at him as officers stayed in close proximity to the MP for North East Somerset.The gathered protesters are furious at Liz Truss’s economic plan and are carrying signs reading...
rsvplive.ie
RTÉ viewers hit out at Ireland's Fittest Family as show returns with twist
RTÉ viewers have hit out at the constant shouting on Ireland's Fittest Family last night. The much loved reality show has returned for an incredible 10th season, but fans at home were quick to comment on something that was annoying them. They asked the four coaches, Davy Fitzgerald, Anna...
UK Government’s tax rate U-turn shows ‘utter ineptitude’, says Sturgeon
The Chancellor’s tax U-turn shows the “utter ineptitude” of the UK Government, Scotland’s First Minister has said.Kwasi Kwarteng announced early on Monday that the scrapping of the top rate of tax would not go ahead in the wake of market upheaval.The pound dropped to its lowest level against the dollar after the announcement and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Bank of England intervened.Following the mini-budget in September, members of the Conservatives, led by the Scottish Tories, pushed the Scottish Government to follow suit.UK gov u-turns on top tax rate abolition because it’s a ‘distraction’. Morally wrong and hugely costly...
Investment zones could be allowed in England’s national parks
Documents show zones with ‘liberalised’ planning laws could get go-ahead even in the most environmentally protected areas
EXCLUSIVE: How plunging pound will hit YOUR holiday: Cost of day out in New York for holidaying British couple soars from £529 to £650 - while New Yorkers coming to London see price plummet from $655 to $560
The plunging pound is set to send the cost of foreign holidays rocketing, with a British couple in New York spending more than £100 extra for a day of activities compared to the start of April, according to new estimates. On the other hand, huge savings for Americans visiting...
