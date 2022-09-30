The Chancellor’s decision not to scrap the top rate of tax should be welcomed because he “listened” and “acted swiftly”, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has said.Kwasi Kwarteng announced on Monday morning that the UK Government would not go ahead with scrapping the 45% rate of income tax, describing it as a “distraction”.His initial announcement of the measure – paired with a cut in the basic rate of tax to 19p in the pound – saw markets plunge, with the pound falling to its lowest level against the dollar in history.The announcement also prompted interventions from the Bank of England and...

