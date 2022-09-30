ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

KPBS

Sailor acquitted of setting warship on fire

The sailor who was accused of setting fire to the USS Bonhomme Richard in 2020 was acquitted Friday by a military judge. In other news, the minimum wage is being raised to $16.30 an hour in the city of San Diego in January, but rent, gas, food and utilities are going up too. Plus, a youth boxing program in Vista got displaced from their gym last year, but that didn't stop the organizer who decided to build the gym in his backyard.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
San Diego County, CA
San Diego, CA
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Times of San Diego

Riding a Dockless Scooter? Here are San Diego's 7 Official Safety Rules

Dockless electric scooters have become a popular choice for short trips in San Diego’s urban neighborhoods, but a variety of accidents have prompted new regulations. To help San Diegans ride safely, the San Diego Police Department and California Office of Traffic Safety worked with nonprofit Circulate San Diego to create an official guide, which was released on Wednesday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Low Clouds Expected to be Confined to San Diego Coast

Night and morning low cloud coverage was expected to be confined to the San Diego County coast after Sunday and warmer conditions were forecast for most of this week, the National Weather Service said. Showers and thunderstorms were forecast over the mountains and desert mountain slopes Sunday and Monday. Satellite...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Cool Weather Ahead for San Diego County

Below-average temperatures west of the San Diego County mountains were forecast Saturday with temperatures a few degrees above average in the mountains and deserts and marine layer low clouds and fog each night and morning this weekend, the National Weather Service said. Satellite imagery from 9 a.m. Saturday was showing...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Applications for Short-Term Vacation Rentals in San Diego Open Monday. Here's What to Know

For anyone who hopes to use their property as a short-term rental in the City of San Diego, the application period is set to open on Oct. 3. By May 1, 2023, property owners in the City of San Diego who wish to use their property as a short-term rental will need a license. Before applying, there’s a few things San Diego's city treasurer wants applicants to know.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

One killed in El Cajon vehicle crash

EL CAJON (CNS) - One person died Saturday in a vehicle crash at the bottom of the Pine Valley Road off-ramp from eastbound Interstate 8, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened at 3:22 p.m. Saturday, according to a CHP incident log. No vehicle description was provided. No further...
EL CAJON, CA
NBC San Diego

Buying 'Starter Home' in San Diego? You Need to Make $187,000 a Year: Realtor.com

According to a recent report from Realtor.com, you'll need to cough up $4,666 a month for a mortgage for a starter home in San Diego. The report, which breaks down starter-home prices and the required annual household incomes for 20 cities around the United States, shows that San Diegans would need to make $186,645 per year to afford one locally, priced in at $669,000.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

City, County Set Joint Summit on Building 10,000 Units of Affordable Housing

San Diego County and its largest city are planning to work together to build at least 10,000 affordable housing units on public land and streamline permitting for developers. Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher and City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera will lead a joint summit of the two governing bodies on Monday where a resolution to move forward is expected.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
sandiegoville.com

Ryes & Grind "West Coast" Jewish Delicatessen Coming Soon To San Diego's North County

Ryes & Grind "West Coast" Jewish delicatessen is gearing up to open later this month in San Diego's North County. From Local Tap House & Kitchen and Saucey Mouths Pizza pop-up owner Gabe Hogan and RnD Executive Chef Daniel Elliot Pundik, Ryes & Grind is an incoming Jewish deli that will offer a menu of classic sandwiches made on house-made bread and filled with classics like pastrami, brisket, and corned beef. There will also be Jewish deli favorites like Matzah ball soup, latkes, a bagel & lox platter, pastries, Chocolate Babka French Toast and breakfast sandwiches, as well as many other traditional lunch and breakfast offerings. There will also be a full bar, an organic juice counter, a La Marzocco Mod coffee cafe and craft cocktails including coffee & juice varieties.
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Robbery Suspects Cry After Pursuit | San Diego

09.29.2022 | 5:53 AM | SAN DIEGO – Officers spotted 2 people in a Jeep Compass that was involved in an armed robbery in the sheriff’s jurisdiction and the Jeep was stolen. The officers attempted a “Hot Stop” at gunpoint, but the female driver took off. The pursuit went from downtown San Diego to Hwy 94 east to the northbound I-15, and then to the I-8 east. Speeds reached over 90 mph at the time. The female finally pulled over east of Greenfield Dr., east of El Cajon. The robbery took place the night of the 28th and was possibly at the Target in Rancho San Diego. Eastbound I-8 traffic was stopped for a short time while the two suspects were taken into custody. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA

Community Policy