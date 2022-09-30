ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Blake Griffin agrees to one-year deal with Celtics

By Nick Friar
 2 days ago

The Celtics have found some reinforcements while Time Lord recovers from surgery.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting Blake Griffin has agreed to a one-year contract with the Celtics. The deal is fully guaranteed.

Now, the big man isn’t exactly what he used to be, having only played in 120 games over the last three seasons. Of course, part of that time was spent with the dysfunctional Nets, so that could’ve been part of why he didn’t see much action when healthy.

During that time, the big man averaged 3.8 3-pointers per game while shooting 29.3% from beyond the arc. From inside the arc, he shot a middling 50.7% over the past three seasons.

As for his work on the glass, Griffin has averaged 7.3 rebounds per 36 minutes over the last three seasons. He’s also averaged 4.1 assists per 36 during that time.

Ime Udoka investigation: Boston Celtics coach used crude language toward female staff member, per report

An investigation by an independent law firm commissioned by the Boston Celtics found that head coach Ime Udoka used crude language toward a female subordinate before starting his alleged inappropriate workplace relationship with her, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Udoka was recently suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season over what the team officially called "violations of team policies."
BOSTON, MA
