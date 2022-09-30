Browns Notes: Myles Garrett out again Friday, questionable for Falcons game

BEREA, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Browns defensive end Myles Garrett did not practice again Friday and he is questionable for Sunday’s game in Atlanta.

“That's a gametime decision up to coach and the training staff and all of us coming together to make the right decision for me moving forward,” Garrett said Friday afternoon.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski and the Browns are being cautious with their All-Pro defensive end.

“Want to use the next 24 hours, 48 hours to see how he continue to respond to treatment and those type of things and then make an appropriate decision on him and on the rest of the guys,” Stefanski said following practice Friday.

Garrett continues to rehab from a sprained left shoulder and right biceps strain as well as other minor injuries as the result of a one-car accident Monday afternoon in Medina County.

“I'm recovering pretty quickly, but both have given me some pain here and there, but I wake up each morning feeling better,” Garrett said.

Garrett’s teammates were relieved and thrilled to see him back in the building Thursday following such a traumatic event that could’ve ended Garrett’s career or life.

“It's been amazing, seeing these guys just so happy and excited to see me in good spirits and good health and seeing these guys just ready to rock,” Garett said. “Being around football is something I love but being around these guys who I've grown with and come to know and be able to grind with for these last few months and few years with some of these guys, it's a great feeling.”

Garrett thanked the Ohio State Highway Patrol and first responders for their assistance Monday.

Garrett told investigators he was traveling 65 miles per hour in a 45 zone when he lost control of his Porsche, hit a ditch, fire hydrant and rolled over multiple times.

Garrett and a female passenger were transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment following the accident.

Shorthanded up front – With Garrett’s status up in the air, the Browns could be without three of their starting defensive linemen Sunday in Atlanta.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney remained out of practice with a sprained ankle suffered in the third quarter against the Jets in Week 2 and is also listed as questionable.

“He is battling. He is getting rehab,” Stefanski said. “He is close.”

Defensive tackle Taven Bryan has a hamstring injury he suffered last week against the Steelers and has been ruled out.

First start – With Bryan out, Tommy Togiai is in line to make his first NFL start since being drafted by the Browns in 2021.

“I'm really excited. I mean, I'm sad that my boy Taven's down and can't be out there,” Togiai said. “But, I know I've got that 'next-man-up' mentality. So I mean, I'm going to go out there and play as hard as I can do my job and do what I can to help the team win.”

Togiai, who was inactive for 11 games in 2021, had a half sack, 16 tackles and a batted pass as a rookie in six games. This year he has half a sack and two tackles.

“Tommy has done a nice job really going back to last year,” Stefanski said. “When he gets in there, he finds the ball. Plays hard. Strong football player.”

Picked on – Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. was all over the NFL’s highlight reel last week. Unfortunately, it was because Steelers receiver George Pickens made an incredible one-handed catch at his expense.

“It was a great catch by him,” Emerson said. “I can put myself in the best position to play that ball better, but that was a great catch.”

Emerson explained how he could’ve prevented the spectacular grab that saw Mitch Trubisky find Pickens deep up the far sideline on a second-and-3.

“I feel like I could have done something different,” Emerson said. “I probably could have just played through his hands, knocked the ball out, get a PBU, instead of trying to find the ball.”

Emerson almost made an incredible play himself – an interception in the end zone.

“I was out. I knew I was out,” Emerson said. “That's why I tried to flip. But I knew I was out.”

After not getting targeted much at Mississippi State, he’s been targeted nearly 20 times so far through three games as a rookie and this week the task doesn’t get any easier going up against the Falcons top two receivers – 6-4 Drake London and 6-6 tight end Kyle Pitts, who are both averaging over 13 yards per catch this season.

“I have to be more firm at the top of my routes, because he'll probably be able to push off, be a little stronger,” Emerson said of potentially trying to slow down Pitts. “So that's probably the only difference. Plus he can run, so I look at him as a true receiver, really.”

Notable quotable – “It is just scary news for anybody to have [an accident]. Most importantly, he is OK and getting better.” Browns cornerback Denzel Ward on his reaction to Myles Garrett’s accident.

Injury report – OUT: DT Taven Bryan (hamstring), OT Joe Haeg (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle), DE Myles Garrett (shoulder, biceps); EXPECTED TO PLAY: RT Jack Conklin (knee), TE David Njoku (knee); LIMITED: LG Joel Bitonio (biceps), LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (groin), CB Denzel Ward (back, ribs, S Ronnie Harrison (hamstring), DE Isaiah Thomas (hand), WR Amari Cooper (rest)

Up next – Walk through and flight to Atlanta Saturday; at Falcons Sunday.