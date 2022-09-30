ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns Notes: Myles Garrett out again Friday, questionable for Falcons game

By Daryl Ruiter
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41fTYs_0iGoCeX900

BEREA, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Browns defensive end Myles Garrett did not practice again Friday and he is questionable for Sunday’s game in Atlanta.

“That's a gametime decision up to coach and the training staff and all of us coming together to make the right decision for me moving forward,” Garrett said Friday afternoon.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski and the Browns are being cautious with their All-Pro defensive end.

“Want to use the next 24 hours, 48 hours to see how he continue to respond to treatment and those type of things and then make an appropriate decision on him and on the rest of the guys,” Stefanski said following practice Friday.

Garrett continues to rehab from a sprained left shoulder and right biceps strain as well as other minor injuries as the result of a one-car accident Monday afternoon in Medina County.

“I'm recovering pretty quickly, but both have given me some pain here and there, but I wake up each morning feeling better,” Garrett said.

Garrett’s teammates were relieved and thrilled to see him back in the building Thursday following such a traumatic event that could’ve ended Garrett’s career or life.

“It's been amazing, seeing these guys just so happy and excited to see me in good spirits and good health and seeing these guys just ready to rock,” Garett said. “Being around football is something I love but being around these guys who I've grown with and come to know and be able to grind with for these last few months and few years with some of these guys, it's a great feeling.”

Garrett thanked the Ohio State Highway Patrol and first responders for their assistance Monday.

Garrett told investigators he was traveling 65 miles per hour in a 45 zone when he lost control of his Porsche, hit a ditch, fire hydrant and rolled over multiple times.

Garrett and a female passenger were transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment following the accident.

Shorthanded up front – With Garrett’s status up in the air, the Browns could be without three of their starting defensive linemen Sunday in Atlanta.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney remained out of practice with a sprained ankle suffered in the third quarter against the Jets in Week 2 and is also listed as questionable.

“He is battling. He is getting rehab,” Stefanski said. “He is close.”

Defensive tackle Taven Bryan has a hamstring injury he suffered last week against the Steelers and has been ruled out.

First start – With Bryan out, Tommy Togiai is in line to make his first NFL start since being drafted by the Browns in 2021.

“I'm really excited. I mean, I'm sad that my boy Taven's down and can't be out there,” Togiai said. “But, I know I've got that 'next-man-up' mentality. So I mean, I'm going to go out there and play as hard as I can do my job and do what I can to help the team win.”

Togiai, who was inactive for 11 games in 2021, had a half sack, 16 tackles and a batted pass as a rookie in six games. This year he has half a sack and two tackles.

“Tommy has done a nice job really going back to last year,” Stefanski said. “When he gets in there, he finds the ball. Plays hard. Strong football player.”

Picked on – Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. was all over the NFL’s highlight reel last week. Unfortunately, it was because Steelers receiver George Pickens made an incredible one-handed catch at his expense.

“It was a great catch by him,” Emerson said. “I can put myself in the best position to play that ball better, but that was a great catch.”

Emerson explained how he could’ve prevented the spectacular grab that saw Mitch Trubisky find Pickens deep up the far sideline on a second-and-3.

“I feel like I could have done something different,” Emerson said. “I probably could have just played through his hands, knocked the ball out, get a PBU, instead of trying to find the ball.”

Emerson almost made an incredible play himself – an interception in the end zone.

“I was out. I knew I was out,” Emerson said. “That's why I tried to flip. But I knew I was out.”

After not getting targeted much at Mississippi State, he’s been targeted nearly 20 times so far through three games as a rookie and this week the task doesn’t get any easier going up against the Falcons top two receivers – 6-4 Drake London and 6-6 tight end Kyle Pitts, who are both averaging over 13 yards per catch this season.

“I have to be more firm at the top of my routes, because he'll probably be able to push off, be a little stronger,” Emerson said of potentially trying to slow down Pitts. “So that's probably the only difference. Plus he can run, so I look at him as a true receiver, really.”

Notable quotable – “It is just scary news for anybody to have [an accident]. Most importantly, he is OK and getting better.” Browns cornerback Denzel Ward on his reaction to Myles Garrett’s accident.

Injury report – OUT: DT Taven Bryan (hamstring), OT Joe Haeg (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle), DE Myles Garrett (shoulder, biceps); EXPECTED TO PLAY: RT Jack Conklin (knee), TE David Njoku (knee); LIMITED: LG Joel Bitonio (biceps), LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (groin), CB Denzel Ward (back, ribs, S Ronnie Harrison (hamstring), DE Isaiah Thomas (hand), WR Amari Cooper (rest)

Up next – Walk through and flight to Atlanta Saturday; at Falcons Sunday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Saddened By The Antonio Brown News

The NFL world continues to be saddened by what's transpired with Antonio Brown. Brown, one of the best wide receivers the NFL has seen, has fallen off in truly troubling fashion in recent years. Saturday, a disturbing video of Brown exposing himself and potentially assaulting a woman in a Dubai...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning Job Rumors

Will we see Peyton Manning in a majority NFL ownership role moving forward?. Front Office Sports believes it's a possibility. Manning, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, could eventually parlay his success with Omaha Productions into an ownership position. "All those jobs could be preparing the 46-year-old football...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Berea, OH
FanSided

Brittany Mahomes destroyed the KC Star and for a great reason

Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for a take they shared about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for sharing a take on her husband, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The article by the KC Star, titled Letter: The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes always keeps his eye out for himself, discusses the idea that Mahomes only cares about himself and not his team.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Haeg
ClutchPoints

NFL chief doctor drops truth bomb on lead-up to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury in Week 4

A lot of attention has been placed on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the scary head injury he sustained in their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night — and rightfully so. The young quarterback looked like he had a seizure on the field, and both the Dolphins and the NFL have received a lot of backlash over their decision to let Tua suit up for the TNF matchup in the first place.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Browns#American Football
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Joe Buck News

Longtime NFL announcer Joe Buck was trending for unfortunate reasons earlier this week. Buck, who's now calling "Monday Night Football" for ESPN, made a regrettable comment during the Cowboys' win over the Giants this past Monday night. The longtime NFL announcer referred to a Cowboys rookie as having an incredible...
NFL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

John Harbaugh on Tagovailoa hit: 'I couldn't believe what I was seeing'

Reactions continue to come in from around the NFL regarding Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. Among the more pointed statements made on the incident, Baltimore Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh told reporters it was "astonishing to see" Tagovailoa on the field, both in the immediate aftermath of last Sunday's injury as well as on Thursday night.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady "Warning" News

If Gisele is hoping for Tom Brady to spend more time with her and the kids in retirement, broadcasting might not be the right choice for the legendary quarterback. Brady, 45, is set to join Fox Sports as its No. 1 NFL in-game analyst once he retires. Many believe that the 2022 season will be Brady's last at quarterback.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Porsche
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons, two teams that want to run the ball: Crowquill

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns (2-1) play the Atlanta Falcons (1-2) today in Atlanta. Both teams want to establish the run. The Browns are the No. 1 rushing team in the league averaging 190.7 yds.-per-game. They do it with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. The Falcons are No. 5 with 156.7 yds.-per-game, using converted kick returner and receiver, Corderelle Patterson, to punish opposing defenses.
CLEVELAND, OH
92.3 The Fan

92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/923thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy