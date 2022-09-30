ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

West Virginia city council member wears ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ costume

By Nexstar Media Wire, Rachel Pellegrino
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hfsiq_0iGoCdeQ00

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. ( WOWK ) – A popular Hulu show and a city council meeting aren’t normally something talked about in the same conversation, but that was the case this week in Huntington, West Virginia.

Huntington City Council member Tia Rumbaugh displayed and explained symbols of the abortion-rights movement at the council’s meeting on Monday, Sept. 26 to make a point about abortion laws in West Virginia.

One of those symbols was a costume from the “Handmaid’s Tale,” a novel and now popular television series, which depicts a dystopian future in which women are dominated by men.

NASA releases dramatic new photos of asteroid strike

“It seems like every symbol, every issue around abortion is controversial that there’s no right answer, no one symbol that can unify all of us, and if we can’t be unified at least all of us can speak out,” she said.

In addition to the outfit, Rumbaugh also brought a coat hanger which she says is also controversial but represents a time when abortions were not legal and women were forced to take drastic and sometimes deadly actions to end their pregnancies.

The final item she brought was a green bandana which became a symbol of the movement in Latin America by the organization Catholics for the Right to Decide.

“It is a new symbol of hope, of perseverance and unity on a global scale,” she said at the meeting.

In response to her demonstration, Rumbaugh says she has received some backlash. Some people told her the demonstration was “insensitive,” while others said a public meeting wasn’t the right time or place to address the issue.

“If not now when and if not in this manner what manner can we educate our constituents, our residents?” Rumbaugh asked. “I have a very small voice and my voice is only the amplification of everyone else’s voices within our community.”

At least one council member stood in support for Rumbaugh.

“She spoke during ‘good and welfare’ about the recent abortion law in West Virginia and to be honest I thought it was a beautiful expression of her first amendment right,” said Holly Smith Mount, chairwoman of the Huntington City Council.

Rumbaugh said she won’t be wearing the “Handmaid’s Tale” costume to another meeting, but she will continue to wear the green bandana as a symbol to speak up and stand up for women’s rights.

West Virginia’s governor signed into law a sweeping abortion ban with few exceptions earlier this month, a bill that several members of the Republican supermajority said they hope will make it impossible for the state’s only abortion clinic to continue to offer the procedure.

“It is going to shut down that abortion clinic, of that I feel certain,” Republican Sen. Robert Karnes said on the Senate floor, amid shouts from protesters standing outside the chamber doors. “I believe it’s going to save a lot of babies.”

Under the legislation, rape and incest victims would be able to obtain abortions at up to eight weeks of pregnancy, but only if they report to law enforcement first. Such victims who are minors would have until 14 weeks to terminate a pregnancy and must report to either law enforcement or a physician.

Rape and incest victims would have to report the assault within 48 hours of getting an abortion, and a patient must present a copy of a police report or notarized letter to a physician before the procedure can be performed.

Abortions also would be allowed in cases of medical emergencies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

Halloween house decorating contest for Hurricane, WV residents

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — The 2022 Hurricane Halloween House Decorating Contest is underway. The City of Hurricane’s Facebook page says people who live within the Hurricane, West Virginia city limits can submit their house decorated for Halloween by Oct. 19. You can find where to do so by clicking here. They say a winner will […]
HURRICANE, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia officials report 10 more COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — Two residents in their mid-40s are among the 10 confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported on Friday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department has confirmed the deaths of a 46-year-old man from Logan County and a 46-year-old woman from Clay County. At least five people in their 40s in the last several weeks have died from the virus, according to the department.
CLAY COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
State
West Virginia State
Huntington, WV
Government
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Highmark West Virginia, FBI release video warning students of opioids

CHARLESTON — Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield West Virginia and the FBI Pittsburgh’s Charleston Resident Agency have created a video illustrating the dangers of opioid misuse in an effort to educate West Virginia middle-school and high school-aged youth on the dangers of opioid use. The video highlights the...
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Karnes
Ironton Tribune

Huntington to dedicate street to Carter on Oct. 28

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. — A longtime Marshall University professor and one of the Tri-State’s most dedicated activists is set to be honored by the City of Huntington later this month. A street dedication ceremony is set for Friday, Oct. 28 to honor Phil Carter, who has taught social...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Box truck hits house in Jackson County, West Virginia

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene where a box truck ran into a house in the Goldtown area of Jackson County, West Virginia. Jackson County dispatchers say that it happened on Haven Ln. and that multiple departments have responded. There is no word on any injuries at this time. 13 News has a […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WOWK

Names released in Pomeroy, Ohio shooting

UPDATE: (2:19 p.m. on Oct. 1): The Pomeroy Police Department says they have arrested and charged Wayne Leib for the homicide of Dwayne Qualls. Officers say they found Qualls, of Pomeroy, dead inside of his home from an apparent gunshot wound. They say they identified Leib as a suspect in...
POMEROY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Mason County murder victim identified

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney has identified the victim in a murder that happened Friday night.  Jason Pierce, 34 of Racine, was found with multiple gunshot and stab wounds at a home along Front Street.  Wayne Leib is the suspect in the case,  Chief McKinney says that charges are expected to be […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Clinic#Virginia City#Politics Local#Hulu#Huntington City Council#Catholics
WOWK 13 News

2022 Trunk or Treats in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Fall is in full swing, and there are plenty of fun opportunities in Kanawha County for kids to score some candy. Below is a list of Trunk or Treats throughout Kanawha County during the 2022 Halloween season. Charleston West Virginia National Guard Trunk or TreatDate: Oct. 11Time: Starts at 6 […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Alleged homicide investigation underway in Mason County

MASON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An active alleged homicide investigation is underway in Mason County. A body was located in the area of Front Street in Mason, West Virginia Thursday evening, according to a news release from Mason Police Chief C. McKinney. The news release said a suspect has been...
MASON, WV
wvexplorer.com

Grotto at Coonskin Park

Coonskin Creek falls into "The Grotto" at Coonskin Park, located in Charleston, West Virginia, in Kanawha County, in the Metro Valley Region. Photo by Rick Burgess.
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
WOWK 13 News

Williamson Memorial Hospital gets $2M toward reopening

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Williamson Health and Wellness Center is one of three organizations in the Mountain State receiving funds through the United States Department of Health and Human Services(HHS) to help them complete much-needed projects to serve the community. For Williamson Health and Wellness, this means funding to reopen the Williamson Memorial Hospital. According […]
WILLIAMSON, WV
PIX11

PIX11

49K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy