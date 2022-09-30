Andy Dalton: "Whatever Happens, I'll Be Ready"

Andy Dalton was brought in to the Saints for this very situation, and he'll be ready for whatever happens with Jameis Winston on Sunday.

LONDON -- Andy Dalton may be getting his shot to start on Sunday for the Saints. The likelihood comes after Jameis Winston was ruled as doubtful for Week 4's final injury report, as he's dealing with a back and ankle injury.

"I think it's doubtful that Jameis (Winston) plays in the game," Dennis Allen said on Friday.

"Our plan right now is to have Andy (Dalton) ready to go. We'll see how things go overnight, but Andy will be ready to go if that's the direction that we go."

Dennis Allen said that Winston is dealing with accumulation from the wear and tear, saying that his body didn't respond quite the way the Saints anticipated over the first couple of days this week. The team has rested Winston this week, but know there's still a couple of days to go to get to Sunday.

The Saints are looking at this as a medical decision, and will take a decision down to the wire, but it's highly unlikely that Winston will play against the Vikings. Allen also said that Winston is still having some lingering effects from the ankle that was hurt in training camp.

There's confidence in Dalton starting, and it was good to see teammates Mark Ingram and Cam Jordan give him some praise while he was talking to the media. Ingram and Jordan were both drafted in 2011 with him.

"It's been the same preparation that I have every week," Andy Dalton said on Friday.

"I always prepare myself the same way. So, with whatever happens, I know I'll be ready. This week I've just gotten a little more practice time out there. However this things goes, I'll be ready if my number's called."

Presumably, Dalton's first start will be without at least two key players, including Michael Thomas (toe) and Andrus Peat (concussion), with Alvin Kamara (rib) being questionable. However, Dalton has worked extensively with the group of wide receivers, citing the whole spring that he had to work with them. He's comfortable with the group.

Dalton talked about efficiency and not shooting themselves in the foot as keys to get the Saints offense going, needing to execute. We've talked about it this week , and it's that simple for the Saints. It'll be an interesting time in London, to say the least, as this is a monster game early in the season for New Orleans.

