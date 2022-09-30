ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Andy Dalton: "Whatever Happens, I'll Be Ready"

By John Hendrix
SaintsNewsNetwork
SaintsNewsNetwork
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TH2cv_0iGoCWQD00

Andy Dalton was brought in to the Saints for this very situation, and he'll be ready for whatever happens with Jameis Winston on Sunday.

LONDON -- Andy Dalton may be getting his shot to start on Sunday for the Saints. The likelihood comes after Jameis Winston was ruled as doubtful for Week 4's final injury report, as he's dealing with a back and ankle injury.

"I think it's doubtful that Jameis (Winston) plays in the game," Dennis Allen said on Friday.

"Our plan right now is to have Andy (Dalton) ready to go. We'll see how things go overnight, but Andy will be ready to go if that's the direction that we go."

Dennis Allen said that Winston is dealing with accumulation from the wear and tear, saying that his body didn't respond quite the way the Saints anticipated over the first couple of days this week. The team has rested Winston this week, but know there's still a couple of days to go to get to Sunday.

The Saints are looking at this as a medical decision, and will take a decision down to the wire, but it's highly unlikely that Winston will play against the Vikings. Allen also said that Winston is still having some lingering effects from the ankle that was hurt in training camp.

There's confidence in Dalton starting, and it was good to see teammates Mark Ingram and Cam Jordan give him some praise while he was talking to the media. Ingram and Jordan were both drafted in 2011 with him.

"It's been the same preparation that I have every week," Andy Dalton said on Friday.

"I always prepare myself the same way. So, with whatever happens, I know I'll be ready. This week I've just gotten a little more practice time out there. However this things goes, I'll be ready if my number's called."

Presumably, Dalton's first start will be without at least two key players, including Michael Thomas (toe) and Andrus Peat (concussion), with Alvin Kamara (rib) being questionable. However, Dalton has worked extensively with the group of wide receivers, citing the whole spring that he had to work with them. He's comfortable with the group.

Dalton talked about efficiency and not shooting themselves in the foot as keys to get the Saints offense going, needing to execute. We've talked about it this week , and it's that simple for the Saints. It'll be an interesting time in London, to say the least, as this is a monster game early in the season for New Orleans.

Read More Saints News

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

WATCH: Jason Kelce gets Doug Pederson's jacket following Eagles' win over Jaguars

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former Eagles Super Bowl winning head coach Doug Pederson made his return to Philadelphia this week as the Birds faced the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Eagles came back from a two touchdown deficit and beat the Jaguars, 29-21, to spoil Pederson's visit with his new squad. As expected, Pederson met up with several of his former players following the game, including Eagles center Jason Kelce. Usually, players swap jerseys following the game, but how about jackets? Well, that's what Pederson gave Kelce.After chatting, Kelce asked Pederson for his jacket and he delivered. The Eagles gave Pederson a warm-welcome and standing ovation at the Linc when the Jaguars were introduced -- as they should've. He's an Eagles legend for bringing the franchise its first Super Bowl win in franchise history. Pederson also talked with some of his other former players before and after the game. Pederson and the Jaguars will face the Indianapolis Colts next week, while the Eagles will play the Arizona Cardinals.  
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Hall of Fame HC Tony Dungy calls NFL protocol 'broken system' after Cameron Brate concussion

From the moment Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa stumbled off of the field during Week 3 play against the Baltimore Ravens all the way through his horrifying head injury in Week 4 on "Thursday Night Football" and now the aftermath of the situation, the league's concussion protocol has been under a heavy microscope by fans and the media. Now, the other NFL team in Florida is starting to be criticized for the way it handled a concussed player during their Week matchup on "Sunday Night Football."
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
FOX Sports

Saints confirm QB Winston will miss London game vs Vikings

LONDON (AP) — Saints quarterback Jameis Winston will not play in New Orleans' game against the Minnesota Vikings in London because of a back injury, the team confirmed on Saturday. Andy Dalton is set to start Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the NFL’s first international game of the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#American Football
FOX Sports

Saints' Jameis Winston ruled out vs. Vikings; Andy Dalton starting

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston has been ruled out for Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium because of a back injury, the team announced Saturday. Veteran Andy Dalton will make his first start for the Saints after taking all the first-team snaps this week. Winston was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
atozsports.com

Raiders could be without two pass-catchers vs. Broncos on Sunday

The Denver Broncos have an important divisional matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend. The Raiders may be without a couple pass-catchers. WR Hunter Renfrow and TE Foster Moreau did not practice on Friday. If those two don’t play, expect WR Mack Hollins to play more snaps for the...
DENVER, CO
fantasypros.com

Alvin Kamara (ribs) listed as questionable for Week 4

Kamara has been a limited participant in practice leading into Week 4. The rib injury did cause Kamara to miss Week 2, but he was able to log 73 total yards in Week 3. If Kamara does not suit up in London, fantasy managers should expect Mark Ingram and Dwayne Washington to see additional touches in Week 4.
NFL
CBS Sports

Tua Tagovailoa injury details, plus NFL Week 4 picks, Bengals make statement, Andy Dalton likely to start

Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. It's a huge day here and I'm not just saying that because I'm a Bengals homer and the Bengals won last night, I'm saying that because today is the TWO-YEAR ANNIVERSARY of me writing this newsletter. The anniversary is actually tomorrow, but we can't celebrate tomorrow because there's no newsletter on Saturdays, although maybe I can introduce that for Year 3.
CINCINNATI, OH
SaintsNewsNetwork

SaintsNewsNetwork

New Orleans, LA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
707K+
Views
ABOUT

SaintsNewsNetwork is a FanNation channel covering the New Orleans Saints

Comments / 0

Community Policy