ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Man wanted in fatal Manhattan stabbing arrested in New Hampshire

By Kimberly Dole
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vJMZw_0iGoCUel00

NEW YORK (WCBS 880 ) -- Police on Friday announced the arrest of a man in New Hampshire wanted in a fatal stabbing in Manhattan last month.

Officials charged 34-year-old Travis Forbes with murder for stabbing 38-year-old Jamal Burton during the Aug. 31 incident.

Forbes had fled to New Hampshire where he was arrested on Sept. 8, then extradited back to New York on Thursday, police said.

Authorities also nabbed 42-year-old Nylisha Macon within a few hours of the stabbing, but it wasn't announced by officials until Forbes was in custody.

Macon was charged with assault.

According to officials, Burton got into a dispute with Macon and Forbes on Seventh Avenue near W. 28th Street in Chelsea where Macon struck Burton at least once.

Forbes then pulled a knife and repeatedly stabbed Burton in the chest, cops said.

Burton was rushed to Lenox Hill Hospital where he died.

The cause of the fight or if Burton knew the two attackers prior to it was not immediately disclosed by police.

Forbes was ordered held without bail following a brief arraignment proceeding at Manhattan Criminal Court Thursday. Macon was ordered held on $40,000 bail at her Sept. 1.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

NYPD wants to speak to 6 people in connection to case of dismembered body

NEW YORK -- Police have released photos of six people they want to talk to in connection with a dismembered body found in Brooklyn.They are looking for five women and one man, ranging in age from about 18 to 30.Investigators say they're wanted as witnesses to a murder last month on Linwood Street in the Cypress Hills section of the borough.Back on Sept. 21, the NYPD found the remains of 22-year-old D'Asia Johnson in two suitcases.No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man, 70, dead in Brooklyn attack; likely suffered punch: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 70-year-old man who died in Brooklyn was likely punched and fell to the ground, police said on Saturday. Mario Ocampo was found at the corner of Riverdale Avenue and Rockway Avenue on July 12, 2021, officials said. He’d suffered lacerations to the face and head. Ocampo was taken to the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New Hampshire State
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Chelsea, NY
PIX11

Boy, 15, shot on Bronx street after arguing with two men: police

UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the ankle after arguing with two men on a Unionport street, police said early Sunday in a public appeal for tips. The victim became involved in a verbal dispute with two men believed to be in their 20s on Olmstead Avenue near Turnbull Avenue […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Police search for 5 women, 1 man in Brooklyn dismemberment death

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police on Sunday launched a search for six people wanted in connection with the dismemberment death of a 22-year-old Brooklyn woman. Officers found D’Asia Johnson’s remains inside two suitcases in a Linwood Avenue home on Sept. 21, officials said. Police on Sunday said they were looking for five women and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Lenox Hill Hospital#Manhattan Criminal Court
CBS New York

2 officers injured in crash in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police say two officers were injured in a car accident in the Bronx on Saturday.It happened just before 9 p.m. at Jerome Avenue and East Fordham Road in the Fordham Heights section.Details about the accident have not been released, but the front end of the NYPD cruiser was damaged.The two officers were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.There were no arrests in connection to the accident.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NBC New York

Bold Burglar Strikes Twice at Popular NYC Restaurant

A man wanted for snatching a big payday after stealing from a Manhattan restaurant returned to the scene of his crime one month later, but police say he couldn't repeat his success a second time. According to police, the man seen on surveillance video first broke into Cosme on East...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Man killed while riding the subway: NYPD

Just before 9 p.m. Friday, a 43-year-old man was slashed in the neck with an unknown object in Brooklyn, police said. Tommy Bailey, the victim, was involved in a verbal dispute with another man on a southbound L train at Atlantic Avenue when he was attacked by an unknown man, according to the NYPD.
BROOKLYN, NY
WCBS News Radio 880

WCBS News Radio 880

New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/wcbs880

Comments / 0

Community Policy