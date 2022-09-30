Man wanted in fatal Manhattan stabbing arrested in New Hampshire

NEW YORK (WCBS 880 ) -- Police on Friday announced the arrest of a man in New Hampshire wanted in a fatal stabbing in Manhattan last month.

Officials charged 34-year-old Travis Forbes with murder for stabbing 38-year-old Jamal Burton during the Aug. 31 incident.

Forbes had fled to New Hampshire where he was arrested on Sept. 8, then extradited back to New York on Thursday, police said.

Authorities also nabbed 42-year-old Nylisha Macon within a few hours of the stabbing, but it wasn't announced by officials until Forbes was in custody.

Macon was charged with assault.

According to officials, Burton got into a dispute with Macon and Forbes on Seventh Avenue near W. 28th Street in Chelsea where Macon struck Burton at least once.

Forbes then pulled a knife and repeatedly stabbed Burton in the chest, cops said.

Burton was rushed to Lenox Hill Hospital where he died.

The cause of the fight or if Burton knew the two attackers prior to it was not immediately disclosed by police.

Forbes was ordered held without bail following a brief arraignment proceeding at Manhattan Criminal Court Thursday. Macon was ordered held on $40,000 bail at her Sept. 1.