Jury finds man not guilty in 2020 double homicide

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A jury has found a teen charged with the killings of two people near Kalamazoo in 2020 not guilty.

On Friday, the jury in 9th Circuit Court in Kalamazoo found Tikario McMillon, 19, not guilty of two counts of open murder, two counts of felony murder, five counts of felony firearm and one count of first-degree home invasion.

In March, a mistrial was declared after a jury deadlocked on a verdict.

The charges stem from the Dec. 28, 2020, killings of Floyd Brashers Jr., 36, and Katoya McPherson, 31, at their home at Oak Tree apartments off of Nazareth Road near Gull Road in Kalamazoo Township.

While neighbors heard shots fired that night , no one called police. Someone did call police the next day after noting the apartment’s sliding glass door had been shattered, at which point officers found the victims’ bodies.

Police have not explained what the motive may have been, though they did previously say the killings were not believed to be random.

A second suspect, Tonesha Taylor-McMillon, pleaded guilty in May 2021 to being an accessory after the fact.

In August, the third suspect, D-Angelo Davis was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.