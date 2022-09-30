ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Jury finds man not guilty in 2020 double homicide

By Michael Oszust
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47lxkX_0iGoCAFT00

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A jury has found a teen charged with the killings of two people near Kalamazoo in 2020 not guilty.

On Friday, the jury in 9th Circuit Court in Kalamazoo found Tikario McMillon, 19, not guilty of two counts of open murder, two counts of felony murder, five counts of felony firearm and one count of first-degree home invasion.

In March, a mistrial was declared after a jury deadlocked on a verdict.

The charges stem from the Dec. 28, 2020, killings of Floyd Brashers Jr., 36, and Katoya McPherson, 31, at their home at Oak Tree apartments off of Nazareth Road near Gull Road in Kalamazoo Township.

While neighbors heard shots fired that night , no one called police. Someone did call police the next day after noting the apartment’s sliding glass door had been shattered, at which point officers found the victims’ bodies.

Police have not explained what the motive may have been, though they did previously say the killings were not believed to be random.

A second suspect, Tonesha Taylor-McMillon, pleaded guilty in May 2021 to being an accessory after the fact.

In August, the third suspect, D-Angelo Davis was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WWMT

Double-murder suspect acquitted in retrial leaving victim's family 'shocked'

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Moments after a 19-year-old Kalamazoo man was acquitted of murder charges, Betty Hudson burst into tears inside a Kalamazoo County courtroom Friday. Jurors acquitted Tikario Taylor-McMillion, 19, on four counts, including two counts of murder and weapons charges in the December 2020 shooting death of Floyd Brashers and Katoya McPherson.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalamazoo, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
wsgw.com

Suspect Charged in Ionia County Shooting

Ionia County Prosecutor Kyle Butler has issued charges against a 74-year-old Lake Odessa man. Richard Alan Harvey is accused of shooting an 83-year-old woman in the shoulder on the afternoon of Tuesday September 20th. The woman was a volunteer who was passing out pamphlets when there was reportedly a verbal...
IONIA COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Man accused of shooting coworker with a nail gun

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A man has been charged with battery with a deadly weapon for allegedly shooting his coworker with a pneumatic nail gun, according to court records. On September 28 at 10:30 a.m., a deputy responded to Champagne Metals on Greenfield Parkway for reports of an altercation between two employees.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#9th Circuit Court#Oak Tree#Nexstar Media Inc
WOOD TV8

Woman killed in East Beltline crash; 1 arrested

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One driver is dead and another is in police custody after a crash in Grand Rapids. It happened around 8 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of East Beltline Avenue NE, just north of Knapp Street. Grand Rapids police say a man driving north hit another vehicle from behind, causing […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wkzo.com

Suspect of stolen vehicle arrested by Kalamazoo County deputies

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County deputies arrested a suspect parked inside a stolen vehicle on Thursday, September 29. According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was parked behind a business on South 9th Street in Texas Township when it was approached by deputies around 4 p.m.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWMTCw

Sister testifies against second brother on trial for Kalamazoo Township murder

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dramatic moments unfolded in a courtroom as a Kalamazoo County woman testified against her own brother on trial for murder. Tonesha Taylor-McMillon testified her younger brother Tikario Taylor-McMillon, 20, shot and killed a couple inside their Kalamazoo Township apartment during a 2020 home invasion. McMillon is...
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Elkhart Police investigating threat to Elkhart technology school

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a threat reported at the Elkhart School of Engineering, Technology and Innovation on Thursday. At 12:30 p.m., police were notified of a shooting threat that was airdropped around the school. The school, located in the 2600 block of California Road, then...
ELKHART, IN
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy