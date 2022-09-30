BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Britain’s immigration minister said Tuesday that it’s unlikely any migrants will be sent to Rwanda this year under a contentious government plan, but vowed to press on with the policy and expand it to more countries. Home Secretary Suella Braverman said that “unfortunately,” a court challenge to the Rwanda plan would have to run its course. Asked if the deportations would start this year, she said: “You’ve got to ask the courts about that … I think it’s going to take long.” Under a deal signed in April, Britain plans to send some migrants who arrive in the U.K. as stowaways or in small boats to Rwanda, where their asylum claims would be processed. Those granted asylum would stay in the African country rather than returning to the U.K.

