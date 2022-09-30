Read full article on original website
Can coffee supplements bring business benefits for operators?
Approximately 45% of global food and beverage launches between 2020 and 2021 had a health or nutraceutical benefit | Photo credit: Pawel Czerwinski. Fortifying coffee beverages to support health and boost performance is not a new phenomenon. From brain-boosting mushrooms and yerba mate to the purported cosmetic benefits of adding...
Kopi Kenangan adds new Head of Marketing ahead of Malaysia launch
Tan said the company will be investing heavily in driving brand awareness and loyalty | Photo credit: Kopi Kenangan. Indonesian coffee chain Kopi Kenangan has appointed Quennie Tan as its new Head of Marketing ahead of its expansion into Malaysia in October 2022. Branded in international markets as Kenangan Coffee,...
AMT Coffee appoints Matt Cundrick as Managing Director
AMT Coffee reported a 63% fall in sales in 2020 following the pandemic decimating footfall at its key locations | Photo credit: AMT Coffee. UK coffee chain AMT Coffee has promoted Matt Cundrick to the role of Managing Director. Cundrick has worked as AMT Coffee’s Operations Director since October 2021,...
NX Lighting Controls Offers New Wireless Controls Delivering Easy and Efficient Lighting Control for Any Application on One Common Platform
GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- New to the Current lighting controls portfolio are simple and scalable options that let customers think bigger without the usual bottlenecks. NX Lighting Controls wireless controls are expressly designed to be contractor-friendly for straightforward installation and commissioning, making it much easier to provide intuitive room-based, zonal and networked control of environments without the extra training investment. With solutions for wireless, wired and hybrid configurations, NX gives lighting pros the control they crave including: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005106/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
IN THIS ARTICLE
25 costliest hurricanes of all time
Although the full extent of damage caused by Hurricane Ian in the Southwest is still being realized, Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Stacker took a look at NOAA data to extrapolate the costliest U.S. hurricanes of all time.
New Research from Pearl Offers Insight into Dental Patient Trust and Perceptions of Technology
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Pearl, the global leader in dental AI solutions, today announced the results of a survey of 597 U.S. dental patients that evaluated their trust in dental providers and their perceptions of how technology is being used in the field. Overwhelmingly, patients support the use of advanced technologies and are more likely to trust their dentist’s diagnosis if they are using artificial intelligence to assist in evaluating x-rays, according to a key finding from the Dental Patient Trust & Technology Survey report. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005032/en/ Pearl announces the results of a survey of 597 U.S. dental patients that evaluated their trust in dental providers and their perceptions of how technology is being used in the field. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Van Cleef & Arpels Makes London Debut at Design Museum
LONDON — Van Cleef & Arpels is back in London this fall with an exhibition aimed at demystifying its jewelry designs, heritage and craftsmanship skills, and speaking to a broader audience. “The Art of Movement, Van Cleef & Arpels,” is on now at the Design Museum, and runs until Oct. 20. Some 100 creations designed by Van Cleef & Arpels are on show, as well as numerous archive documents. More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 This is the first time the jeweler is...
UK still backs Rwanda deportations despite legal challenge
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Britain’s immigration minister said Tuesday that it’s unlikely any migrants will be sent to Rwanda this year under a contentious government plan, but vowed to press on with the policy and expand it to more countries. Home Secretary Suella Braverman said that “unfortunately,” a court challenge to the Rwanda plan would have to run its course. Asked if the deportations would start this year, she said: “You’ve got to ask the courts about that … I think it’s going to take long.” Under a deal signed in April, Britain plans to send some migrants who arrive in the U.K. as stowaways or in small boats to Rwanda, where their asylum claims would be processed. Those granted asylum would stay in the African country rather than returning to the U.K.
