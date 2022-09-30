Read full article on original website
Related
Miami Dolphins star QB Tua Tagovailoa releases statement after frightening head injury
Life couldn’t have been much better for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa heading into the Thursday Night Football matchup against
Neurotrauma consultant who evaluated Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa fired over 'several mistakes'
The unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in clearing Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during a game has been fired.
Consultant who cleared Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday fired
The unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who cleared Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return to play during Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills has been fired. The NFL Players Association exercised its prerogative to remove the consultant from the position, NFL Network, ESPN and NBC Sports reported on Saturday afternoon.
NFL Chief Medical Officer Shares Why Tua Tagovailoa Played Thursday
Dr. Allen Sills joined multiple television networks on Friday to discuss the handling of Tagovailoa’s injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL chief doctor drops truth bomb on lead-up to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury in Week 4
A lot of attention has been placed on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the scary head injury he sustained in their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night — and rightfully so. The young quarterback looked like he had a seizure on the field, and both the Dolphins and the NFL have received a lot of backlash over their decision to let Tua suit up for the TNF matchup in the first place.
CBS Sports
Ravens coach John Harbaugh 'astonished' to see Tua Tagovailoa play despite possible head injury
John Harbaugh did not mince words when he was asked to offer his thoughts regarding Tua Tagovailoa's scary situation on Thursday night. The Dolphins quarterback was carted off the field after suffering head and neck injuries, less than a week after he briefly exited Miami's win over Buffalo after sustaining an injury.
Report: Neurotrauma consultant who cleared Tua Tagovailoa injury loses job
An unnamed neurotrauma consultant has been terminated by the NFL Players Association after it found several mistakes made in the process of clearing Tagovailoa against the Baltimore Ravens two weekends ago, according to multiple reports including one by CBS NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. When former Alabama football and current Miami...
Tua Tagovailoa’s injury turns a joyful moment for Josh Tupoa into heartache
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupoa is going to have a hard time enjoying the memory of his first sack. The veteran defender has been with the Bengals since they signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado in 2017. He’s played in 44 career...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nick Sirianni went for it on 4th and goal because of 'supreme trust' in Jalen Hurts
Nick Sirianni told Jalen Hurts he was able to go for it on fourth and goal because of his supreme trust in the Philadelphia Eagles young quarterback.
Quotes From Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury After Win vs. Panthers
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury spoke with reporters after their second win of the season.
New Details Emerge From Tua Tagovailoa's Injury
On Thursday night, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary head injury that forced him to be stretchered off the field and taken to a local Cincinnati hospital. Tua was discharged from the hospital and traveled back with the team while wearing a neck brace, per NFL insider Josina...
ESPN
What we know about the injury to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, and what's next
The joint concussion protocol of the NFL and NFL Players Association is facing serious questions Friday, one day after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion and was briefly hospitalized during his team's 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The injury occurred with 5:15 remaining in the second quarter...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sweep! — Read about the Braves’ 3-game victory over the Mets in the Monday ePaper
Sunday was another big day for Atlanta sports as the Braves completed the 3-game sweep of the N.Y. Mets, putting them on...
Comments / 0