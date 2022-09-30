ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Consultant who cleared Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday fired

The unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who cleared Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return to play during Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills has been fired. The NFL Players Association exercised its prerogative to remove the consultant from the position, NFL Network, ESPN and NBC Sports reported on Saturday afternoon.
ClutchPoints

NFL chief doctor drops truth bomb on lead-up to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury in Week 4

A lot of attention has been placed on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the scary head injury he sustained in their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night — and rightfully so. The young quarterback looked like he had a seizure on the field, and both the Dolphins and the NFL have received a lot of backlash over their decision to let Tua suit up for the TNF matchup in the first place.
The Spun

New Details Emerge From Tua Tagovailoa's Injury

On Thursday night, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary head injury that forced him to be stretchered off the field and taken to a local Cincinnati hospital. Tua was discharged from the hospital and traveled back with the team while wearing a neck brace, per NFL insider Josina...
ESPN

What we know about the injury to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, and what's next

The joint concussion protocol of the NFL and NFL Players Association is facing serious questions Friday, one day after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion and was briefly hospitalized during his team's 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The injury occurred with 5:15 remaining in the second quarter...
