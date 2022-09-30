Except for the bad sidewalks, former Red’s Savoy building is perfect place for St. Paul’s Listening House day shelter

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mprnews.org
Photos: Thousands take part in 40th running of Twin Cities Marathon
On Sunday, thousands ran, walked and wheeled their way through Minneapolis and St. Paul during the 40th running of the Twin Cities Marathon. Mostly clear skies and 50 degree temperatures greeted marathoners as they took to the start line outside U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis Sunday morning. The 2022 route took participants down and around the Chain of Lakes, west along Minnehaha Creek and then north on West River Parkway. Racers finished in front of the Minnesota State Capitol after traversing St. Paul’s scenic Summit Avenue.
This Small Minnesota Town Is Considered The Worst In The Entire State
There are some great places to live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. However, there is one small town that is considered the worst small town in the entire state of Minnesota. Hopefully, this small town isn't your hometown, because no one wants to be number one on a list of the worst small towns in the entire state.
thriftyminnesota.com
Gangster Ghost Tour at Landmark Center in St. Paul
History haunts the halls of Landmark Center in St. Paul as infamous gangsters return to life for the Gangster Ghost Tour. Perhaps you’ve heard of or researched some of St. Paul’s history and the gangsters that made their home there. If you want to learn a little more, check out Gangster Ghost Tour at Landmark Center in St. Paul.
millcitytimes.com
Part 2: Community Members Receive AIA Minnesota Collaborative Achievement Awards
Dan Collison and Meghan Elliot are the recipients of this year’s AIA Minnesota Collaborative Achievement Award. They both have contributed much to the quality of our downtown physical environments, and they work collaboratively – which is the main criteria for the award. Our interview with Meghan Elliot was published October 1, and today we turn our attention to Dan Collison, Director of Business Development & Public Affairs for the Midwest at Sherman Associates.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
boreal.org
Community members gather to reflect on the forced assimilation at American Indian boarding schools
Saturday, people across the Twin Cities came together at the Basilica of St. Mary to remember and reflect on the forced assimilation of American Indians. Beginning in the late 1800s, the federal government took American Indian children from their families and sent them to boarding schools throughout the United States.
Project "Heat's On" helps homeowners in need stay warm
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Pipefitters from throughout the Twin Cities made 100 house calls Saturday but didn't earn a single dollar. Instead, union pipefitters from Minneapolis and St. Paul volunteered their time to give free furnace repairs and inspections to senior, low-income and disabled homeowners throughout the metro. "Every year, we get volunteers to basically go out and fix grandma's furnace," said Tony Poole, Business Manager at St. Paul Local Pipefitters 455. "We're just trying to give back to the community, make sure people people's furnaces and their boilers are going in their homes, so they're going for the winter."Starting in 1986,...
3 St. Paul fast food restaurants robbed in space of an hour
Three fast-food restaurants were robbed at gunpoint in St. Paul in the space of 45 minutes Friday evening. St. Paul Police Department has confirmed that the trio of robberies happened between 7:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the Midway and Summit-University neighborhoods. The following incidents were reported:. 7:15 p.m., Wendy's...
3 fast food restaurants in St. Paul robbed at gunpoint within an hour
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Three fast food restaurants in St. Paul were robbed at gunpoint in less than an hour on Friday night.St. Paul police say a car pulled up to a drive-thru window at the Wendy's on the 600 block of University Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Roughly 15 minutes later, a group entered a Subway on the 800 block of Selby Avenue and robbed it.Then around 8 p.m., a car pulled up to a drive-thru and robbed the McDonalds on the 1500 block of University Avenue.St. Paul police did not indicate whether the three incidents were connected. It's unclear how much money was stolen and no one has been arrested.Police say no one was injured.
RELATED PEOPLE
bulletin-news.com
Worker who died at downtown St. Paul construction site identified as 61-year-old from Stillwater
After a 44-year career with St. Paul Regional Water Services, the 61-year-old man who passed away at a construction site in the heart of St. Paul just retired and was employed by a private contractor. Peter M. Davis, a Stillwater resident, was recognized by police on Thursday. About 3:30 p.m....
What’s The Plan For St. Cloud’s Abandoned Burger King?
When people get off Highway 10 to head to downtown St. Cloud on Highway 23 the first thing they see is a big, abandoned, run-down Burger King. In a recent survey of one me, respondents overwhelmingly asserted that something needs to be done about this dilapidated fast food fossil. The...
alleynews.org
Nurses Go on Three-day Strike at Abbott Northwestern and Childrens Hospital
Over 15,000 nurses represented by the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) went on a three-day unfair labor practices strike from September 12 to 14 at sixteen hospitals around the Twin Cities and Northern Minnesota, including two in the Phillips neighborhood. The union believes this was the largest strike of private-sector nurses in U.S. history. Nurses cited safety and short staffing as their main concerns.
‘Historic:’ New York State To Ban Sale Of Gas-Powered Cars
In a "historic announcement" New York officials confirmed you soon won't be allowed to purchase a gas-powered car in the Empire State. In late August, California voted to ban new gas car sales in California in 2035. When that news dropped we reported that New York officials believed a similar rule could be announced in New York State.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Data shows St. Paul's basic income program helped women, people of color afford basic necessities
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Data from St. Paul's guaranteed income program shows that funds were mostly spent on on basic necessities, and those who benefitted the most were women and people of color.The program, which started in November 2020, provided 150 families enrolled in the city's college savings initiative with $500 a month in unconditional payments for an 18-month period. The dashboard indicates that roughly 55% of the money was spent at discount superstores on items like food, clothes, household goods, and hygiene products. An additional 28% was spent at grocery stores, 5% was spent on transportation, and 4% went to housing...
Plane hits house in Hermantown
HERMANTOWN, Minn. -- Three people onboard a small airplane were killed when the aircraft crashed into a home in northern Minnesota late Saturday night.Just before 12 a.m. Sunday, a Cessna 172 airplane crashed into a home in Hermantown, near Duluth.The plane hit the second floor of the home and landed in the backyard. All three people onboard -- two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul -- were killed.The two people in the home were not hurt.Police said there are significant power outages associated with the accident. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.
trfradio.com
Minnesota Department of Labor Expected To Announce Hero Pay Information Next Week
Information on frontline worker “hero pay” in Minnesota, including a payment amount, is expected soon. According to the Minnesota Department of Labor, the agency expects “to announce the final numbers of approved or denied applications, the payment amount and payment timeline” sometime next week. The state...
Former Press Bar Owner Sentenced for Arson
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The former owner of the Press Bar and Parlor in St. Cloud has been sentenced for intentionally setting fire to the place as part of a scheme to obtain insurance money. A federal judge today, sentenced 43-year-old Andrew Welsh to just under six years in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Times-Online
Corps of Engineers begins annual drawdown of Ashtabula and Homme lakes
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, will drawdown or lower levels of two North Dakota reservoirs, Lake Ashtabula behind Baldhill Dam, near Valley City, starting Monday, Oct. 3, and Homme Lake behind Homme Reservoir, near Park River, starting in November. Both drawdowns...
Mercado Central demands Scott Jensen remove images from campaign ads
At Sahan Journal, Abe Asher writes, “Longtime Minneapolis marketplace Mercado Central is demanding that Republican Scott Jensen’s campaign for governor remove footage of the marketplace from a new advertisement it recently released. … The board asserted that Mercado Central’s interior design and interior and exterior murals are all protected by copyright law and cannot be used for any commercial or political use, and asked that all footage of the building be removed from campaign videos and from all social and broadcast media.”
valleynewslive.com
State Patrol says 30% of troopers, staff will be women by 2030
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol is promising to increase the number of female troopers and support staff as part of a national push to advance women in law enforcement. On Friday Col. Matt Langer, head of the State Patrol, signed a pledge calling for 30% of...
Squirrel to blame for Friday power outage impacting over 5,000 homes
The squirrels are at it again. The Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative worked to restore electricity Friday morning after a squirrel broke the insulator at the Prior Lake 88 substation, causing over 5,000 members to lose power. MVEC reported all power had been restored about an hour and a half later,...
MinnPost
Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
994K+
Views
ABOUT
MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.http://MinnPost.org
Comments / 6