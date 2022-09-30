Read full article on original website
FOOTBALL FRIDAY -Week 6 (9-30-22)
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The final September of the prep football season featured a pair of #1 vs. #2 ranked teams squaring off in South Dakota, and Football Friday was there for all the action and more!. Click on the video viewer to see our seventh edition...
USF holds off Augie comeback, retains the Key to the City
USF held off a late comeback from Augustana on Saturday as the Cougars picked up a 31-24 win, to keep the key at USF.
Sioux Falls road closures starting Monday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As you get ready to head out the door Monday morning, there are some road closures we want to tell you about. Starting Monday, the inside westbound lane and left turning lane on East 57th Street will be closed at Southeastern Avenue. Crews will...
The Buffalo Roundup draws thousands to the Black Hills
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thousands gathered at Custer State Park to witness approximately 60 horse riders herd buffalo through the Black Hills. The Buffalo Roundup is both important to spectators and help keeps the herd healthy and active. According to KOTA TV News and KEVN, a herd...
Will it snow in South Dakota this October?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The leaves have just started fading into oranges, reds and yellows and many people have already started wondering: When will it snow?. First, let’s look at when temperatures across the area will cool down. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens explained Hurricane Ian is currently slowing down weather patterns, which in turn is stalling rain patterns.
Crews respond to fire in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews on Sunday afternoon responded to a fire call near 49th and Cliff in southern Sioux Falls. Multiple fire trucks responded to the fire. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says they were able to extinguish the fire about 45 minutes. No injuries were reported. The northbound lane of Cliff was temporarily blocked.
Veterans Parkway expansion raises concerns for Sioux Falls neighborhood
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 17 miles of Veteran’s parkway could shorten commutes, something that many residents may appreciate. Sioux Falls public works director Mark Cotter lays out the path of the new artery through the city. “It starts at the Eros exit and comes south and...
Hundreds of thousands view Vermillion PD mountain lion video
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Vermillion is known for its Coyotes, but on Friday morning a mountain lion made an appearance in the heart of town. Just before 5 a.m., the Vermillion Police Department posted a video on its Facebook page, noting with it that an officer spotted a mountain lion at around 4:15. USD student and football player Nicholas Gaes lives nearby.
City looks to dismiss slaughterhouse injunction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The city of Sioux Falls has made a motion to dismiss a civil suit filed by the group looking to stop future slaughterhouses in the city. Earlier this month, Smart Growth Sioux Falls filed a lawsuit against the city to prevent Wholestone Farms from building a pork plant near Interstate 229 and Benson Road. The motion from attorney Reed Rasmussen, the attorney for Mayor Paul TenHaken and Sioux Falls City Council members, says Smart Growth Sioux Falls lacks standing and the “complaint fails to state a claim upon which relief can be granted.”
Sioux Falls man requests his image be removed from Noem’s latest attack ad
In a 500-plus word social media post, a Sioux Falls man is requesting his image be removed from Governor Kristi Noem’s latest attack ad.
Mountain lion spotted running across Dakota Street in Vermillion
VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Vermillion Police say an officer came across a mountain lion while on patrol in town Friday morning. The department posted the video on their Facebook, saying the big cat was spotted in the 100 block of North Dakota Street around 4 a.m. Authorities ask that...
Vermillion mountain lion; video of suspicious person; sobriety checkpoints
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, September 30. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls Police are asking from the public’s help in identifying someone trying to get into homes. A 52-year-old Aberdeen...
No injuries in Sioux Falls house fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire reported by a passing vehicle. The first arriving fire unit reported smoke coming from the roof and could see an active fire in the basement. Fire crews entered all...
1 hospitalized following Giliberto’s shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting in southwest Sioux Falls that sent a man to the hospital. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday inside the Giliberto’s restaurant near 41st Street and Sertoma Avenue. Police at the scene say the suspected shooter...
Early Harvest Results
Early harvest results are showing what many farmers had expected; a reduction in yield production from previous years. Scott Stahl farms in McCook County, South Dakota and serves as the president of the South Dakota Corn Growers Association. He says he has started harvesting both corn and soybeans. Stahl says going into harvest he was concerned about the quality of the grain; however, he says test weights are better than expected. As for the grain moisture levels, Stahl says his corn and soybeans have reached full maturity with relative low moisture percentage levels. The South Dakota corn grower says his crops have matured past the point where a frost would be more beneficial than detrimental.
Damage to residential area intercepted by Sioux City Fire Rescue
Officials with Sioux City Fire Rescue have provided more details on the extent of the grass fire on Sunday afternoon.
Popular Sioux Falls Restaurant Closed Indefinitely After Fire
A fire this week at a popular East side restaurant here in Sioux Falls has forced the establishment to close the doors indefinitely due to smoke damage. Cherry Creek Grill, located at 3104 E 26th Street on the East side, broke the news on their Facebook page:. The good news...
From southeast S.D., family grows business into sheep equipment industry leader
This paid piece is sponsored by the Prairie Family Business Association. John and Doralee Lynch had decided to give it five years. “I told my wife, if we can’t make this go in five years, I guess I’ll have to do something different,” Lynch said. “I always call it cutting the umbilical cord because we were on our own.”
Police: Aberdeen man attempted to grab 3-year-old girl in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say the parents saw the suspect lurking around their daughter days before he attempted to grab her. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the parents were outside the women’s mission in northeast Sioux Falls around 12:30 p.m. with their 3-year-old daughter. The little girl was not right by the parent’s side, but she was within a reasonable distance when the suspect walked by and said something to the little girl. The 3-year-old’s mother said the suspect tried to grab the little girl by the arm. The mother yelled at the suspect, and then the man continued walking.
Police: Burglar enters through unlocked doors in concentrated area of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say the suspect has been targeting homes with unlocked doors in the south end of the city. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said records show this suspect has burglarized approximately 20 homes with reports dating back to Sept. 14. The suspect appears to target homes in southern Sioux Falls, roughly between 85th st and 96th st and Louise ave. and Western ave. Authorities say he also checks car doors but seems to be targeting houses more.
