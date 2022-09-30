Read full article on original website
Invista Opens Asia Innovation Center in Shanghai
Invista Nylon Chemicals (China) Co. celebrated the full operation of its Asia Innovation Center (AIC) with an opening ceremony held at the Shanghai Chemical Industry Park. Serving as a key hub within Invista’s global research and development network and the company’s first R&D center for nylon 6,6 application development in Asia, the AIC is positioned to broaden the commercial potential in engineering polymers and providing innovative solutions for its customers in Asia. With the pursuit of safer and more energy-saving applications in downstream fields, notably automobiles, manufacturers are seeking advanced nylon 6,6 solutions to improve application performance at reduced costs, Invista said....
Faurecia gets 213 million euros from the EU to develop hydrogen tanks
Oct 3 (Reuters) - France's Faurecia (EPED.PA) said its project to develop a new generations of hydrogen tanks was granted 213 million euros ($209 million) of support from the European Commission as part of the Hydrogen IPCEI programme.
Sony Bets Big On VR Sector, Ramps Up VR2 Headset Production
Sony Group Corp SONY plans to produce about two million units of PlayStation VR2 headsets by March 2023. The virtual reality goggles production began in September 2022 and has cruised through without being affected by the supply chain problems, Bloomberg reported. The company expects the demand for PSVR2 to be...
worldcoffeeportal.com
Germany’s Neumann Kaffee Gruppe enters Korea
NKG is a global green coffee service group operational in 26 countries worldwide | Photo credit: Neumann Kaffee Gruppe. Germany’s Neumann Kaffee Gruppe has commenced operations in Korea via a new subsidiary, NKG Korea, which offers a wide range of commercial and specialty grade coffees. NKG Korea has opened...
TechCrunch
Lemonade leans on Aviva to bring its next-gen insurance platform to the UK
Lemonade, for the uninitiated, emerged into the trillion-dollar insurance space back in 2015, with a new take on how consumers should be able to buy insurance. Mobile-first, and AI-powered automation for registering and filing claims was the name of the game, versus dusty old brokers and bureaucracy. On top of...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Endurans Solar expands production of Made-in-America solar backsheets
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022 brings new emphasis on American-made products that support the transition to clean energy. The IRA includes over $60 billion for domestic manufacturing across the clean energy supply chain, as the country seeks to source from within to support its own supply chain. The U.S.- made solar supply chain is lacking in some core components, including backsheets. However, Endurans Solar is one U.S.-based manufacturer, and the company recently announced plans to expand production.
worldcoffeeportal.com
Lagardere AWPL launches Bound concept store at Brisbane Airport
Bound features coffee from local roaster Bellisimo Coffee and food from Jocelyn’s Provisions bakery | Photo credit: Brisbane Airport. Australian travel retailer Lagardere AWPL has launched an espresso bar and bookstore concept at Brisbane Airport. The debut Bound outlet features coffee from local roaster Bellisimo Coffee and food from...
Tortilla Mexican Grill warns over £2.3m hit from protein and energy cost hikes
Restaurant group Tortilla Mexican Grill said it is facing a full-year hit of more than £2 million from soaring protein and energy costs.Shares in the FTSE-listed chain tanked after it warned over a “material” impact on profits over the second half of the year from inflation cost pressures that have hit the business.Its share price plummeted by nearly a quarter in early Monday trading.Protein costs, which account for around a third of Tortilla’s costs on products sold, will surge by about 40%, it said.Times remain tough across the industry at large, reflecting the extent of recent cost pressures. However, we...
Slate
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
Benzinga
Korindo in its Transition to an Eco-Friendly Company
JAKARTA, Oct 3, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Environmental issues and climate change get increasingly highlighted as nature declines at unprecedented speed and level. Continuous innovations and mass movements become necessary to soften impacts from the crises. Korindo Group acknowledges the need to transform into a more environmentally-friendly company by...
Mongolia Celebrates Completion Of ETT’s Heavy-Duty Railway Project
The completion of the Erdenes-Tavantolgoi (ETT) Tavantolgoi-Gashuunsukhait Railway Project has been hailed as a milestone of co-operation in the face of a many longstanding challenges, and celebrated as a major boost for the Mongolian economy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005950/en/ Mongolia Celebrates Completion Of Tavantolgoi-Gashuunsukhait Heavy-Duty Railway Project. (Photo: Business Wire) Speaking at the opening, President Khürelsükh Ukhnaa expressed, on behalf of the Mongolian people, “our deepest gratitude and warm congratulations to ETT for putting this railway into operation on schedule, despite the difficult situation of international geopolitics and epidemics in recent years.” He added that the development “has clearly shown the importance of mutual understanding, proper management, rational policy and responsibility between the government and the private sector.”
Italy's regulated household electricity prices to rise 59% in Q4 - ARERA
ROME, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Italy's regulated household electricity prices will increase by 59% in the fourth quarter, Italy's energy authority ARERA said in a statement on Thursday, as Russia's war on Ukraine impacts energy prices across Europe.
Seventh day of strikes disrupts French refineries
PARIS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Strikes are disrupting TotalEnergies' (TTEF.PA) oil products refining and delivery for a seventh day at four sites throughout France, a CGT trade union representative told Reuters on Monday.
Chinese Law Enforcement Uncovers Massive Wine Smuggling Operation
Last year, the consumer research agency Wine Intelligence took in the last decade or so of wine consumption in China. Their report argued that “the wine market will remain at similar, lower volume levels compared with the peak of the market in the mid-2010s” — and explored the different facets of drinking and collecting wine across the nation.
Germany's RWE buys Con Edison clean energy in $6.8 billion U.S. shift
FRANKFURT, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Germany's largest power producer RWE (RWEG.DE) has agreed to buy Con Edison's (ED.N) Clean Energy Businesses for $6.8 billion, nearly doubling RWE's renewables portfolio in the United States, the world's second-biggest renewables market.
agritechtomorrow.com
Innovation Agri-Tech Group Launches Revolutionary New Vertical Farming Technology, the GrowFrame™ 360
• The culmination of five years of R&D, IAG has created a refined and optimised growing environment • The GrowFrame™ uses 98% less water than comparable conventional farming methods • A solution to real-world problems, IAG will work with charity partners in order to tackle issues including world hunger.
Winter Is Coming for Britain’s Biggest Garment Hub
Boohoo has been canceling and reducing orders with its Leicester suppliers, but it’s not the only fashion e-tailer doing so, sources familiar with the matter told Sourcing Journal. Asos, Missguided, ISawItFirst, Quiz and others that rely on the English manufacturing hub to gratify the TikTok generation’s bottomless desire for cheap, trendy and quick-turnaround fashion are also pulling back in the face of collapsing customer demand and rising energy costs in the United Kingdom. “Almost every brand is doing it at the moment,” said Sajjad Khan, founder and chairman of the Apparel & Textile Manufacturers Federation, a manufacturer trade group that launched...
thefastmode.com
Mavenir Launches 5G Small Cell for In-Building Coverage
Mavenir announced the unveiling of its latest 5G small cell at the upcoming India Mobile Congress (IMC) event in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Mavenir’s 5G small cell (E511), is a globally applicable product, with the flexibility to support both distributed and centralized ORAN architectures. Building on an established install base of over 2 million small cell units deployed globally, the 5G small cell forms part of an expanding small cell portfolio, that leverages Mavenir’s end-to-end RAN solution including a common Management System and CU.
Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
Global agricultural equipment maker Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) stock is weathering the bear market sell-off relatively well with shares down only (-4.7%)
