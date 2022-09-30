The completion of the Erdenes-Tavantolgoi (ETT) Tavantolgoi-Gashuunsukhait Railway Project has been hailed as a milestone of co-operation in the face of a many longstanding challenges, and celebrated as a major boost for the Mongolian economy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005950/en/ Mongolia Celebrates Completion Of Tavantolgoi-Gashuunsukhait Heavy-Duty Railway Project. (Photo: Business Wire) Speaking at the opening, President Khürelsükh Ukhnaa expressed, on behalf of the Mongolian people, “our deepest gratitude and warm congratulations to ETT for putting this railway into operation on schedule, despite the difficult situation of international geopolitics and epidemics in recent years.” He added that the development “has clearly shown the importance of mutual understanding, proper management, rational policy and responsibility between the government and the private sector.”

TRAFFIC ・ 10 HOURS AGO