FOX2now.com
Hancock & Kelley: Parson tax cuts, STL Archdiocese closing schools
ST. LOUIS – Hurricane Ian roared ashore in Florida as a category 4 storm, packing winds of 145 miles per hour, with historic surges and flooding, leaving a wide swath of destruction in its wake across a number of states. At least 64 people are dead so far, thousands...
Get into fitness this fall with these St. Louis-area running events
Runners have several marathons in the St. Louis area to look out this October and November. Whether you're looking for leisurely 1-mile walks or quick-paced 10Ks, there's an event for you. Find our list of fall running events below. ‘Due Run 4 Education:. When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Where:...
Blacktoberfest raises money for north St. Louis County community
ST. LOUIS – Beer lovers can help raise money for strong communities at the Blacktoberfest. Several DJs will spin for Black Brew Culture and Beyond Housing. Beyond Housing works to improve housing, educational, and business opportunities in the Normandy School District and other parts of north St. Louis County. Black Brew Culture holds events across the U.S. to celebrate Black beer culture.
St. Louis opens hundreds of new mixed-income apartments
A project many years in the making is now a reality as the city of St. Louis opened up hundreds of new mixed-income apartments earlier this week.
Photos: Tour the former St. Louis Lunatic Asylum
ST. LOUIS — A tour of the historic St. Louis County Lunatic Asylum takes visitors through the building’s 153 years of history. There are ghosts rumored to be in the building, but the tour guide, Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center associate director Felix Vincenz, said he has yet to experience ghostly activity.
2 teenage girls shot Monday morning in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Two teenage girls were shot Monday morning in the 4100 block of Virginia Avenue in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded at about 6:45 a.m. Monday to the scene of the shooting in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood. Both girls are estimated by the...
lutheranmuseum.com
Kipping Up with the Meyer’s and the Lohmann’s
Maybe in English communities, you can talk about “Keeping Up with the Jones’s”, but from our German community comes a story of “Kipping Up with the Meyer’s and the Lohmann’s”. We begin with a birthday girl. Augusta Maria Magdalena Meyer was born on...
Here's a list of all the Halloween events happening in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — October is here, which means Halloween is right around the corner!. Throughout the month of October, there are haunted houses, parades, Octoberfests and more happening around the St. Luis area for families and friends to enjoy. Here are all the spooky events happening in Illinois and...
KMOV
The secret, bloody history of one of the St. Louis region’s most popular parks
MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) - A popular St. Louis-area attraction has a darker side to its history that many may not be aware of. Creve Coeur Lake Park is the most popular park in St. Louis County, attracting more than one million visitors every year. People use the park’s water for fishing, rafting and sailing, its trails are enjoyed by people for exercise, and its pavilions are used for picnics and other events. But there is a side to the park that isn’t so floral and lively.
The State of Missouri demands 80-year-old resident to repay unemployment pandemic funds
The State of Missouri claims an 80-year-old woman owes more than $5,000 in unemployment pandemic funds.
KMOV
Examining what could be next for Rosati-Kain and St. Mary’s amid Archdiocese’s move to close the schools
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - So many questions now weigh over two St. Louis City Catholic institutions that are facing closure. So many emotions weigh even harder on the students and families who attend Rosati-Kain and St Mary’s High School, which the Archdiocese decided would close after the 2022-2023 school year.
Faced with bus driver shortage, some St. Louis Public Schools are dismissing students earlier
ST. LOUIS — Beginning Monday, Oct. 3, many St. Louis Public Schools students will start and end their school day at a different time. The schedule changes will allow school officials to restore a number of bus routes affected by a lack of drivers. The school district is shorten...
krcgtv.com
Appellate Judicial Comission announces nominees for Missouri Court of Appeals vacancy
JEFFERSON CITY — Chief justice of the Supreme Court of Missouri and Chair of the Appellate Judicial Commission Paul Wilson announced the commission has submitted its panel of nominees to fill the vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District. According to a release on Sunday, the commission...
Man killed in St. Louis shooting Sunday morning
ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in a fatal shooting Sunday morning in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood in St. Louis. A 31-year-old man was found on the ground, not conscious or breathing after being shot shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Arlington Avenue, St. Louis police said.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man killed in crash in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A 24-year-old Cape Girardeau resident has been killed in a traffic crash in St. Louis. According to St. Louis County Police, Adam Levi of Cape Girardeau was struck at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Sappington Barracks Road. Crews responded to the scene at 6:28...
Barricaded subject in O’Fallon, Mo.
O’FALLON MO. — O’Fallon Police are heading to a barricaded subject in the 1500 block of Washington Crossing. Police asks public to remain out of the area while officers are on the scene. Updates will be provided as soon as it’s available on Fox2Now.com.
Missouri's Spire To Raise Rates Just in Time for Winter
Spire seeks a revenue increase of $151.88 million that would impact residents' monthly bills
Children's speech and language therapy clinic expands into north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Children who need help with their speech and language skills now have a place to go in north St. Louis. The Walker Scottish Rite Clinic, a program of Maryville University, has a new office on Prairie Avenue that sits in the city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. The program was created to give better access to families where their services are needed most.
Churches on the Streets collects hurricane relief supplies in Wood River
WOOD RIVER, Ill. — A St. Louis charity with ties to Southwest Florida is collecting supplies in Wood River for hurricane disaster relief. Churches on the Streets has helped St. Louisans for 14 years and counting. In the past four years, they’ve established a presence in Florida. Now...
Man dies in hit-and-run on I-70 in St. Louis County
One man died in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 70 in St. Louis County.
5 On Your Side
