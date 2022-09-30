Read full article on original website
Maine Almost Decided to Make it Illegal to Put Tomatoes in Clam Chowder, Joining Massachusetts
First of all, EWWW if you do put tomatoes in New England clam chowder. I apologize for my brief outburst there, as this is my opinion. Save that for your Manhattan style. I will say, the fact that it's illegal to put tomatoes in New England clam chowder seems a bit dramatic, but I'm all for keeping this funny Commonwealth of Massachusetts law on the books. It's not hurting anyone. I mean, Maine even tried the same thing in 1939.
Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?
There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
House On Sale In Weare, N.H. Features Serial Killer Figure In Zillow Post
WEARE, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — One Zillow listing out of Weare, New Hampshire is seemingly playing "Where's Waldo?" with a horrifying twist. Instead of Waldo, a man dressed like the fictional character of Michael Myers from the Halloween movie series is hiding (sometimes in plain sight) in virtually every photo of the home on sale.
News anchor Natalie Jacobson brings her stories to Warner Free Lecture
Many readers will remember in the 1970s, ’80s, and ’90s watching Natalie Jacobson and Chet Curtis, familiarly known as Nat and Chet or Chet and Nat, co-anchors of the evening news on Channel 5. Jacobson, who spent 40 years in broadcast TV and was the first woman to anchor news in Boston, recounts highlights from those years, as well as stories of her personal life, in her 2022 book, “Every Life a Story.” She will be in Harvard to tell some of them in person at the Warner Free Lecture, Friday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. in Volunteers Hall at the library.
Are Deer Actually the Most Dangerous Animals in New Hampshire?
At approximately 5:15 a.m. on the way to work one morning, I came around a corner – at a reasonable, legal speed like I promised, Officer Aiden of the Dover PD! – and had to slam on my brakes when I encountered a family (gang?) of seven deer standing in the middle of the road, enjoying an early breakfast.
How can N.H. communities push back on hate activity? Upcoming forums aim to focus on solutions
A pair of events coming up this week aim to help people recognize and respond to a rise in hate group activity locally. For the events, local police departments and community groups are teaming up with New Hampshire Listens, a civic engagement initiative of the University of New Hampshire’s Carsey School of Public Policy, to talk to residents about what they can do to push back on hate in their communities.
NH Business: Checking in on New Hampshire's restaurants
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Restaurants across the country and struggling to combat inflation and a shortage of workers, and New Hampshire is no different. New Hampshire’s restaurants are operating with higher costs, fewer employees, and unpredictable supplies, so how are they getting by?. On the latest installment of NH...
NH Chronicle: The Manchester Mural Festival
Tuesday, October 4th — Tonight, some downtown Manchester buildings are a lot more vibrant than they used to be. The colorful canvases were part of the first-ever mural festival in The Queen City. The public art event brought together community members and artists to tell their stories, through work we all get to enjoy now.
Two Ipswich doctors encourage parents to talk to their children about alcohol and drugs
A couple of local doctors are taking to the airwaves to talk about parents talking. In a program called “Ipswich Aware: Youth Substance Abuse & Prevention,” doctors Carl Soderland and Steven Barrett encourage parents to talk to their kids to prevent alcohol and drug abuse. The show will...
Man dressed as villain Michael Myers featured in Weare home listing
WEARE, N.H. — A man wearing a Michael Myers costume from the "Halloween" movie franchise is in the listing pictures of a Weare home. The scary movie villain makes a cameo in the listing pictures for a home on Guys Lane. Realtor Tommy Bolduc said he and the sellers...
You Own How Many?! – Coolest Collections From All Over New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Collections are fun(ish). Yes, I have a collection, and I will explain; however, I said (ish) because I can empathize with those who have a significant...
Two Small Maine Towns Named Among the Best to Visit in America
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There are really two kinds of small towns in Maine. There's the small towns that people who have lived their entire life in Maine have never visited or maybe never even heard of. There's also small towns that have become so well-known and popular, that residents of the state don't even think of them as small towns anymore. They still are small towns, and two of them were recently honored by US News & World Report as two of the best small towns in America to visit.
Winter Prediction From Two Almanacs is Not Looking Pretty for New England
It's like Punxatawny Phil seeing his shadow in February, an event so steeped in tradition you can't help but wonder did he see it or not. It doesn't change your life, but it sure is intriguing. The Farmers' Almanac, out of Lewiston, Maine, or The Old Farmer's Almanac from Dublin,...
Manchester airport arrivals from Florida recount enduring Hurricane Ian
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Flights arrived at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport with people escaping Hurricane Ian in Florida. Carol Crawford lives 30 minutes west of Tampa and said she narrowly escaped the storm's destruction. "We were very fortunate," Crawford said. "Feel really badly for the people further south that got what...
New Hampshire Company Makes History in Its Role With NASA
Standing O and kudos to this well-deserved shoutout! NASA is in the news pretty consistently. Maybe they have a new PR person, who knows, but we're hearing so much about their advances and missions, and often in language we can understand. Are you ready for this? In case you didn't...
New Hampshire natives in Florida share experiences as Hurricane Ian hit
MANCHESTER, N.H. — People from New Hampshire living or vacationing in Florida had to take shelter when Hurricane Ian hit the state. The powerful storm was more damaging in some areas than others, and Granite Staters who spoke with News 9 had a wide range of experiences during the storms and aftermath.
New Hampshire fall foliage bucketlist
On Thursday morning, I woke up to the news of the devastating and catastrophic destruction in southwest Florida by hurricane Ian. Such a beautiful part of our country to think that such a powerful storm can unleash so much damage in such a short time frame from its record-setting storm surge resulting in a 500-year flood event. Our prayers go out to all the families, businesses, and communities who have endured this tragedy and now face the unthinkable task of rebuilding their lives, homes, businesses and infrastructure.
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
Massachusetts man breaks Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record
TOPSFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man broke the Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record with the size of his gourd, measured as part of the annual New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Contest. Jamie Graham of Tyngsborough had his pumpkin top the scales at 2,480 pounds. The previous record was 2,294.5...
Top 10 Private and Public High Schools in the Nation Include 5 in New England
When it comes to education and the rankings of schools, colleges, and universities, it grabs most of our attention. The majority of us have at least one connection to a school, if not several, so if you're like me, it's always fun, interesting, and dare I say educational to see where schools land in rankings.
