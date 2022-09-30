Read full article on original website
Photos: Rescues, evacuations continue in Florida after Hurricane Ian
Photos: Rescues, evacuations continue in Florida after Hurricane Ian Members of Florida Army National Guard arrive on October 2, 2022, in Pine Island, Florida. Residents are being encouraged to leave because the only road onto the island is impassable and electricity and water remain knocked out after Hurricane Ian passed through the area. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Live Updates: Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina
Hurricane Ian has made another landfall, this time in South Carolina, after carving a swath of destruction across Florida earlier this week. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian’s center came ashore Friday afternoon near Georgetown with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph). Ian hit Florida’s Gulf...
Live Updates: North Carolina weathers outages, rising rivers
RALEIGH, N.C. — Power outages have increased and some coastal rivers rose in North Carolina as heavy rain and winds from Hurricane Ian crept into the state Friday from the storm’s South Carolina landfall. Gov. Roy Cooper says adjustments to the projected path of Ian could bring more...
Pine Island residents recount horror, fear as Ian bore down
PINE ISLAND, Fla. — (AP) — Paramedics and volunteers with a group that rescues people after natural disasters went door to door Saturday on Florida's devastated Pine Island, offering to evacuate residents who spoke of the terror of riding out Hurricane Ian in flooded homes and howling winds.
Photos: Ian drenches South Carolina, downgraded to post-tropical storm
Hurricane Ian strikes South Carolina CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 30: A pedestrian navigates a driving rain from Hurricane Ian on September 30, 2022 in Charleston, South Carolina. Ian hit Florida as a category 4 storm causing widespread damage as it crossed the state before moving into the Atlantic and hitting South Carolina as a category 1 storm near Charleston. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
