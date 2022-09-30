ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Speed

This Rolls-Royce Hot Rod is Pure Insanity

Remember that 1932 Ford that made rounds all over the internet several years ago because it was the evil love child of Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes and a classic hot rod? It still lives in the back of our minds as a true work of art and a one-of-a-kind machine that will hopefully never be forgotten. Well, if this recent render is anything to go by, they may be a similar machine that could, in theory, be built by a loony, wealthy, and incredibly determined person. This is a Rolls-Royce Wraith modified to look like a Hot Wheels hot rod, with loads of changes to the body and evidently much of the underpinnings as well.
BGR.com

Apple Music celebrates 100 million songs mark in its catalog

Apple just announced it has hit the 100 million songs mark in its Apple Music catalog. With that, the company is looking back at 21 years of the invention of iTunes, which could feature up to 1,000 songs in people’s pockets and now users can have 100,000x that on Apple Music.
yankodesign.com

The Boomerang bed features an integrated table + storage area making it ideal for small homes

Our bedroom is our haven, our safe space, to which we rush after a bad day at work or simply a bad day in general. My bedroom is my private kingdom, and my bed its bejeweled crown. We all know the importance and need for a great bed. And, we have for sure come across some amazing beds – for example, the HiBed with its 70-inch retractable screen and health monitoring system. Another bed that we came across recently was the Boomerang Bed. Although it isn’t quite as techy and smart as the HiBed… its immense functionality and USP lay in its very simplicity.
Vogue

The Perfume Inspired By City Living

When you live in a city, you quickly learn its rhythms, its secrets and its distinct characteristics, and begin to feel part of its pulsing, uplifting energy. And that’s what contemporary French fragrance house Maison Francis Kurkdjian conjures with its captivating new eau de parfum, 724. Inspired by the spirit, style and architecture of cities, 724 is just as vibrant, magnetic and alluring as those dynamic urban destinations.
InsideHook

The 5 Biggest Announcements from Amazon’s Fall Launch Event

Amazon’s hardware launch event this week didn’t have a lot of surprises, but there are some cool upgrades to the company’s existing line of tablets, streaming devices, Echo speakers and fitness trackers. Several of the items announced are also available for pre-order, and pretty much everything was designed for increased use with Alexa’s voice controls.
InsideHook

Saks’ Friends & Family Sale Is the Perfect Opportunity to Save on Designer Gifts

We know holiday shopping might not be top of mind at the moment, but when an opportunity arises to save on impressive gifts, we have to let you know. From now until 10/3, Saks Fifth Avenue is hosting a Friends & Family sale where you can take 25% off new arrivals. This includes some pretty stellar deals on luxury designer clothes, accessories, jewelry, grooming products and more from top brands — making it the perfect time to get the people in your life some high-end gear this holiday season.
InsideHook

Black & Decker Tool Kits Are Up to 35% Off at Woot

At some point, the weather is going to cool down for and you’ll actually feel like staying inside and tackling some DIY home projects. Making it easier and cheaper, an array of Black & Decker tools are on sale this week at Woot. The good thing about Black &...
InsideHook

Tudor Watches: The History, the Watches and More

By the time it exited the U.S. market in 1996, Tudor had been producing reliable, relatively affordable tool watches for 50 years. However, the company’s wares were sold alongside those of its sister company, Rolex, and the price difference between the two may well have created confusion for the North American buyer.
InsideHook

The Best Black and White Basics for a Transitional Wardrobe

Crafting a transitional wardrobe for a new season can be tricky especially in the fall when the temperatures start to dip. Wear too much in the morning and you’re sweating by the afternoon. Or you wear too little and you’re cold by the time the sunsets. Will I be too hot? Or will I be too cold? It’s likely that one of those questions has surfaced in your mind during recent days, but fortunately, we have a solution for both: black and white basics.
InsideHook

InsideHook

ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

