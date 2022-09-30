Read full article on original website
Remember that 1932 Ford that made rounds all over the internet several years ago because it was the evil love child of Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes and a classic hot rod? It still lives in the back of our minds as a true work of art and a one-of-a-kind machine that will hopefully never be forgotten. Well, if this recent render is anything to go by, they may be a similar machine that could, in theory, be built by a loony, wealthy, and incredibly determined person. This is a Rolls-Royce Wraith modified to look like a Hot Wheels hot rod, with loads of changes to the body and evidently much of the underpinnings as well.
Apple Music celebrates 100 million songs mark in its catalog
Apple just announced it has hit the 100 million songs mark in its Apple Music catalog. With that, the company is looking back at 21 years of the invention of iTunes, which could feature up to 1,000 songs in people’s pockets and now users can have 100,000x that on Apple Music.
Luxury gadgets you’ll truly want to spend your money on
Can you afford the better things in life? Then a bendable TV and a color-changing refrigerator are within your reach. And if they’re not, they’re always fun to look at. These are the luxury gadgets you’ll truly want to spend your money on, and we’re highlighting them today.
yankodesign.com
The Boomerang bed features an integrated table + storage area making it ideal for small homes
Our bedroom is our haven, our safe space, to which we rush after a bad day at work or simply a bad day in general. My bedroom is my private kingdom, and my bed its bejeweled crown. We all know the importance and need for a great bed. And, we have for sure come across some amazing beds – for example, the HiBed with its 70-inch retractable screen and health monitoring system. Another bed that we came across recently was the Boomerang Bed. Although it isn’t quite as techy and smart as the HiBed… its immense functionality and USP lay in its very simplicity.
Vogue
The Perfume Inspired By City Living
When you live in a city, you quickly learn its rhythms, its secrets and its distinct characteristics, and begin to feel part of its pulsing, uplifting energy. And that’s what contemporary French fragrance house Maison Francis Kurkdjian conjures with its captivating new eau de parfum, 724. Inspired by the spirit, style and architecture of cities, 724 is just as vibrant, magnetic and alluring as those dynamic urban destinations.
livingetc.com
This architectural home is a masterclass in pairing industrial concrete with a warm, minimalist style
This unique contemporary home nestled in New York's Taconic mountain range hosts fascinating concrete features and a pared-down, minimalist decor. If it's love at first sight, you'll be pleased to hear it can be yours for the (pretty hefty) sum of $2,275,000. Sitting atop a tranquil hill and surrounded by...
The 5 Biggest Announcements from Amazon’s Fall Launch Event
Amazon’s hardware launch event this week didn’t have a lot of surprises, but there are some cool upgrades to the company’s existing line of tablets, streaming devices, Echo speakers and fitness trackers. Several of the items announced are also available for pre-order, and pretty much everything was designed for increased use with Alexa’s voice controls.
Saks’ Friends & Family Sale Is the Perfect Opportunity to Save on Designer Gifts
We know holiday shopping might not be top of mind at the moment, but when an opportunity arises to save on impressive gifts, we have to let you know. From now until 10/3, Saks Fifth Avenue is hosting a Friends & Family sale where you can take 25% off new arrivals. This includes some pretty stellar deals on luxury designer clothes, accessories, jewelry, grooming products and more from top brands — making it the perfect time to get the people in your life some high-end gear this holiday season.
Black & Decker Tool Kits Are Up to 35% Off at Woot
At some point, the weather is going to cool down for and you’ll actually feel like staying inside and tackling some DIY home projects. Making it easier and cheaper, an array of Black & Decker tools are on sale this week at Woot. The good thing about Black &...
Ceramic Tableware, Ultra Light Coolers and an Arby’s x Pusha T Collab
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Ceramic tableware from Our Place, a new RTIC cooler and Real Country Style from Arby’s and Pusha T. Our...
Tudor Watches: The History, the Watches and More
By the time it exited the U.S. market in 1996, Tudor had been producing reliable, relatively affordable tool watches for 50 years. However, the company’s wares were sold alongside those of its sister company, Rolex, and the price difference between the two may well have created confusion for the North American buyer.
The Best Black and White Basics for a Transitional Wardrobe
Crafting a transitional wardrobe for a new season can be tricky especially in the fall when the temperatures start to dip. Wear too much in the morning and you’re sweating by the afternoon. Or you wear too little and you’re cold by the time the sunsets. Will I be too hot? Or will I be too cold? It’s likely that one of those questions has surfaced in your mind during recent days, but fortunately, we have a solution for both: black and white basics.
Reinvigorate Your Home Coffee Setup During This OXO Sale
Are you working from home or drinking the coffee you made at home out of a to-go mug and thinking to yourself, “I could do so much better than this”? If so, OXO is throwing a sale that will upgrade your entire morning coffee experience. From now through...
livingetc.com
What are the black diamonds on a tape measure for? Plus 4 other tape measure DIY hacks we never knew we needed to know
Tape measures are one of the most useful inventions known to man. Think about it - where would we actually be without them? Some might go as far as saying that we have them to thank for the literal creation of modern society as we know it. Despite their contributions...
