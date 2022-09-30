Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Lucasfilm Boss Reportedly Blocked Marvel Studios’ Harrison Ford Casting Announcement
The Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom is buzzing about the latest rumors claiming that Star Wars icon Harrison Ford is headed to the franchise to star in an upcoming project. The project in question is reportedly the Thunderbolts film where the Hollywood icon would be taking over the General Thaddeus E. "Thunderbolt" Ross role from the late William Hurt.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Andor’ just made ‘Indiana Jones’ part of ‘Star Wars’ canon with the greatest Easter egg ever
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 4. The rest of Star Wars might as well throw in the towel now, as the latest episode of Andor has just supplied us with the greatest Easter egg any entry in the saga is ever likely to achieve. In episode 4,...
Marvel Shakes Up ‘Armor Wars’: Don Cheadle Series Now Being Developed As a Movie (Exclusive)
Marvel Studios has shaken up its Armor Wars project, and now what was to have been a series for Disney+ will be redeveloped as a feature film. The move essentially pushes back the title further down the development slate.More from The Hollywood ReporterMarvel's 'Blade' Loses Director Bassam Tariq (Exclusive)'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Joins Pantheon of Long Superhero Pics at Two Hours and 41 MinutesMarvel's Kevin Feige Talks Not Recasting T'Challa for 'Black Panther 2' Sources say the studio was committed in getting the story told the right way and in that process realized that a feature was better suited for the project....
Apes Rule Again: ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Unveils Cast and 2024 Release Date
It’s the dawn of the next “Planet of the Apes” franchise installment. 20th Century confirmed upcoming requel “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” set years after the events of “War for the Planet of the Apes” previous prequel trilogy helmed by Matt Reeves. “Kingdom” will be directed by Wes Ball (“Maze Runner”) from a script by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison. Joe Hartwick Jr., Jaffa, Silver and Jason Reed are the film’s producers with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping serving as executive producers. Owen Teague will play the lead ape, with “The Witcher” actress Freya Allen and Peter...
Collider
‘Andor’: How the Empire Maintains Its Reign of Terror by Employing the Divide & Rule Policy
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 4 of Andor. Not unlike most totalitarian governments, the Empire of the Star Wars universe, in the advent of its rise to power, promised to bring peace and order to the galaxy. As a fascist dictatorship, however, it oversaw a period of ruthless expansion and cruel military directives, maintaining its reign of terror primarily by instilling fear in the hearts of the people.
digitalspy.com
Colin Farrell's new movie gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after rave first reviews
Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh, puts together the same team of his 2008 black comedy In Bruges, with The Batman star and Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2, the Harry Potter films) once again in the lead roles.
Complex
Zoe Saldaña and Sam Worthington Talk About the Significance of the ‘Avatar’ Rerelease
There are some children who might be experiencing the magic and madness inside director James Cameron’s mind for the first time when they watch 2009’s Avatar in theaters this weekend. The film is being rereleased 13 years after its triumphant debut, but it has now been remastered in 4K high dynamic range and a higher frame rate for select scenes—making the experience even more stunning than what we remember from the first watch.
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
ComicBook
Zac Efron Speaks Out on Wolverine Casting Rumors After Hugh Jackman's Return
Some exciting news came out of Marvel Studios this week when Ryan Reynolds announced the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Many people have reacted to the news ranging from fans to director Kevin Smith, and it has left some wondering about the X-Men's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The addition of the X-Men is inevitable, and there have been plenty of rumors about who could play Wolverine next. Big names like Taron Egerton and Daniel Radcliffe have been thrown around as well as Zac Efron. Efron recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote his new movie, The Greatest Beer Run Ever, and the subject of Wolverine came up.
Collider
All the Supervillains at Blonsky's Retreat in 'She-Hulk' Explained
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of She-Hulk.This week's episode of She-Hulk introduces Jen (Tatiana Maslaney) to a different side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that has yet to be seen. In this episode Jen meets some jobbers, a wrestling term used to describe wrestlers who show up just to lose and make someone else look more powerful. While stemming from wrestling, it's an apt term for a lot of comic book goons as well. Particularly in the Marvel Universe, where most heroes and villains or based out of New York City, bigger bads have a lot of cross-contamination when hiring goons. These are the types of characters who rarely show up in movies where there's only time for our heroes to battle the main villains, but She-Hulk has been offering some insight into what these villains' lives are like after they've been defeated.
ComicBook
Kathleen Kennedy "Put Her Foot Down" Against Marvel Announcing Harrison Ford Casting at D23: Report
Lucasfilm president and Indiana Jones producer Kathleen Kennedy reportedly "put her foot down" to block Marvel Studios from announcing Harrison Ford's Thunderbolts casting at Disney's D23 Expo. Ford — rumored to be in talks to replace the late William Hurt as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the ensemble — was on hand at the convention promoting Lucasfilm's Indiana Jones 5, which will be the 80-year-old actor's last time playing the archeologist adventurer. According to The Ankler insider Jeff Sneider, who reported Ford is Marvel's "top choice" for the role, Kennedy advised Disney against taking attention away from the fifth and final Indiana Jones film.
Don Cheadle's Armor Wars Will No Longer Be A Marvel Disney+ Show, But There's Great News
Marvel's developing Armor Wars show starring Don Cheadle is undergoing a major change.
Collider
'Andor': What is the Rebels' Plan?
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was a unique entry in the galaxy far, far away because it felt like the first Star Wars movie that wasn’t about the Skywalker saga. While the new entries in the sequel trilogy helped to continue the franchise’s themes of family and balance, Rogue One was a heist movie that just happened to take place in the Star Wars universe. This is a tone that Tony Gilroy has continued with Andor. The gritty series introduces Cassian (Diego Luna) as he enters the world of espionage for the first time.
epicstream.com
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 7 Gets Slammed by Marvel Fans for Being "So Boring"
WARNING: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latest Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is undoubtedly gaining positive reactions from fans. Starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, the premiere episode was met with massive enthusiasm from the audience, thanks to Mark Ruffalo's return as the fan-beloved Bruce Banner aka Hulk, who gave the MCU newcomer a walkthrough on how to navigate her new life as the latest gigantic raged hero.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Episode 8 Preview Hints at Another Major Death
WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for House of the Dragon! Continue reading at your own risk... Sunday night's new episode of House of the Dragon brought even more twists and turns for fans. The episode delivered fake deaths, highly anticipated marriages, and the beginnings of a conflict that will turn into a war before the series comes to a close. The sneak peek for House of the Dragon's eighth episode suggests that the series isn't lifting its foot off the pedal, as it hints that another major character could be in trouble next week.
NME
New ‘Planet Of The Apes’ film reveals title and first look
20th Century Studios has revealed the title of the next instalment in the Planet Of The Apes franchise, alongside a first look from the film. Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, directed by Wes Ball (The Maze Runner), picks up “many years” after the events of 2017’s War For The Planet Of The Apes.
theplaylist.net
‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’: ‘The Witcher’ Star Freya Allan Joins Cast Of Upcoming Film
Last month, it was revealed announced that Owen Teague would star in a new “Planet Of The Apes” movie for 20th Century Studios. Now, Deadline reports that “The Witcher” star Freya Allan joins Teague in the film’s cast, and the film also has a new title: “Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Having learned nothing, Sony gets slaughtered for relaunching another franchise nobody cares about
If it wasn’t for Spider-Man and the associated Marvel properties under its roof, you’d have to wonder how successful and profitable Sony Pictures would actually be. Fans have grown accustomed to roasting the studio for its questionable choices when it comes to blockbuster properties, and history is repeating itself yet again after the company announced plans to relaunch Tarzan.
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Has A Full-Length Trailer, And We Finally Get A Look At The New Suit
"We know what you whisper: 'They have lost their protector; now is our time to strike.'"
