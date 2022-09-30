ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presque Isle, ME

Did You Know There Is A Planetarium Hidden In Rural Maine?

When you think of first rate science education centers in New England, you probably immediately envision Boston, right? If not Boston, you probably think of Portland. Or, maybe, Bangor. But, you would never immediately think of Aroostook County. However, an amazing science center is exactly what you'd find in the...
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
1940 Historical Photos of Potato Harvest in Aroostook County, Maine

More than three-quarters of a century ago, the potato harvest in Aroostook County involved just about everybody who could lift a basket or roll a barrel. The rolling potato fields of northern Maine were bustling with tractors and trucks, horses and wagons, experienced farm hands and hordes of school children, to make sure farmers got their crops in before the heavy frost (or snow) settled in mid-October.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Widespread frost expected across Maine on Friday

A frost is expected to spread across the state on Friday morning as temperatures take a seasonable dip heading into the weekend. A frost advisory has been issued for eastern Aroostook County, northern Washington County, northern and central Penobscot County, central Piscataquis County and in some areas of higher elevation in western Maine early on Friday morning, with persistent chilly temperatures on Saturday and Sunday mornings, according to forecasters with the National Weather Service.
MAINE STATE
Clouds Increase for the First Part of the Weekend, with More Sunshine Expected for the Second Half

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. This evening’s weather setup shows the high pressure that’s been in control of our weather today. It also shows the cloud deck from Ian making its way up into New England, and even providing some cloud cover to the southern part of the state this evening. As high pressure sinks south and east tonight and into tomorrow, a weak cold front from Canada will try to advance through the region. This brings with it cloudy skies during the afternoon hours of Saturday, along with a very slim chance of a shower overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
A Chilly Start to the Morning But We Will Warm Up Throughout the Day As Full Sunshine Makes a Return

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Friday. Yesterday we had a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day. The good news is for today, we will seeing few if any clouds out there as we will be looking forward to a day full of sunshine. All thanks to an area of high pressure to our west. That dry weather does look to continue as another area of high pressure will be following right behind it. It’s not a bad idea to dress in layers this morning. Because of our overnight lows near if not at the freezing mark, it will feel chilly as you step out the door. We started the morning off in the low 30s across the region. Because of that, the National Weather Service had placed us in a frost advisory through 8 am this morning. One thing worth mentioning is that this will likely be one of the last days this season we will see the frost products for the rest of the county and that is because the National Weather Service will expiring these products as of tomorrow. Those products have of course expired in Western portions of the county earlier this month.
