PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Friday. Yesterday we had a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day. The good news is for today, we will seeing few if any clouds out there as we will be looking forward to a day full of sunshine. All thanks to an area of high pressure to our west. That dry weather does look to continue as another area of high pressure will be following right behind it. It’s not a bad idea to dress in layers this morning. Because of our overnight lows near if not at the freezing mark, it will feel chilly as you step out the door. We started the morning off in the low 30s across the region. Because of that, the National Weather Service had placed us in a frost advisory through 8 am this morning. One thing worth mentioning is that this will likely be one of the last days this season we will see the frost products for the rest of the county and that is because the National Weather Service will expiring these products as of tomorrow. Those products have of course expired in Western portions of the county earlier this month.

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO