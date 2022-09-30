ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FanSided

Brittany Mahomes destroyed the KC Star and for a great reason

Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for a take they shared about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for sharing a take on her husband, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The article by the KC Star, titled Letter: The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes always keeps his eye out for himself, discusses the idea that Mahomes only cares about himself and not his team.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Chicago Tribune

Column: Coach Matt Eberflus sends 2 clear messages — he wants to keep the Chicago Bears roster healthy, and practice matters

Sitting through news conferences with NFL coaches and trying to find something that isn’t filled with clichés or basically repeating principles can be challenging. It’s called coach-speak, and often the coach’s goal is to make it through 15 minutes by saying very little. New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is legendary for his ability to say nothing of interest, although he occasionally ...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Morning After...the Bears' frustrating loss vs. Giants in Week 4

The Chicago Bears (2-1) came away with a narrow 23-20 victory over the Houston Texans (0-2-1) on Sunday, where there were still some concerns despite the win. The offense continues to struggle, and they stalled in all three trips to the red zone. Placeholder kicker Michael Badgley accounted for all 12 of Chicago’s points. But even as Justin Fields looked like he improved somewhat, the offensive line let him down.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Buccaneers coaches have extra pressure versus Chiefs after news

The Buccaneers should have all of their offensive pieces back versus the Chiefs. There should be no excuses for offensive woes now. The Buccaneers getting all of their offensive playmakers back is a good news-bad news situation for the coaching staff. This might sound silly to some. Of course having...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broadcast map for Bears vs. Giants in Week 4

The Chicago Bears (2-1) will battle the New York Giants (2-1) on Sunday, where they’re looking to win their second consecutive game. The Bears and Giants are two similar teams both in a good position to shock people at 3-1. Both teams have a top-five rushing attack, are allowing less than 20 points per game and less-than-stellar quarterback play.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

The pros and cons of the Milwaukee Bucks trading for Jae Crowder

With the 2022-23 NBA season inching close, it seems that the Milwaukee Bucks may not be done tinkering with their roster just yet. Speculation started when ESPN’s Zach Lowe mentioned on his podcast recently that he bets the Bucks will take a look at Jae Crowder on the trade market. A disgruntled Crowder recently asked the Phoenix Suns for a trade, and there are reportedly several teams looking to acquire him before this coming season begins. According to long-time NBA insider Marc Stein (subscription required), the Cleveland Cavaliers and Bucks are two teams who have been mentioned as potential landing spots for the veteran forward. With Crowder looking for a new home and the Bucks rumored to be interested, let us break down the pros and cons of Milwaukee bringing in the 32-year-old.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Chicago

Bears Roster Risers and Fallers After Loss to Giants in NFL Week 4

Bears risers and fallers after ugly loss to Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Well that was ugly. The Bears struggled in all three phases, and allowed the Giants to control the game from start to finish. The defense couldn’t stop Saquon Barkley or Daniel Jones in the run game. The offense looked disjointed throughout the day. Critical mistakes on special teams sealed the team’s fate. Sunday’s 20-12 loss was a big failure for Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. system, and a big failure for the Bears.
CHICAGO, IL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

NFC East Week 4 Roundup: Eagles, Cowboys, Giants Win

Week 4 would see one division matchup between NFC East teams, the Cowboys and Commanders, while the Giants and Eagles each played their respective games on rain-soaked fields. The only team not to pick up a win was the Commanders, who continue to play uninspired football. Meanwhile, the Eagles continue to look like the team to beat in the division.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
