Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
EggHolic - Restaurant/Food Review - Schaumburg, ILChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Related
Brittany Mahomes destroyed the KC Star and for a great reason
Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for a take they shared about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for sharing a take on her husband, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The article by the KC Star, titled Letter: The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes always keeps his eye out for himself, discusses the idea that Mahomes only cares about himself and not his team.
Column: Coach Matt Eberflus sends 2 clear messages — he wants to keep the Chicago Bears roster healthy, and practice matters
Sitting through news conferences with NFL coaches and trying to find something that isn’t filled with clichés or basically repeating principles can be challenging. It’s called coach-speak, and often the coach’s goal is to make it through 15 minutes by saying very little. New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is legendary for his ability to say nothing of interest, although he occasionally ...
Bears fans rip into Luke Getsy following atrocious showing vs. Giants
The Chicago Bears suffered a deflating 20-12 defeat to the New York Giants, where there were concerns about the future of this team moving forward. That includes offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s atrocious showing as a play caller, where he continued his conservative approach and served as a detriment to the offense in Sunday’s loss.
The Morning After...the Bears' frustrating loss vs. Giants in Week 4
The Chicago Bears (2-1) came away with a narrow 23-20 victory over the Houston Texans (0-2-1) on Sunday, where there were still some concerns despite the win. The offense continues to struggle, and they stalled in all three trips to the red zone. Placeholder kicker Michael Badgley accounted for all 12 of Chicago’s points. But even as Justin Fields looked like he improved somewhat, the offensive line let him down.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Matt Eberflus explains decision to punt on 4th-and-2 near midfield late in Bears' loss to Giants
Bears coach Matt Eberflus stood by his decision to punt on fourth-and-2 with 3:15 remaining in his team’s 20-12 loss to the Giants on Sunday, despite it turning out to be Chicago’s last legitimate chance at driving for a tying score.
Buccaneers coaches have extra pressure versus Chiefs after news
The Buccaneers should have all of their offensive pieces back versus the Chiefs. There should be no excuses for offensive woes now. The Buccaneers getting all of their offensive playmakers back is a good news-bad news situation for the coaching staff. This might sound silly to some. Of course having...
Broadcast map for Bears vs. Giants in Week 4
The Chicago Bears (2-1) will battle the New York Giants (2-1) on Sunday, where they’re looking to win their second consecutive game. The Bears and Giants are two similar teams both in a good position to shock people at 3-1. Both teams have a top-five rushing attack, are allowing less than 20 points per game and less-than-stellar quarterback play.
Saints RB Alvin Kamara (rib) inactive vs. Vikings in London
The New Orleans Saints will kick off against the Minnesota Vikings without their top quarterback, running back, and wide receiver while managing injuries. Jameis Winston (back/ankle) and Michael Thomas (foot) were both ruled out preemptively, but Alvin Kamara (rib) joined them on the inactive list pregame. Here is who will be sidelined for both teams:
RELATED PEOPLE
The pros and cons of the Milwaukee Bucks trading for Jae Crowder
With the 2022-23 NBA season inching close, it seems that the Milwaukee Bucks may not be done tinkering with their roster just yet. Speculation started when ESPN’s Zach Lowe mentioned on his podcast recently that he bets the Bucks will take a look at Jae Crowder on the trade market. A disgruntled Crowder recently asked the Phoenix Suns for a trade, and there are reportedly several teams looking to acquire him before this coming season begins. According to long-time NBA insider Marc Stein (subscription required), the Cleveland Cavaliers and Bucks are two teams who have been mentioned as potential landing spots for the veteran forward. With Crowder looking for a new home and the Bucks rumored to be interested, let us break down the pros and cons of Milwaukee bringing in the 32-year-old.
Bears Roster Risers and Fallers After Loss to Giants in NFL Week 4
Bears risers and fallers after ugly loss to Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Well that was ugly. The Bears struggled in all three phases, and allowed the Giants to control the game from start to finish. The defense couldn’t stop Saquon Barkley or Daniel Jones in the run game. The offense looked disjointed throughout the day. Critical mistakes on special teams sealed the team’s fate. Sunday’s 20-12 loss was a big failure for Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. system, and a big failure for the Bears.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFC East Week 4 Roundup: Eagles, Cowboys, Giants Win
Week 4 would see one division matchup between NFC East teams, the Cowboys and Commanders, while the Giants and Eagles each played their respective games on rain-soaked fields. The only team not to pick up a win was the Commanders, who continue to play uninspired football. Meanwhile, the Eagles continue to look like the team to beat in the division.
Should the Chicago Bulls trade for the Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner?
It might make sense for the Bulls to trade for Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Analyzing Bears' final injury report for Week 4 against Giants
The Chicago Bears (2-1) released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the New York Giants (2-1), where Chicago will be looking to win their fourth straight against New York. Injuries are starting to pile up for the Bears, where they’ll be without a few key starters...
Giants ground and pound their way to best start in 11 years after 20-12 win vs. Bears (PHOTOS)
The New York Giants improved to 3-1 following Sunday’s 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The last time the Giants started 3-1 came in 2011. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here some more fun facts per Giants PR:. The...
NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Where Bears Stand After Loss Vs. Giants
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Almost four weeks of NFL football are in the books and we’ve learned a few things. The Philadelphia Eagles deserved the preseason hype. Nick Sirianni’s club is a locomotive rolling over everything in...
Kaitlin Sharkey previews Bears-Giants on ‘9 Good Minutes’
The WGN Sports reporter and anchor discusses the team as they head to Met Life Stadium to face the Giants on Sunday with Larry Hawley.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Which of the rumored Aaron Judge contracts is best for Yankees?
By now, if you haven’t seen, ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel (subscription required) polled 14 MLB executives about various free agency scenarios concerning New York Yankees star Aaron Judge. Where will he land? What kind of contract will he command? Should he be the highest-paid player in the league?. Judge’s...
New York Knicks Land Zach LaVine In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Everybody fails sometimes. What matters is how they respond to failure. NBA teams know this well. You’ve heard it before. If you don’t succeed, try again. Although normally, it’s “if at first you don’t succeed, try, try again”. If you ask us, they should have tried again when they coined the expression.
Toronto Raptors Land DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
It’s easy to romanticize the past. The older you get, the more likely you are to yearn for what was. NBA fans are no different. You know how it is. “Back in my day, we listened to real music!”. “You call that basketball? In my day, we had hand checking. That was basketball!”.
NBA・
FanSided
288K+
Followers
544K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0