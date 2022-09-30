Read full article on original website
PWMania
WWE Officials Are Said to Be Worried About Randy Orton
WWE is said to be worried about Randy Orton’s health and future. As previously stated, Orton last wrestled on May 20 SmackDown, when he and Matt Riddle were defeated by current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos in a bout to unify the belts. The Bloodline beat down RK-Bro at ringside in a post-match angle. Orton hasn’t been seen since, and WWE revealed on TV that he’s been dealing with a back ailment. In mid-June, it was rumored that WWE management were afraid that Orton would require surgery, which would likely keep him out of the ring for the remainder of 2022. Riddle stated on May 23 RAW that Orton had been “having a really hard time with his back lately,” adding that he “could barely walk” before their loss to The Usos, and he then seemingly confirmed the reports on concern for Orton when he mentioned during SmackDown how Orton had “a big operation coming up.” WWE also noted during the May 27 SmackDown that Orton was “currently undergoing consultations with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to determine the extent of his injury and to recommend course of treatment.”
ewrestlingnews.com
The Wrestling World Begins To React To The Passing Of Antonio Inoki
As we reported earlier here on eWn, Antonio Inoki passed away on Saturday morning at his home in Japan. The pro wrestling legend left us at the age of 79. As you’d expect, the wrestling world is mourning the loss of a true legend in this business and the tributes continue to pour in through social media.
PWMania
How Liv Morgan Feels About Receiving Mixed Reactions From WWE Fans
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan recently spoke with The Metro UK for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Morgan addressed the mixed reactions she receives from WWE fans:. “It’s ok! I understand the reaction in a weird way, so I didn’t take it...
411mania.com
Ricky Steamboat’s In-Ring Return Officially Announced
Ricky Steamboat is making his in-ring return at Big Time Wrestling next month. and the details of the match have been revealed. Big Time Wrestling has announced that the WWE Hall of Famer will team with FTR against Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson & a mystery partner at the November 27th event.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – September 30, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Corey Graves. Match Number One: Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa versus Riddick Moss and Ricochet. Sami and Ricochet start things off and Sami with a side head lock. Sami with a wrist lock. Ricochet with a reversal and arm wringer. Ricochet with punches and a handstand head scissors followed by a drop kick. Moss tags in and he connects with shoulders in the corner. Moss with a back drop. Moss with forearms but Sami sends Moss into the ropes. Solo tags in and he kicks Moss and punches him. Solo with head butts and kicks. Sami kicks Moss from the apron and then Sami tags in. Sami with a kick to the midsection. Sami misses a clothesline and Moss sends Sami to the floor. Ricochet kicks Solo and Moss with a knee that sends Solo to the floor.
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Bismarck, ND 10/1/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the Bismarck Event Center in Bismarck, ND. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos def. Chad Gable & Otis. Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory. White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane is played over the speakers...
PWMania
Carmella Shoots Down Claims About an Explicit Video of Her and Corey Graves
WWE star Carmella responded to claims made by some social media users about a video that is gaining a lot of attention on Twitter. She has made it abundantly clear that the woman portrayed in the video is not her, nor is it her husband, Corey Graves. It would appear...
PWMania
Sable Trends on Social Media Following Comments by Mick Foley
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley’s comments about former WWE Women’s Champion Sable trended on Twitter. As PWMania.com previously reported, during the latest “Foley Is Pod” podcast episode, Foley and co-host Conrad Thompson discussed Sable. The Hardcore Icon praised Sable and said she deserved to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.
PWMania
Ludwig Kaiser Addresses Rumor That Vince McMahon Lost Interest in Imperium
Ludwig Kaiser spoke on Vince McMahon’s departure from WWE and speculations that Vince McMahon lost interest in the Imperium group during an interview with WAZ.de (translated into English). “His resignation was unimaginable. They hadn’t rumored about it before. A blatant thing, he is an absolute revolutionary and a visionary....
411mania.com
WWE, Tony Khan, Triple H, NWA & More React to Antonio Inoki’s Passing
Antonio Inoki was a transformational figure in professional wrestling, and his passing has brought reactions from across the industry including WWE, Triple H, Tony Khan, the NWA and more. As reported earlier tonight, Inoki passed away at the age of 79. WWE honored Inoki on tonight’s Smackdown and tones of others including Impact Wrestling, Samoa Joe, TJP, Taz and others took to social media to react, as you can see below:
PWMania
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE RAW – Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB, Canada – 11,681 sold. AEW Dynamite – Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA – 4,756 sold. WWE SmackDown – Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, MB, Canada – 8,975 sold.
PWMania
AEW Star Dropping Hints That He May Be Leaving the Company
AEW star Andrade El Idolo has given the impression that he wants fans to be aware that he may be finished with the company after this coming Friday night. Andrade retweeted a message that was originally posted by Jose the Assistant, which read, “You are one of the best in ring competitors, I learned a great amount working alongside you. You brought me to #AEW and I stand by your side in whatever choice you make next. Thank you for everything Manuel Andrade.”
PWMania
Latest News on Ticket Sales for Monday’s Edition of WWE RAW (10/3/22)
Monday’s edition of WWE RAW will take place from the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, MN. According to WrestleTix, 6,245 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (10/1/22), leaving 341 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 6,586. Here...
PWMania
Chris Jericho Explains Why Eddie Kingston Reminds Him of Randy Orton
Throughout his professional wrestling career in WWE and AEW, Chris Jericho has been involved in a number of notable feuds. Recently, he was involved in a memorable feud with Eddie Kingston, which included a match where the two of them competed against each other in a Barbed Wire Everywhere match at Fyter Fest.
PWMania
WWE Sunday Stunner Results from Saskatoon, SK 10/2/22
The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event at the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, SK. * Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Angel (of Los Lotharios) * Natalya defeated B-Fab (of Hit Row) * Madcap Moss defeated Sami Zayn via DQ, the referee orders a tag team match. *...
PWMania
Top Takeaways from WWE RAW (9/26) and SmackDown (9/30)
The last shows for WWE before the season premiere of both RAW and Smackdown. RAW was good and Smackdown was solid with Extreme Rules getting ever closer. Sheamus and Gunther continued their fantastic feud going into their Intercontinental title match on next weeks show. RAW had a big debut in the wonems’s division. There was however, a big thing that continued on from last week over both shows.
PWMania
Updated Card for Monday’s Go-Home WWE RAW, New Segments Revealed
WWE RAW’s Extreme Rules go-home edition on Monday now includes two new segments. Bayley and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will sign their Extreme Rules contracts for the RAW Ladder Match. It was also revealed that The Judgment Day will confront AJ Styles on RAW. On this week’s...
PWMania
AEW Removed from Channel Owned By Warner Bros. Discovery In Other Countries
Space, a network owned by Warner Bros. Discovery Americas, which is owned by TNT/TBS parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, no longer airs AEW. Dynamite and Rampage will no longer air on Space in Mexico, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean, according to AEW. There has been no word on why the programming was pulled, but as of yesterday, Friday, September 30, AEW content will no longer be available on Space, except in Brazil.
PWMania
Peacock and WWE Network Add New Independent Wrestling Content
The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content. The new programming includes ICW and PROGRESS Wrestling. The shows are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here is what was added:. ICW Fight Club 235 – 10/01/22. Daz Black defends the ICW Zero-G Championship against...
PWMania
Michael Cole Hints at Big Name Returning for WWE WrestleMania Feud
Michael Cole dropped a tease for what many people believe will be a WrestleMania 39 match during Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Cole made the following comment during the match between Austin Theory and Drew McIntyre, “No doubt Austin Theory is one of most talented we have seen in a while. He could use an Attitude Adjustment though.”
