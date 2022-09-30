Read full article on original website
Kopi Kenangan adds new Head of Marketing ahead of Malaysia launch
Tan said the company will be investing heavily in driving brand awareness and loyalty | Photo credit: Kopi Kenangan. Indonesian coffee chain Kopi Kenangan has appointed Quennie Tan as its new Head of Marketing ahead of its expansion into Malaysia in October 2022. Branded in international markets as Kenangan Coffee,...
AMT Coffee appoints Matt Cundrick as Managing Director
AMT Coffee reported a 63% fall in sales in 2020 following the pandemic decimating footfall at its key locations | Photo credit: AMT Coffee. UK coffee chain AMT Coffee has promoted Matt Cundrick to the role of Managing Director. Cundrick has worked as AMT Coffee’s Operations Director since October 2021,...
