There are plenty of fruits and vegetables around the world that taste and look nothing like you'd expect them to. There's the blue java banana with a blue-colored peel and a flesh that tastes like vanilla ice cream, cotton candy grapes that are crossbred to taste like actual spun sugar, and the pineberry, which sits somewhere between a pineapple and a strawberry (via Modern Farmer). The recent approval of a new genetically modified plant by the USDA indicates that shoppers in the U.S. may see a new variety of vegetable (well, technically, fruit) in grocery stores very soon.

AGRICULTURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO