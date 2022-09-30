Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Yardbarker
Ime Udoka's Affairs Reportedly Involved Him Sleeping With The Wife Of A Celtics' Minority Owner
The Ime Udoka cheating scandal has been one of the biggest talking points around the NBA world in recent days. The Boston Celtics coach was expected to take another step after leading the team to the Finals in his first season but finds himself suspended instead. While there was quite a bit of support for Udoka in the beginning from certain people, that has since dried up thanks to multiple people suggesting that the matter is worse than it seems.
Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer
Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
Larsa Pippen Responds To Romance Rumors After She’s Spotted Out With Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus
Larsa Pippen, ex-wife of retired NBA great Scottie Pippen, is now responding to rumors that she hooked up with Marcus Jordan, the son of her former hubby’s teammate Michael Jordan. The Real Housewives of Miami socialite is now telling TMZ Sports that she and 31-year-old Marcus just happen to share a similar circle of friends. […]
Popculture
Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long
Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
NBA・
College Football World Reacts To Cheerleader Flirting Video
A college football player appeared to flirt with a cheerleader during Saturday's game. Kansas State defensive back Kobe Savage appeared to flirt with a Texas Tech cheerleader during the game on Saturday. Savage blew a kiss in the cheerleader's direction following a pass breakup. Video of the moment has gone...
Brittany Mahomes destroyed the KC Star and for a great reason
Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for a take they shared about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for sharing a take on her husband, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The article by the KC Star, titled Letter: The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes always keeps his eye out for himself, discusses the idea that Mahomes only cares about himself and not his team.
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Walked Out On Malika Andrews After Losing The 2019 ECF, And Khris Middleton Was Absolutely Shocked
Before winning the 2021 NBA Championship, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks were somewhat stuck in a loop. They would have a great regular season, but come playoff time, the Bucks would fail to get over the hurdle. In 2019, Giannis really started to dominate and even won the first...
Yardbarker
Half Of The Lakers Roster From Last Season Is No Longer In The NBA
The Los Angeles Lakers had a very terrible season in 2021-22, missing the play-in tournament and winning well under 40 games in the entire season. The team had a lot of issues, Russell Westbrook's poor play and Anthony Davis' injuries being prime among those, but that wasn't the only thing wrong with the Lakers last season.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Los Angeles Lakers' Starting Five: "This Is Gonna Be A Rough Year."
Los Angeles Lakers fans weren't happy looking at new coach Darvin Ham's potential starting five. Ahead of the upcoming season, the lineup sees Damian Jones at center, Anthony Davis at power forward, LeBron James at small forward, while Kendrick Nunn and Russell Westbrook come in as shooting guard and point guard respectively.
Apartment Therapy
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
Celtics Waive Former Sixers Trade Target to Land Blake Griffin
The Celtics needed to make room for Blake Griffin on Friday.
Yardbarker
Joel Embiid And PJ Tucker React To Jimmy Butler Calling Tucker A “Traitor”: “He Went To The Good Side, Where There Are Good People…”
PJ Tucker has been a very coveted player in the past two offseasons. The 2021 NBA champion was a sought-after asset after helping the Milwaukee Bucks win the championship last year. He went to the Miami Heat, where things didn't go in their favor, but Tucker also left his mark there.
NBA・
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: The Los Angeles Lakers Will Only Trade Draft Picks For Deal That Returns Them To Contender Status
After last years chaotic campaign, many fans and analysts have been practically begging for the Lakers to move on from Russell Westbrook. But to trade him now, L.A. would likely have to either take back a large salary or give up their own future picks in the deal. According to...
Antonio Brown Breaks Silence On The Disturbing Pool Video
A disturbing video of former NFL star Antonio Brown exposing himself in a pool in Dubai is unfortunately trending on social media this Saturday morning. Brown, 34, has finally broken his silence on the video. In a series of tweets today, the former NFL wide receiver explains his actions. Brown...
NFL・
‘Kendrick today was killing’: Lakers members can’t help but praise guard after he lights up practice
Less than one week into the Los Angeles Lakers’ training camp, guard Kendrick Nunn is apparently drawing rave reviews after missing last season due to injury. Nunn was signed by the Lakers as a free agent last year, but a nagging bone bruise in his right knee never healed well enough to return him to the court. Now, he’s an early contender to start the regular season opener.
Bad news for Bama
Bad news for Alabama. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, exited the Crimson Tide's game against Arkansas on Saturday during the second quarter with an (...)
Larsa Pippen Keeping Marcus Jordan Romance ‘Private’ Due To Scottie Pippen & Michael Jordan Beef
Larsa Pippen has decided to keep her romance with Marcus Jordan, 31, under wraps. Despite things heating up between the two, the Real Housewives Of Miami star, 48, wants to maintain a low profile in terms of her relationship with the son of Michael Jordan due to the beef he and Larsa’s ex, Scottie Pippen have following the fallout of The Last Dance documentary.
