PWMania
WWE Officials Are Said to Be Worried About Randy Orton
WWE is said to be worried about Randy Orton’s health and future. As previously stated, Orton last wrestled on May 20 SmackDown, when he and Matt Riddle were defeated by current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos in a bout to unify the belts. The Bloodline beat down RK-Bro at ringside in a post-match angle. Orton hasn’t been seen since, and WWE revealed on TV that he’s been dealing with a back ailment. In mid-June, it was rumored that WWE management were afraid that Orton would require surgery, which would likely keep him out of the ring for the remainder of 2022. Riddle stated on May 23 RAW that Orton had been “having a really hard time with his back lately,” adding that he “could barely walk” before their loss to The Usos, and he then seemingly confirmed the reports on concern for Orton when he mentioned during SmackDown how Orton had “a big operation coming up.” WWE also noted during the May 27 SmackDown that Orton was “currently undergoing consultations with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to determine the extent of his injury and to recommend course of treatment.”
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Gives Update On His Relationships With Roman Reigns And Jon Moxley
After years of working together as a team and as rivals in WWE, Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) went their separate ways when Moxley left the company in 2019 to join AEW, where he is the current world champion. Alongside Roman Reigns, Moxley and Rollins made names for themselves in WWE as members of The Shield from 2012 to 2014, and they have since become three of the top guys in the two biggest wrestling companies in the world. There's been plenty of speculation about the former teammates' current relationship in light of harsh comments Rollins made about Moxley in a 2019 interview.
ComicBook
Wrestling Legend and WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki Dead at Age 79
Wrestling legend Antonio Inoki, who was also a member of the House of Councilors and was later inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, has passed away at the age of 79. The report comes from Yahoo! Japan, though there are no details on what led to his passing. Inoki was a huge influence in the world of wrestling, as he would help create New Japan Pro Wrestling and help build it to immense success, and would then battle Muhammad Ali in an unforgettable wrestler vs boxer match. Later he would face Ric Flair in North Korea in front of an immense crowd, and later he would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Our thoughts are with Inoki's family and friends.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – September 30, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Corey Graves. Match Number One: Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa versus Riddick Moss and Ricochet. Sami and Ricochet start things off and Sami with a side head lock. Sami with a wrist lock. Ricochet with a reversal and arm wringer. Ricochet with punches and a handstand head scissors followed by a drop kick. Moss tags in and he connects with shoulders in the corner. Moss with a back drop. Moss with forearms but Sami sends Moss into the ropes. Solo tags in and he kicks Moss and punches him. Solo with head butts and kicks. Sami kicks Moss from the apron and then Sami tags in. Sami with a kick to the midsection. Sami misses a clothesline and Moss sends Sami to the floor. Ricochet kicks Solo and Moss with a knee that sends Solo to the floor.
PWMania
Leila Grey Reveals Two Of Biggest Influences On Her Pro Wrestling Career
Leila Grey recently appeared as a guest on the MCW Backstage Pass program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star spoke about how Sasha Banks and Trish Stratus are two of her biggest inspirations in the business. Featured below are...
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Bismarck, ND 10/1/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the Bismarck Event Center in Bismarck, ND. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos def. Chad Gable & Otis. Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory. White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane is played over the speakers...
PWMania
Sable Trends on Social Media Following Comments by Mick Foley
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley’s comments about former WWE Women’s Champion Sable trended on Twitter. As PWMania.com previously reported, during the latest “Foley Is Pod” podcast episode, Foley and co-host Conrad Thompson discussed Sable. The Hardcore Icon praised Sable and said she deserved to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.
PWMania
Rush Signs with AEW
Rush has officially signed with AEW, according to AEW President Tony Khan, who broke the news on Twitter today. When AEW tweets these visuals, it means a star has secured a full-time contract. Rush will wrestle John Silver on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, which was taped following Dynamite on...
PWMania
Carmella Shoots Down Claims About an Explicit Video of Her and Corey Graves
WWE star Carmella responded to claims made by some social media users about a video that is gaining a lot of attention on Twitter. She has made it abundantly clear that the woman portrayed in the video is not her, nor is it her husband, Corey Graves. It would appear...
ComicBook
Jury Rules in Favor of Randy Orton's Tattoo Artist in WWE and 2K Games Case
WWE and Take-Two just experienced an unexpected loss in court, as an Illinois federal jury has found in favor of Catherine Alexander in the trial over copyright infringement regarding Randy Orton's tattoos. The suit was filed in 2018, with Alexander saying that she owns the copyright to the designs used in Orton's tattoos in the WWE 2K video games. Alexander has been evidently tattooing Orton since 2003, and today the jury ruled in favor of the plating and against Take-Two, 2K Games, Visual Concepts Entertainment, and WWE (via @copyrightlately). You can find the post regarding the verdict below.
PWMania
Ludwig Kaiser Addresses Rumor That Vince McMahon Lost Interest in Imperium
Ludwig Kaiser spoke on Vince McMahon’s departure from WWE and speculations that Vince McMahon lost interest in the Imperium group during an interview with WAZ.de (translated into English). “His resignation was unimaginable. They hadn’t rumored about it before. A blatant thing, he is an absolute revolutionary and a visionary....
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns & Logan Paul Faceoff & More Booked For WWE SmackDown Next Week
Logan Paul impressed fans and critics alike with superb performance at WrestleMania and SummerSlam. The Maverick shocked everyone by issuing a challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The challenger and the champion will come face-to-face next week on SmackDown. WWE announced that both Roman Reigns and Logan Paul will...
411mania.com
WWE, Tony Khan, Triple H, NWA & More React to Antonio Inoki’s Passing
Antonio Inoki was a transformational figure in professional wrestling, and his passing has brought reactions from across the industry including WWE, Triple H, Tony Khan, the NWA and more. As reported earlier tonight, Inoki passed away at the age of 79. WWE honored Inoki on tonight’s Smackdown and tones of others including Impact Wrestling, Samoa Joe, TJP, Taz and others took to social media to react, as you can see below:
PWMania
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE RAW – Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB, Canada – 11,681 sold. AEW Dynamite – Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA – 4,756 sold. WWE SmackDown – Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, MB, Canada – 8,975 sold.
PWMania
Latest News on Ticket Sales for Monday’s Edition of WWE RAW (10/3/22)
Monday’s edition of WWE RAW will take place from the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, MN. According to WrestleTix, 6,245 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (10/1/22), leaving 341 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 6,586. Here...
PWMania
AEW Star Dropping Hints That He May Be Leaving the Company
AEW star Andrade El Idolo has given the impression that he wants fans to be aware that he may be finished with the company after this coming Friday night. Andrade retweeted a message that was originally posted by Jose the Assistant, which read, “You are one of the best in ring competitors, I learned a great amount working alongside you. You brought me to #AEW and I stand by your side in whatever choice you make next. Thank you for everything Manuel Andrade.”
PWMania
Chris Jericho Explains Why Eddie Kingston Reminds Him of Randy Orton
Throughout his professional wrestling career in WWE and AEW, Chris Jericho has been involved in a number of notable feuds. Recently, he was involved in a memorable feud with Eddie Kingston, which included a match where the two of them competed against each other in a Barbed Wire Everywhere match at Fyter Fest.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Called The Top Performer In The Wrestling Industry
Sami Zayn is a top performer in the entire wrestling industry right now, but is he the top? With a memorable match at WrestleMania against Johnny Knoxville, being a major part of The Bloodline stable in the role of the “Honorary Uce” for the past few months, and he has been a major hit with the fans. A WWE legend can agree with that statement.
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Wants Another Crack At Feuding With Former WWE Star
Three years after the infamous WWE Hell In A Cell 2019 event that saw Seth Rollins defeat The Fiend via disqualification, Rollins addressed working with the Bray Wyatt alter-ego and the potential to revisit that at some point in the future. In a recent sit-down interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sports, Rollins was asked about whether or not he is interested in working with Wyatt if he were to return to the company in the future. Rollins, while hesitant, is open to the idea, saying, "another crack at that one might be nice," before addressing the hardships of participating in a long-term feud against a character like The Fiend.
