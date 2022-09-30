ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is your pup whining to get hitched? Have they been howling for love? Are you ready to be their best mongrel or made of hound? Good news! Your canine can exchange vows, donate to charity, and help break the historic wedding record for the most doggie couples married.
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I have worked in so many restaurants and bars in my life, I’ve collected tons of friends and acquaintances, and this has meant that I’ve gotten invited to and been able to attend countless weddings in my life. Some summers I feel like that’s all I do, go to a wedding every weekend, and it’s really a blast for me whether I go solo to a wedding or not.
TikTok user and baker Manila Ibrahimi recently found herself in hot water at work and it is a story that is definitely worth telling. The video that you are about to watch is a “roller coaster of emotions,” as described by those who have seen it. Manila found herself in a major bind because she had forgotten to make a wedding cake. That’s not a mistake that can be taken lightly.
The morning after the first night I spent with my now-husband, I became acutely aware that I was on the edge of falling in It, and fast. Perched on the kitchen counter wearing his flannel button-up, I admired how his thin T-shirt pulled across his shoulder blades as he ground coffee beans. The autumn sun filtered picturesquely through the window, and I thought to myself, “Self, you’ve done it now — this is It.” And it was. Falling in love with him was the easiest, most incredible time of my life. I was so enamored, enchanted, brimming with hope and wine (and lust), that I am grateful now for the silly phone photos I snapped periodically, otherwise the entire chapter would just be a love-dazed, Edison-light lit blur. I didn’t know heirloom quality love, the falling in love scene from “Shakespeare in Love” kind of love actually existed, yet there I was, completely immersed in it.
