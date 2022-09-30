Read full article on original website
James Edward Hazelwood
Calling hours for 62-year-old James Edward Hazelwood of Riverside will be at 11a.m. Sunday, October 2nd at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington. Family will be present to receive friends from noon to 3p.m. A general memorial has been established.
“Scouting for Food” Drive Underway In Kalona, Keota, Wellman
Beginning this weekend, Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts will be going door-to-door in Kalona, Keota, and Wellman, as part of their annual food drive. “Scouting for Food,” which became a national event in 1988, asks residents of these areas to donate any canned foods or non-perishable items. Saturday,...
Kalona Burn Ordinance Returns
According to ordinance, burning is allowed during the fall season in the city of Kalona. Residents are allowed to burn in Kalona during October and November on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 8a.m. to 8p.m. Other stipulations include that only residential landscape waste shall be burned, all fires shall be at least 50 feet from any structure or building, adult supervision must be on hand at all times, a working garden hose must be available for immediate use, all fires must be extinguished in the event of complaints from other citizens, and no fires shall be maintained if weather conditions are not favorable or in the event of an order from the Fire Chief.
Spartans Slay Demons in Week Six
It was a rough start and things never got better last night for the Washington football team when No. 9 Solon rolled on their homecoming to the tune of 44-0 in a class 3A district 5 clash. As heard on KCII, Solon just needed two screen plays to take the...
Riverside City Council Meeting Preview
The Riverside City Council will meet Monday, October 3rd. There will be a discussion regarding Axiom Projects, including but not limited to, the drainage issue on Buckeye Lane and Kleopfer Avenue and the reassessment of the Highway 22 parking permit. This will be followed by a report from the city...
Sheriff’s Office Arrest Cedar Rapids Man for Felonious OWI
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office had multiple units respond to a call yesterday in Riverside about a report of an intoxicated driver. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested thirty-six-year-old Ashkelon William Barrett of Cedar Rapids for OWI third offense, a Class D Felony. Barrett was also cited for possession of a controlled substance first offense.
Ravens in Iowa City For Action Thursday
The Hillcrest Academy Raven cross country teams took the course on the campus of the University of Iowa Thursday for the annual City High Bud Williams Invitational. The Hillcrest girls did not post a team score but were led by Delaney Shaw who raced around the course in a new personal best time of 25:06 for 74th place. Rondi Quass of Ankeny Centennial was the individual champion in 18:20. Shaw spoke with KCII Sports after the race about the run. “Today the most important part was more the second mile. Speeding up and passing people. Today was good because I PR’d by 30 seconds and I wasn’t expecting that with how the race felt.”
Halcyon House Washington Page Jaron Rosien
On today’s program, I’m talking with the Mayor of Washington, Jaron Rosien, about a possible quiet zone study in Washington.
Washington Eyes Upset at No. 9 Solon
Badly needing wins to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Washington Demon football team seeks an upset tonight to snap a three game losing skid when they travel to face No. 9 Solon in a district showdown. The Demons sit at 2-3 and opened district play last week with a...
Columbus Volleyball Downs Lone Tree
The Columbus Community Wildcat volleyball team responded from an early deficit to defeat the Lone Tree Lions in four sets Thursday evening. Lone Tree took the opening set 25-19, but Columbus bounced back by winning a back-and-forth second set 25-23. The Wildcats rolled from there, winning the next two sets 25-14 and 25-21.
Washington School Board to Pursue a Solution to Possible Baseball Field Problem
At the most recent Washington Community School Board meeting, the board unanimously approved taking action to avoid not having use of the school baseball field for the next two years due to issues with the impending construction. With construction at the high school set to begin at the end of the school year, concerns have been raised about the construction possibly rendering the field unusable for the next two years.
Keokuk Man Arrested on Felonious Washington Warrant
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report that a man wanted out of Washington County was turning himself in at the jail. Thirty-four-year-old Joseph Lewis Terrance of Keokuk, was arrested on a probation violation for his charge of second-degree theft, a Class D Felony. Tarrence was arrested and charged with Child Endangerment and Domestic Abuse Assault – Injury or Mental Illness on September 22nd, violating his probation.
Mayor Rosien Talks About the Expansion of Washington
At the September 20th Washington City Council meeting, the council approved six items relating to preliminary, minor, and major site plans and plats in Washington. Amongst the newly approved plans and plats was the final plat for the Country Club View Subdivision and a major site plan for Scooter’s Coffee which will move into the old Smouse House lot.
4-H Open House Planned
As part of National 4-H week on October 4th, Washington County 4-H will host an open house event at Unc & Neph’s in Washington. 4-H staff and 4-H Youth Committee members, will be present from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to answer questions about 4-H and volunteering. Washington County 4-H invites the community to come and learn more in a casual one-on-one setting.
Louisa County Conservation To Hold Halloween Hike
With the holiday approaching, Louisa County Conservation is sponsoring the annual Halloween Hike on Saturday, October 22. The event will be held at Virginia Grove Recreation Area from 6-9 p.m. This year’s theme is “Mysteries of the Night”. Participants can walk the luminated, quarter-mile path through the forest where 5...
WMU Volleyball Vanquishes Louisa-Muscatine
The Winfield-Mount Union Wolves volleyball team defeated Louisa-Muscatine in straight sets last night. WMU took the first set 25-15 and never looked back. Wolves senior outside hitter Melina Oepping had a strong night with 11 kills and four aces. Senior setter Keely Malone effected every part of the match with three kills, 18 assists, an ace, a block and four digs. Junior Audrie Gipple came off the bench to contribute five kills and a block, while senior libero Keetyn Townsley had a strong night on the back row with team highs of eight digs and five aces.
Cobras Meet Cardinal Friday in District Play
The Sigourney-Keota Cobra football team is on the road in Eldon Friday to meet the Cardinal Comets. SK comes into the game with a 3-2 record, winners of three straight and are 2-0 in district play. The Cobras scored the upset last week at the Snake Pit, taking down No. 2 Pella Christian 15-13. On the year, SK is averaging 25 points per game while giving up 19. They average 315 yards per night, 266 of that on the ground. Individually, the Snakes are led by Cole Clarahan with 575 yards and seven touchdowns on 96 carries on the ground. Cole Kindred has three rushing touchdowns, Isaac Bruns two and one for Jake Moore. Through the air, Sawyer Stout is eight of 20 for 189 yards, four touchdowns and two picks. His favorite target is Kindred with four catches for 72 yards and a score. Aidan Anderson has two touchdown grabs and Clay Morse one. Jack Clarahan leads the Cobra defense with 27 and a half stops, five and a half for loss. SK has nine takeaways this year, Evan Vittetoe leads the way with a pair of fumble recoveries, Kale and Jack Clarahan and Cole Kindred each have an interception.
Huskies Hammer Ravens; Celebrate Seniors
It was a Southeast Iowa Superconference Senior Night sweep for the Highland volleyball team on Thursday as they rolled through visiting Hillcrest Academy in Riverside. The Huskies took the match by scores of 25-12, 25-19 and 25-9. After the match, Highland seniors Avery Pierson, Adelynn Kleopfer, MyLei Smith, Lillie Boshart and Jessica Kraus joined KCII Sports to talk about the match and festivities. “Coverage and talking to each other was one of our main focuses. Reading somebody’s body and their shoulders was also important. Keeping the energy up and being positive the whole time. Making sure we snap our wrists when we’re hitting. Making sure we’re talking. Going into it (Senior Night), we were kind of nervous. The whole day it was fine, and then once we lined up for Senior Night we were nervous. Once we got back on the court and we all were together it felt pretty good. It’s not just ‘a’ Senior Night, it’s ‘our’ Senior Night. After we started to get up you could tell it was going to be a good game.”
Hawks Look For Revenge Against Raiders in Top Ten Homecoming Test
One of the biggest games in the state takes place on one of the biggest stages in Southeast Iowa tonight when the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks host the Williamsburg Raiders in their 63rd annual Homecoming football game. The Golden Hawks enter play 4-1 overall, 2-0 in district play after a 51-0 hammering of the Central Lee Hawks a week ago. Mid-Prairie is ranked No. 9 in Class 2A this week, according to the poll from the Iowa Associated Press. The Golden Hawks are scoring 33 points per night and giving up just 15 while posting 300 yards per game, 223 of that on the ground. Mid-Prairie has beaten their first two district opponents by a combined 107-0 score. Individually, the Hawks are led by Braden Hartley with 110 carries 765 yards and 10 touchdowns. Collin Miller has three rushing scores and Landon Sullivan, Lukin Rediger, Jarron Thomas and Jack Zahradnek one each. Through the air, Miller is 20 of 52 for 340 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions. His favorite target is Cain Brown with 11 catches 210 yards and two touchdowns. Cobi Hershberger and Grady Gingerich each have a scoring grab. Brown leads the Mid-Prairie defense with 24 tackles. The Hawks have 17 takeaways, Brown and Dylan Henry lead with three interceptions and Grady Miller has two fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown.
