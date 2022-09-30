The Sigourney-Keota Cobra football team is on the road in Eldon Friday to meet the Cardinal Comets. SK comes into the game with a 3-2 record, winners of three straight and are 2-0 in district play. The Cobras scored the upset last week at the Snake Pit, taking down No. 2 Pella Christian 15-13. On the year, SK is averaging 25 points per game while giving up 19. They average 315 yards per night, 266 of that on the ground. Individually, the Snakes are led by Cole Clarahan with 575 yards and seven touchdowns on 96 carries on the ground. Cole Kindred has three rushing touchdowns, Isaac Bruns two and one for Jake Moore. Through the air, Sawyer Stout is eight of 20 for 189 yards, four touchdowns and two picks. His favorite target is Kindred with four catches for 72 yards and a score. Aidan Anderson has two touchdown grabs and Clay Morse one. Jack Clarahan leads the Cobra defense with 27 and a half stops, five and a half for loss. SK has nine takeaways this year, Evan Vittetoe leads the way with a pair of fumble recoveries, Kale and Jack Clarahan and Cole Kindred each have an interception.

ELDON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO