Detroit Sports Nation

Tyrell Crosby puts Detroit Lions on blast, claims they fired staffer for putting players’ health first

How did Tyrell Crosby put the Detroit Lions on blast?Crosby then went into further detail about his situation. Former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby is unhappy about how the Miami Dolphins handled Tua Tagovailoa‘s injury situation last Sunday. While discussing it, he took the opportunity to put the Lions on blast for firing one of their staffers for putting the players’ health first.
MLive.com

Lions rule out another receiver, DJ Chark, in flurry of late roster moves

DETROIT -- With Amon-Ra St. Brown and D’Andre Swift already ruled against Seattle, DJ Chark was needed more than ever. Now he’s out, too. The Lions have scratched their star free agent because of an ankle injury he suffered last week in Minnesota. He missed practice on Thursday, but that was precautionary more than anything because Chark had surgery on that ankle last year, limiting him to just four games.
Yardbarker

Seahawks Defense Has Zero Excuses After Latest Lions Injury News

After a 27-23 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll made it clear that the defense needed to improve, and it needed to improve fast. "It's newness," Carroll said of the defensive shortcomings after the loss. "We have to clean things up and progress faster. There's no time. We have to get better now."
KXL

NBA Returning Briefly To Seattle Monday With Blazers In Town

EATTLE (AP) – The NBA makes its latest brief return to Seattle on Monday night when the Los Angeles Clippers face the Portland Trail Blazers. The matchup will be the first NBA contest in Seattle since 2018, when the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings played a preseason game that was the last sporting event inside KeyArena before it was gutted and rebuilt into Climate Pledge Arena.
Yardbarker

Seahawks Offense Explodes in First Half vs. Lions

The Seattle Seahawks left much to be desired after their previous two outings against the San Francisco 49ers and the Atlanta Falcons, both of which resulted in losses. And on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, at least through the first two quarters, they have made the necessary adjustments to improve, leading the Lions 24-15 heading into the locker room at halftime.
9NEWS

Russell Wilson plays well, but Broncos fall to Raiders, 32-23

LAS VEGAS — The coach’s confidence in Melvin Gordon III seemed to be near bottom going into the game. It wasn’t until less than 4 minutes remaining in the first half that head coach and offensive play-caller Nathaniel Hackett gave the veteran running back his first carry. And for a second or two, the carry was going well. After the Broncos’ starting running back Javonte Williams struggled to gain yardage, Gordon was finally given a chance and he burst up the middle for a strong 8-yard gain, spun for extra yardage as he was getting tackled and … the ball popped loose.
FanSided

And early look at the Cubs and the 2023 MLB Draft

The Chicago Cubs have had a much stronger season than many expected when the 2022 regular season began. The Cubs are nowhere near .500, let alone a contender to play postseason baseball. However, they will not lose 100 games, which should be considered a small success. Cubs fans largely have...
