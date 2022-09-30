ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moniteau County, MO

krcgtv.com

Man seriously injured in Morgan County crash

MORGAN COUNTY — A Stover, Missouri man was seriously injured after a crash in Morgan County Saturday night. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on Saw Mill Road at Hillview Road around 7:25 p.m. The crash happened when Scott...
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Pettis County man accused of brutal assault of elderly man located in southwest Missouri

A Pettis County man wanted for brutally assaulting an elderly man last weekend is captured. Jason James, 40, of Houstonia, was taken into custody Friday afternoon by US Marshalls and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, along with his girlfriend, Jessica Frizzell, just outside of Boliver. James is charged with one count of first-degree assault on a special victim and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Morgan County man seriously injured in suspected DWI crash near Versailles

A Morgan County man is seriously injured in a suspected DWI crash just south of Versailles. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Lee Loman, 58, of Gravois Mills, was driving his pickup truck on Highway 5, north of Wildwood Drive, last night, when he ran off the side of the road and hit a rock embankment. Loman’s truck then went airborne, hit a tree, and overturned.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Camdenton man now linked to abandoned body found in Laclede County, charges filed Friday

Charges are now filed in the suspicious death of a woman whose body was recently found abandoned in Laclede County. It was September 26 when a person living near Hazelgreen reported finding a human arm laying in their driveway. After a search of the area, deputies found the body of Hope Arnold, 33, in a nearby ditch. An autopsy revealed she died from multiple fractures to her neck and skull, consistent with being involved in a motor vehicle crash.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

CORRECTION: Boone County teen reported missing

CORRECTION: Amya Williams was last seen July 27, 2022. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing Columbia teen. 14-year-old Amya Williams was last seen Tuesday. Williams is described as a black female, standing 5’0”, weighing 179 pounds. Anyone with information on...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Benton County man seriously injured in crash east of Warsaw

A Benton County man is seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash east of Warsaw. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Harley Powers, 20, of Edwards, was riding in a vehicle on Route BB early Sunday morning when the driver ran off the side of the road and overcorrected. The driver then returned to the road, ran off the side of the road again and overturned.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Cooper County man charged following police chase in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Boonville man was charged with multiple crimes Wednesday after causing a police chase in north Columbia. Cameron Comstock, 22, was charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and driving while revoked -- second or third offense. A Boone County police officer came across Comstock driving a stolen GMC Yukon in The post Cooper County man charged following police chase in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Tractor-Trailer Accident in Daviess County Sends Driver, Small Child to Hospital

DAVIESS COUNTY, MO – A tractor-trailer accident early Saturday morning sent the driver and a small child to the hospital. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 32-year old Kansas City resident Cassandra Hobbs was southbound on I-35, 4 miles north Cameron when she traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned. The vehicle came to rest on the passenger side.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO

