Read full article on original website
Related
2 Kansas City suspects took turns shooting 23-year-old victim
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of John L. Greer on Aug. 19, 2022, in the 3500 block of Wayne Avenue, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Nathaniel Carter, 21, faces Murder in the 2nd Degree, or in the...
krcgtv.com
Man seriously injured in Morgan County crash
MORGAN COUNTY — A Stover, Missouri man was seriously injured after a crash in Morgan County Saturday night. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on Saw Mill Road at Hillview Road around 7:25 p.m. The crash happened when Scott...
kjluradio.com
Pettis County man accused of brutal assault of elderly man located in southwest Missouri
A Pettis County man wanted for brutally assaulting an elderly man last weekend is captured. Jason James, 40, of Houstonia, was taken into custody Friday afternoon by US Marshalls and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, along with his girlfriend, Jessica Frizzell, just outside of Boliver. James is charged with one count of first-degree assault on a special victim and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident.
kjluradio.com
Morgan County man injured in head-on motorcycle crash west of Laurie
A Morgan County man is seriously injured in a head-on motorcycle crash west of Laurie. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Scott Gruber, 45, of Stover, was riding his bike on Saw Mill Road Saturday night when he entered the wrong side of the road and struck an oncoming SUV head-on.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjluradio.com
Morgan County man seriously injured in suspected DWI crash near Versailles
A Morgan County man is seriously injured in a suspected DWI crash just south of Versailles. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Lee Loman, 58, of Gravois Mills, was driving his pickup truck on Highway 5, north of Wildwood Drive, last night, when he ran off the side of the road and hit a rock embankment. Loman’s truck then went airborne, hit a tree, and overturned.
kjluradio.com
Camdenton man now linked to abandoned body found in Laclede County, charges filed Friday
Charges are now filed in the suspicious death of a woman whose body was recently found abandoned in Laclede County. It was September 26 when a person living near Hazelgreen reported finding a human arm laying in their driveway. After a search of the area, deputies found the body of Hope Arnold, 33, in a nearby ditch. An autopsy revealed she died from multiple fractures to her neck and skull, consistent with being involved in a motor vehicle crash.
Fatal shooting in Independence Saturday night leaves 1 dead
A shooting in the 3900 block of South Redwood Drive resulted in the fatality of one victim Saturday night.
KMBC.com
Sheriff's office says suspect who shot an Excelsior Springs officer has died, suspect identified
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office said the man suspected of shooting at two Excelsior Springs police officers Saturday night has died from his injuries. Investigators said the Excelsior Springs officers spotted a suspect they knew to have a warrant for assault on a law enforcement...
IN THIS ARTICLE
One dead, two in hospital after car runs from police and crashes
One person is dead and two are in the hospital after a vehicle sped away from police, crashed into a stopped vehicle and caught fire early Sunday morning.
Man found dead in apartment in Independence Saturday night
The Independence Police Department is investigating after they found a man dead inside an apartment after a reported shooting.
kjluradio.com
Missouri Highway Patrol trooper from Cooper, Howard county area killed in accident
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friends and family of Leif Dezner, 26, say he passed away in a tragic accident on Friday, September 30. Dezner was a corporal in the Cooper and Howard County areas. Dezner leaves behind a wife and...
Shawnee police identify victim killed in I-435 crash
The Shawnee Police Department says that 50-year-old Cheryl Wilson of Holden, Missouri died in a crash Friday, September 30 on I-435.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Deadly stabbing kills 1 in KCMO
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing in the 500 block of Gladstone.
kjluradio.com
CORRECTION: Boone County teen reported missing
CORRECTION: Amya Williams was last seen July 27, 2022. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing Columbia teen. 14-year-old Amya Williams was last seen Tuesday. Williams is described as a black female, standing 5’0”, weighing 179 pounds. Anyone with information on...
kjluradio.com
Benton County man seriously injured in crash east of Warsaw
A Benton County man is seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash east of Warsaw. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Harley Powers, 20, of Edwards, was riding in a vehicle on Route BB early Sunday morning when the driver ran off the side of the road and overcorrected. The driver then returned to the road, ran off the side of the road again and overturned.
1 dead, 2 injured in crash on Grand Boulevard
One person is dead and two are injured in a crash which followed a police chase overnight in Kansas City, Missouri.
Cooper County man charged following police chase in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Boonville man was charged with multiple crimes Wednesday after causing a police chase in north Columbia. Cameron Comstock, 22, was charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and driving while revoked -- second or third offense. A Boone County police officer came across Comstock driving a stolen GMC Yukon in The post Cooper County man charged following police chase in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Suspect cites failed translation in deadly altercation
A Kansas City, Missouri, man says a failed language translation led to an altercation that left another man dead.
KMBC.com
'High risk vehicle stop' in Johnson County results in arrest of three armed kidnapping suspects, rescue of 3-year-old
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — A quick-thinking Eudora, Kansas police officer, with help from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, rescued a child after a reported armed kidnapping during a "high-risk" vehicle stop. According to a release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, a Eudora police officer spotted a vehicle associated...
northwestmoinfo.com
Tractor-Trailer Accident in Daviess County Sends Driver, Small Child to Hospital
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO – A tractor-trailer accident early Saturday morning sent the driver and a small child to the hospital. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 32-year old Kansas City resident Cassandra Hobbs was southbound on I-35, 4 miles north Cameron when she traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned. The vehicle came to rest on the passenger side.
Comments / 0