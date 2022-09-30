It was a Southeast Iowa Superconference Senior Night sweep for the Highland volleyball team on Thursday as they rolled through visiting Hillcrest Academy in Riverside. The Huskies took the match by scores of 25-12, 25-19 and 25-9. After the match, Highland seniors Avery Pierson, Adelynn Kleopfer, MyLei Smith, Lillie Boshart and Jessica Kraus joined KCII Sports to talk about the match and festivities. “Coverage and talking to each other was one of our main focuses. Reading somebody’s body and their shoulders was also important. Keeping the energy up and being positive the whole time. Making sure we snap our wrists when we’re hitting. Making sure we’re talking. Going into it (Senior Night), we were kind of nervous. The whole day it was fine, and then once we lined up for Senior Night we were nervous. Once we got back on the court and we all were together it felt pretty good. It’s not just ‘a’ Senior Night, it’s ‘our’ Senior Night. After we started to get up you could tell it was going to be a good game.”

RIVERSIDE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO