kciiradio.com
Spartans Slay Demons in Week Six
It was a rough start and things never got better last night for the Washington football team when No. 9 Solon rolled on their homecoming to the tune of 44-0 in a class 3A district 5 clash. As heard on KCII, Solon just needed two screen plays to take the...
kciiradio.com
Regina Buckman
Funeral services for 83-year-old Regina Buckman of Columbus City will be Saturday, October 1st at 11a.m. at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Columbus Junction. Visitation will be Saturday, October 1st from 10a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
KCRG.com
Willie Ray Fairley plans trip to feed hurricane victims
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Willie Ray Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids, said he’s planning a trip to feed those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Fairley did not say specifically when he and his crew would be leaving or where they were planning to stay. However, in a Facebook post, he did say the restaurant would be open Tuesday and Wednesday, but will be closed until he and his crew make it back.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page Jaron Rosien
On today’s program, I’m talking with the Mayor of Washington, Jaron Rosien, about a possible quiet zone study in Washington.
kciiradio.com
Washington Eyes Upset at No. 9 Solon
Badly needing wins to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Washington Demon football team seeks an upset tonight to snap a three game losing skid when they travel to face No. 9 Solon in a district showdown. The Demons sit at 2-3 and opened district play last week with a...
3 Amazing Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa.
Pen City Current
Supervisors to consider property purchase in Keokuk
LEE COUNTY - A move to purchase a new building for the Lee County Ambulance service in Keokuk will be in front of Lee County Supervisors Monday morning. At Monday's regular meeting of supervisors in Fort Madison, supervisors could be voting on spending up to $300,000 to buy and renovate a building on Main Street on the north side of Keokuk across from Arby's.
kciiradio.com
Columbus Volleyball Downs Lone Tree
The Columbus Community Wildcat volleyball team responded from an early deficit to defeat the Lone Tree Lions in four sets Thursday evening. Lone Tree took the opening set 25-19, but Columbus bounced back by winning a back-and-forth second set 25-23. The Wildcats rolled from there, winning the next two sets 25-14 and 25-21.
Look: Michigan Not Happy With Its Locker Room At Iowa
The visiting team's locker room at Kinnick Stadium is old-fashioned to say the least. With kickoff just around the corner, a brief clip of Michigan's locker room for this Saturday's game against Iowa is going viral. Jon Jansen shared a video of it on Twitter with the caption: "Nauseating locker...
kciiradio.com
Mayor Rosien Talks About the Expansion of Washington
At the September 20th Washington City Council meeting, the council approved six items relating to preliminary, minor, and major site plans and plats in Washington. Amongst the newly approved plans and plats was the final plat for the Country Club View Subdivision and a major site plan for Scooter’s Coffee which will move into the old Smouse House lot.
siouxlandnews.com
Anamosa hosts 34th Annual Pumpkin Fest, Pumpkin Weigh Off
Anamosa — Saturday morning, Anamosa hosted it's 34th Annual Pumpkin Fest event in downtown Anamosa. This year’s theme was 150 Years and Still Standing Gourd, to coincide with the 150th Anniversary of the Anamosa State Penitentiary. The Ryan Norlin Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off is like Christmas.", said Greg Norlin...
kciiradio.com
Washington School Board to Pursue a Solution to Possible Baseball Field Problem
At the most recent Washington Community School Board meeting, the board unanimously approved taking action to avoid not having use of the school baseball field for the next two years due to issues with the impending construction. With construction at the high school set to begin at the end of the school year, concerns have been raised about the construction possibly rendering the field unusable for the next two years.
saturdaytradition.com
Officials in Michigan-Iowa game are getting blasted for perceived bias
Iowa fans were quick to call out the officials in the Hawkeyes B1G home opener. The referees were apparently starting to favor Michigan in the first half of the game. Fans noted that Michigan started to outplay the Iowa defense, but the Hawkeyes were not getting any help from the referees. The Iowa defense was able to slow down the Michigan offense, however.
ktvo.com
Crews respond to 2-vehicle crash at intersection near Chillicothe, Iowa
NEAR CHILLICOTHE, Iowa — Wapello County first responders are investigating a two-vehicle crash at an accident-prone intersection near Chillicothe, Iowa. The crash happened along Highway 63 near the Chillicothe Road turnoff around 9:35 a.m. Friday. Kelly Feikert, with the Wapello County Rural Fire Department, said both vehicles were headed...
KCRG.com
Two hurt in house fire in southwest Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were hurt in a fire that took place on Thursday afternoon, according to officials. At around 12:27 p.m, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire at 2120 Ninth Street SW. Firefighters observed smoke and flames upon arrival to the location and took steps to extinguish the flames. Other crews helped tend to an adult male who was inside the structure at the time.
kciiradio.com
Huskies Hammer Ravens; Celebrate Seniors
It was a Southeast Iowa Superconference Senior Night sweep for the Highland volleyball team on Thursday as they rolled through visiting Hillcrest Academy in Riverside. The Huskies took the match by scores of 25-12, 25-19 and 25-9. After the match, Highland seniors Avery Pierson, Adelynn Kleopfer, MyLei Smith, Lillie Boshart and Jessica Kraus joined KCII Sports to talk about the match and festivities. “Coverage and talking to each other was one of our main focuses. Reading somebody’s body and their shoulders was also important. Keeping the energy up and being positive the whole time. Making sure we snap our wrists when we’re hitting. Making sure we’re talking. Going into it (Senior Night), we were kind of nervous. The whole day it was fine, and then once we lined up for Senior Night we were nervous. Once we got back on the court and we all were together it felt pretty good. It’s not just ‘a’ Senior Night, it’s ‘our’ Senior Night. After we started to get up you could tell it was going to be a good game.”
kciiradio.com
Kalona Burn Ordinance Returns
According to ordinance, burning is allowed during the fall season in the city of Kalona. Residents are allowed to burn in Kalona during October and November on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 8a.m. to 8p.m. Other stipulations include that only residential landscape waste shall be burned, all fires shall be at least 50 feet from any structure or building, adult supervision must be on hand at all times, a working garden hose must be available for immediate use, all fires must be extinguished in the event of complaints from other citizens, and no fires shall be maintained if weather conditions are not favorable or in the event of an order from the Fire Chief.
kciiradio.com
4-H Open House Planned
As part of National 4-H week on October 4th, Washington County 4-H will host an open house event at Unc & Neph’s in Washington. 4-H staff and 4-H Youth Committee members, will be present from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to answer questions about 4-H and volunteering. Washington County 4-H invites the community to come and learn more in a casual one-on-one setting.
cbs2iowa.com
Multiple crashes on I-380 Friday afternoon
Multiple crashes happened Friday afternoon along Interstate 380 between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. The crashes impacted northbound traffic near the Wilson Avenue exit in Cedar Rapids and near the Swisher exit in Johnson County. According to Iowa 511, both shoulders are blocked near Swisher heading north due to a...
kciiradio.com
Hawks Look For Revenge Against Raiders in Top Ten Homecoming Test
One of the biggest games in the state takes place on one of the biggest stages in Southeast Iowa tonight when the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks host the Williamsburg Raiders in their 63rd annual Homecoming football game. The Golden Hawks enter play 4-1 overall, 2-0 in district play after a 51-0 hammering of the Central Lee Hawks a week ago. Mid-Prairie is ranked No. 9 in Class 2A this week, according to the poll from the Iowa Associated Press. The Golden Hawks are scoring 33 points per night and giving up just 15 while posting 300 yards per game, 223 of that on the ground. Mid-Prairie has beaten their first two district opponents by a combined 107-0 score. Individually, the Hawks are led by Braden Hartley with 110 carries 765 yards and 10 touchdowns. Collin Miller has three rushing scores and Landon Sullivan, Lukin Rediger, Jarron Thomas and Jack Zahradnek one each. Through the air, Miller is 20 of 52 for 340 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions. His favorite target is Cain Brown with 11 catches 210 yards and two touchdowns. Cobi Hershberger and Grady Gingerich each have a scoring grab. Brown leads the Mid-Prairie defense with 24 tackles. The Hawks have 17 takeaways, Brown and Dylan Henry lead with three interceptions and Grady Miller has two fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown.
