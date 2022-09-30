Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMedford, NJ
Plan Cites Open Space DesignsGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Castle, DE
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
He Went For A Weekend Visit With His Father. He Never Returned. The Disappearance Of Shawn WhiteThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, DE
NBC Philadelphia
Man Arrested in Crash That Killed Philadelphia Police Officer
An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged with killing an off-duty Philadelphia police officer during a high-speed car crash in June. Aleksandr Melnikov is charged with vehicular homicide, involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving and related traffic infractions in the death of Officer Henry Gonski III, who was assigned to Philadelphia International Airport.
NBC Philadelphia
Teen Injured in Queen Village Shooting: Police
A 17-year-old girl suffered multiple gunshot wounds during a shooting early Saturday morning in Queen Village, authorities said. The teen was found in the driver's seat of a vehicle on the 700 block of Carpenter Street with gunshot wounds to the neck and torso around 2:14 a.m. Saturday after the shooting on the 500 block of the same street, police said.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Fatally Shot in North Philadelphia Event Hall
A 24-year-old man was fatally shot at a Juniata Park event space early Sunday morning, authorities said. At around 4:31 a.m. on the 900 block of East Luzerne Street, Philadelphia police responded to a report of a 24-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to the back. The victim, who was...
NBC Philadelphia
2 Critical in Northeast Philly Double Shooting: Police
Two men were critically injured in a double shooting in Northeast Philadelphia Saturday morning, authorities said. At around 1:55 a.m., Philadelphia police officers responded to the area of Castor Avenue and Lansing Street in Rhawnhurst for a report of gunshots, authorities said. Medics from the Philadelphia Fire Department performed CPR...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Philadelphia
Driver of SUV With Wife, Kid Inside Wounds Man in Road Rage Shooting, Police Say
Philadelphia Police have charged a man with aggravated assault after police said he chased and shot another driver during an apparent road rage incident Saturday night. A man was critically wounded after a road rage incident escalated in Philadelphia’s Wissahickon neighborhood Saturday night. Police said the alleged shooter, identified...
NBC Philadelphia
21-Year-Old Killed in Northeast Philly Hit-and-Run
A woman was fatally struck in a Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run Saturday morning, authorities said. The incident took place at around 2:02 a.m. near the 4600 block of Robbins Avenue, Philadelphia police told NBC10. An unknown vehicle was traveling eastbound approaching Marsden Street when the pedestrian attempted to cross the street mid-block.
NBC Philadelphia
Free SEPTA Rides Home Offered for Eagles Season
Mobile casino and sportsbook app betPARX has teamed up with SEPTA to offer Eagles fans a free ride home from the NRG Station on the Broad Street Line after each home game this season, starting with Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. “We are excited for football season and...
NBC Philadelphia
Talking Pa. Politics: Taking Pulse of Electorate as Nov. 8 Midterms Near
Former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell, who also once chaired his party’s national operations, predicted Democrats will avoid a red wave in the state’s two big statewide contests this year. Rendell, who also served as Philadelphia’s mayor, talked with NBC10 recently for the second in a series of in-depth...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Philadelphia
‘Devastating' Fire Rips Through NJ Senior and Community Center
A 'devastating' fire destroyed part of the roof of a New Jersey community building and senior center Friday morning. Flames could be seen coming from the Ewing Senior & Community Center on Lower Ferry Road in Ewing, Mercer County, as SkyForce10 hovered overhead around 6:15 a.m. Part of the roof appeared to have caved in.
NBC Philadelphia
Contamination Fear Sparks Boil Water Advisory for 11K Customers in Montco
Some 11,000 Pennsylvania American Water Company customers in Montgomery County are being asked to boil their water because of the risk that it could be contaminated. The company said that late Thursday night, workers discovered a loss of positive water pressure after a watermain break in Norristown. A loss of positive water pressure could "allow contamination to enter the distribution system through back-flow by back pressure or back siphonage," American Water said.
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies Rained Out, Doubleheader Set for Saturday as Playoff Hopes Hang in Balance
WASHINGTON -- The second game of Friday's doubleheader between the Phillies and Washington Nationals has been postponed because of rain. The teams are now scheduled to play a separate admission doubleheader Saturday at 1 and 7 p.m. Kyle Gibson will start Game 1 and Noah Syndergaard will start Game 2.
