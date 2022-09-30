Some 11,000 Pennsylvania American Water Company customers in Montgomery County are being asked to boil their water because of the risk that it could be contaminated. The company said that late Thursday night, workers discovered a loss of positive water pressure after a watermain break in Norristown. A loss of positive water pressure could "allow contamination to enter the distribution system through back-flow by back pressure or back siphonage," American Water said.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO