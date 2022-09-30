Open source is a way for developers to create and share software so that anyone can use, study, change, and improve it. The advantages of open source are numerous. Developers can save time and effort because they don't have to start from scratch. They can also be confident that their work will be compatible with other open-source projects. Ian Tien, CEO of MatterMost, explains how to find a market for your software and how to get paid features to professionals and executives to benefit from the paid features.

SOFTWARE ・ 11 HOURS AGO