salestechstar.com
Businesses Move to Combat Waning Customer Loyalty with Pre-Emptive Service Technology, Says Pega Study
Organizations realize they must invest in transformational solutions to optimize the customer experience or risk losing out to competitors. Business leaders are doubling down on pre-emptive customer service technology to help meet the demands of less loyal and more digital savvy customers, according to new research by Pegasystems Inc. , the low-code platform provider that builds agility into the world’s leading organizations. The global study, conducted by research firm iResearch, surveyed leaders from 11 countries in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific for their thoughts on the evolution of customer service over the next five years.
technode.global
Malaysia's NCT Group partners Microsoft to accelerate digital collaboration for NCT Smart Industrial Park
Malaysia-based property developer NCT Group of Companies (NCT Group) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Microsoft in Malaysia to support NCT Group in the digitalisation of the upcoming NCT Smart Industrial Park (NSIP) in Selangor. The MoU is set to serve as a starting point for NCT Group...
salestechstar.com
DPOnet, a Startup That Automates the Implementation and Management Of LGPD Raises $6 Million in Seed Round
The investment will allow the platform to grow in order to democratize compliance with the LGPD. DPOnet, a startup providing a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform that implements and manages the process of complying with the General Data Protection Law (LGPD), has announced that it has raised R$6 million, in a seed round from investors including startup accelerator Leavening, family offices and LW Ventures, Locaweb’s Corporate Venture Capital fund.
ffnews.com
CBA delivers competitive head start to user banks with SWIFT ISO 20022 readiness
As banks around the globe grapple with major upheaval in the way they will need to operate, Norwegian software vendor Commercial Banking Applications AS (CBA), today confirmed that it has completed the roll-out of the latest version of its IBAS GBF – Global Banking Factory solution – readying all its customers for full compliance with the new SWIFT ISO 20022 message standards (MX messages). These are due to come into effect from 21st November this year. IBAS Release 10.27 was made available to IBAS user banks in July, providing ample time for user testing and training in advance of the cutover.
techunwrapped.com
Customer service is a source of income for 60% of Spanish organizations
The international CRM company, Salesforce, has launched the fifth edition of the report State of Service. It reflects the opinions of more than 8,000 professionals from 36 countries, 300 from Spain. The study analyzes how the priorities, challenges, success metrics and strategies in the world of corporate customer service, while their customers prioritize digital in these turbulent times for the economy.
salestechstar.com
NextTime Software Joins UnifyCloud’s Partner Network to Enhance Customer Growth Through Accelerated Cloud Migration
UnifyCloud and NextTime Software work together to increase efficiency and productivity through digital transformation. UnifyCloud, a cloud solutions provider and ISV providing accelerated cloud modernization and migration via its CloudAtlas platform is excited to announce its partnership with Chilean-based technology company NextTime Software, a partner focused on digital acceleration and automation of business processes through cloud solutions to increase efficiency and productivity to promote customer growth and opportunities.
Materialize Makes Using Real-Time Data as Simple as Batch With New Distributed Streaming Database
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Materialize today announced early availability of its distributed streaming database, which enables immediate, widespread adoption of real-time data for applications, business functions, and other data products. In an industry first for streaming data, Materialize delivers in a single platform the separation of storage and compute, strict-serializability, active replication, horizontal scalability and workload isolation — all through a simple SQL interface available as a fully-managed cloud service. Materialize is now the fastest way to build products with streaming data, drastically reducing the time, expertise, cost and maintenance traditionally associated with implementation of real-time features. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005377/en/ Materialize’s PostgreSQL-compatible interface lets users leverage the tools they already use, with unsurpassed simplicity enabled by full ANSI SQL support. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Federal Affordable Connectivity Program offers low-cost internet to eligible citizens
NAPSI -- A fast, reliable Internet connection has become a critical part of our daily lives. From remote learning and working to networking and searching for jobs, Americans everywhere felt an online shift during COVID-19. And, while the country gradually recovers from the pandemic, the collective need to stay connected remains stronger than ever.
CoinDesk
How to Teach Yourself Blockchain: A Guide for Budding Builders
Web3 developers and teachers weigh in with practical advice to help anyone get started building on blockchain. A new form of the internet called Web3 is being built right in front of our eyes. It’s being built on permissionless blockchains where anyone can deploy a smart contract they’ve written. Indeed, some of the greatest developers in this nascent industry are anonymous people – no college degree or corporate work experience is required here.
getnews.info
Forctis AG Announces the Launch of NINA, a Unique NFT Marketplace with Digital Rights Protection
The right technology for digital creators and investors in digital objects. Forctis AG is pleased to announce the launch of the NINA Digital Art TokenPlace platform, a place where artists can create freely and trade with trusted digital rights management. More than just another NFT marketplace (or TokenPlace, a “marketplace for tokens” as is referred to on NINA, and a registered trademark of Forctis AG) the NINA Platform has been built around a breakthrough digital rights management (DRM) technology aiming to reset and redefine the NFT landscape.
The 3-Step Process to Hiring a Software Engineer For Your Startup
If I ever come to need an extra hand or two for PyraMetrik, I would reject the idea of using a standard coding interview to select the best hire. The standard coding interview (SCI) gauges coding prowess the same way an IQ test gauges intelligence. Barely at all. If anything,...
fintechmagazine.com
How fintech leaders can drive growth in an economic downturn
Daniel Bailey, VP of EMEA at Amplitude discusses how fintech leaders can drive growth in an economic downturn. The fintech industry has grown dramatically in recent years, providing businesses and consumers with modern, accessible, and affordable financial services they’ve long been seeking. Investment in the sector is booming too, with analysis from KPMG showing that UK fintech investment reached $37.3bn in 2021 – up sevenfold from 2020.
100 years of innovation and inventions: South African vice chancellor reflects on what’s next
We live in a world characterised by inequality, poverty, economic volatility, globalisation, climate change and ambiguity. In my own country, South Africa, residents have to navigate socioeconomic and political instability, power and water cuts, homelessness, unethical governance and mediocre or no service delivery. It is a far cry from what...
Build on Top: Using Open Source Platforms to Increase Productivity
Open source is a way for developers to create and share software so that anyone can use, study, change, and improve it. The advantages of open source are numerous. Developers can save time and effort because they don't have to start from scratch. They can also be confident that their work will be compatible with other open-source projects. Ian Tien, CEO of MatterMost, explains how to find a market for your software and how to get paid features to professionals and executives to benefit from the paid features.
protocol.com
Amazon just expanded a risky fintech product to more warehouse workers
Amazon announced pay raises and the rollout of new benefit programs to warehouse employees Wednesday. But one of those products may pose increased risks to the company’s most precarious workers: the expanded rollout of Amazon’s Anytime Pay Program. The program, first announced in October 2020, allows employees to...
satnews.com
John Deere Announces Request for Proposals for Satellite Communications Opportunity
Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) announced it has issued a satellite communications (SATCOM)-focused request for proposals (RFP) to secure a cutting-edge solution that will further connect its fleet of intelligent machines. This will enhance the satellite connectivity that Deere is already delivering to its customers today, and is a critical step in the company’s commitment to creating value for farmers around the world.
ceoworld.biz
Helping Employees in Adapting to New Software
Onboarding new employees efficiently is arguably one of the most crucial stages of looking after any business’ key assets – the workforce. Every HR professional knows that in order to keep their personnel happy and successful in their jobs, one of the most important things to get right from day one is ensuring that new hires can use all the company’s various software packages for their job roles.
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: Microsoft Teams leader joins Highspot; Edifecs, Acumatica add execs; and more
Bhrighu Sareen was named president of product & engineering at sales enablement software startup Highspot. Sareen previously spent 17 years at Microsoft, most recently as corporate VP of Microsoft Teams. He also held several other leadership roles, including chief of staff for Bing and general manager of MSN International. Highspot...
What is 'dark data'? How digital information is quietly sapping energy
More than half of the digital data firms generate is collected, processed, and stored for single-use purposes. Often, it is never re-used. This could be your multiple near-identical images held on Google Photos or iCloud, a business’s outdated spreadsheets that will never be used again, or data from internet of things sensors that have no purpose.
nutritionaloutlook.com
Spoon Guru, Google Cloud partner to expand access to AI-powered personalized grocery shopping for consumers
Grocery retailers who adopt Spoon Guru’s AI nutrition technology can help people personalize their shopping and make healthier choices. Spoon Guru (London), inventor of AI technology that helps grocery shoppers personalize their shopping and make healthier choices, announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud giving grocery retailers access to Spoon Guru’s technology on Google Cloud Marketplace. This will enable retailers to “quickly deploy Spoon Guru solutions to their Google Cloud environment and empower their customers to experience food shopping in new ways.”
