Technology

salestechstar.com

Businesses Move to Combat Waning Customer Loyalty with Pre-Emptive Service Technology, Says Pega Study

Organizations realize they must invest in transformational solutions to optimize the customer experience or risk losing out to competitors. Business leaders are doubling down on pre-emptive customer service technology to help meet the demands of less loyal and more digital savvy customers, according to new research by Pegasystems Inc. , the low-code platform provider that builds agility into the world’s leading organizations. The global study, conducted by research firm iResearch, surveyed leaders from 11 countries in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific for their thoughts on the evolution of customer service over the next five years.
TECHNOLOGY
salestechstar.com

DPOnet, a Startup That Automates the Implementation and Management Of LGPD Raises $6 Million in Seed Round

The investment will allow the platform to grow in order to democratize compliance with the LGPD. DPOnet, a startup providing a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform that implements and manages the process of complying with the General Data Protection Law (LGPD), has announced that it has raised R$6 million, in a seed round from investors including startup accelerator Leavening, family offices and LW Ventures, Locaweb’s Corporate Venture Capital fund.
BUSINESS
ffnews.com

CBA delivers competitive head start to user banks with SWIFT ISO 20022 readiness

As banks around the globe grapple with major upheaval in the way they will need to operate, Norwegian software vendor Commercial Banking Applications AS (CBA), today confirmed that it has completed the roll-out of the latest version of its IBAS GBF – Global Banking Factory solution – readying all its customers for full compliance with the new SWIFT ISO 20022 message standards (MX messages). These are due to come into effect from 21st November this year. IBAS Release 10.27 was made available to IBAS user banks in July, providing ample time for user testing and training in advance of the cutover.
TECHNOLOGY
techunwrapped.com

Customer service is a source of income for 60% of Spanish organizations

The international CRM company, Salesforce, has launched the fifth edition of the report State of Service. It reflects the opinions of more than 8,000 professionals from 36 countries, 300 from Spain. The study analyzes how the priorities, challenges, success metrics and strategies in the world of corporate customer service, while their customers prioritize digital in these turbulent times for the economy.
BUSINESS
salestechstar.com

NextTime Software Joins UnifyCloud’s Partner Network to Enhance Customer Growth Through Accelerated Cloud Migration

UnifyCloud and NextTime Software work together to increase efficiency and productivity through digital transformation. UnifyCloud, a cloud solutions provider and ISV providing accelerated cloud modernization and migration via its CloudAtlas platform is excited to announce its partnership with Chilean-based technology company NextTime Software, a partner focused on digital acceleration and automation of business processes through cloud solutions to increase efficiency and productivity to promote customer growth and opportunities.
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

Materialize Makes Using Real-Time Data as Simple as Batch With New Distributed Streaming Database

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Materialize today announced early availability of its distributed streaming database, which enables immediate, widespread adoption of real-time data for applications, business functions, and other data products. In an industry first for streaming data, Materialize delivers in a single platform the separation of storage and compute, strict-serializability, active replication, horizontal scalability and workload isolation — all through a simple SQL interface available as a fully-managed cloud service. Materialize is now the fastest way to build products with streaming data, drastically reducing the time, expertise, cost and maintenance traditionally associated with implementation of real-time features. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005377/en/ Materialize’s PostgreSQL-compatible interface lets users leverage the tools they already use, with unsurpassed simplicity enabled by full ANSI SQL support. (Graphic: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
NewsBreak
Technology
CoinDesk

How to Teach Yourself Blockchain: A Guide for Budding Builders

Web3 developers and teachers weigh in with practical advice to help anyone get started building on blockchain. A new form of the internet called Web3 is being built right in front of our eyes. It’s being built on permissionless blockchains where anyone can deploy a smart contract they’ve written. Indeed, some of the greatest developers in this nascent industry are anonymous people – no college degree or corporate work experience is required here.
COMPUTERS
getnews.info

Forctis AG Announces the Launch of NINA, a Unique NFT Marketplace with Digital Rights Protection

The right technology for digital creators and investors in digital objects. Forctis AG is pleased to announce the launch of the NINA Digital Art TokenPlace platform, a place where artists can create freely and trade with trusted digital rights management. More than just another NFT marketplace (or TokenPlace, a “marketplace for tokens” as is referred to on NINA, and a registered trademark of Forctis AG) the NINA Platform has been built around a breakthrough digital rights management (DRM) technology aiming to reset and redefine the NFT landscape.
TECHNOLOGY
fintechmagazine.com

How fintech leaders can drive growth in an economic downturn

Daniel Bailey, VP of EMEA at Amplitude discusses how fintech leaders can drive growth in an economic downturn. The fintech industry has grown dramatically in recent years, providing businesses and consumers with modern, accessible, and affordable financial services they’ve long been seeking. Investment in the sector is booming too, with analysis from KPMG showing that UK fintech investment reached $37.3bn in 2021 – up sevenfold from 2020.
MARKETS
HackerNoon

Build on Top: Using Open Source Platforms to Increase Productivity

Open source is a way for developers to create and share software so that anyone can use, study, change, and improve it. The advantages of open source are numerous. Developers can save time and effort because they don't have to start from scratch. They can also be confident that their work will be compatible with other open-source projects. Ian Tien, CEO of MatterMost, explains how to find a market for your software and how to get paid features to professionals and executives to benefit from the paid features.
SOFTWARE
protocol.com

Amazon just expanded a risky fintech product to more warehouse workers

Amazon announced pay raises and the rollout of new benefit programs to warehouse employees Wednesday. But one of those products may pose increased risks to the company’s most precarious workers: the expanded rollout of Amazon’s Anytime Pay Program. The program, first announced in October 2020, allows employees to...
BUSINESS
satnews.com

John Deere Announces Request for Proposals for Satellite Communications Opportunity

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) announced it has issued a satellite communications (SATCOM)-focused request for proposals (RFP) to secure a cutting-edge solution that will further connect its fleet of intelligent machines. This will enhance the satellite connectivity that Deere is already delivering to its customers today, and is a critical step in the company’s commitment to creating value for farmers around the world.
AGRICULTURE
ceoworld.biz

Helping Employees in Adapting to New Software

Onboarding new employees efficiently is arguably one of the most crucial stages of looking after any business’ key assets – the workforce. Every HR professional knows that in order to keep their personnel happy and successful in their jobs, one of the most important things to get right from day one is ensuring that new hires can use all the company’s various software packages for their job roles.
SOFTWARE
nutritionaloutlook.com

Spoon Guru, Google Cloud partner to expand access to AI-powered personalized grocery shopping for consumers

Grocery retailers who adopt Spoon Guru’s AI nutrition technology can help people personalize their shopping and make healthier choices. Spoon Guru (London), inventor of AI technology that helps grocery shoppers personalize their shopping and make healthier choices, announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud giving grocery retailers access to Spoon Guru’s technology on Google Cloud Marketplace. This will enable retailers to “quickly deploy Spoon Guru solutions to their Google Cloud environment and empower their customers to experience food shopping in new ways.”
RETAIL

