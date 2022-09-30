Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Crypto whales are growing active again, and according to the analytics firm Santiment, they are focusing on a single Ethereum-based altcoin — Chainlink. The project grew to be a high-ranking crypto thanks to its network of decentralized oracles, which collect data from off-chain sources and deliver it to the blockchain, where it feeds smart contracts and allows them to know exactly when the terms of the contracts have been met.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO