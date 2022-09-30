ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

bitcoinist.com

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
boundingintocrypto.com

2 Top Grossing Cryptocurrencies That are Set to Explode Tthis Month – And the Next

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Even during the current bear market, cryptocurrency enthusiasts and fans have been staying updated about the movements of digital assets. While there has been a huge shift in the perception of cryptocurrencies by major organizations and government bodies, too, there are some parties who stick to criticisms about the sector.
NEWSBTC

Big Eyes Coin Should Outperform Algorand And Polkadot Tokens In The Cryptocurrency Market

Several well-known blockchain ecosystems have developed as the cryptocurrency sector grows, each claiming to have what it takes to address challenges and limits that restrict financial operations. Blockchains compete fiercely with one another to draw investors, increase profit margins, and create a supportive community. Investors always keep an eye out...
cryptonewsz.com

Ethereum Proof-of-Work Pool Goes Live Through Binance Pool

Ethereum Proof of Work is now live with Binance Pool. Users can participate in the mining process during the promotional period and claim zero pool fees. The official announcement was published by Binance on its website, informing that users were eligible to withdraw ETHW. Deposit ETHW is currency unavailable on...
cryptoglobe.com

US Senator Cynthia Lummis on How Crypto Regulation Could Impact Bitcoin and Ethereum

In a recent interview with Polish-American journalist Natalie Brunell, U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis shared her thoughts on upcoming crypto regulation in the U.S. According to a press release issued on 7 June 2022, “U.S. Senators Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, and Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), member of the Senate Banking Committee, introduced the Responsible Financial Innovation Act, landmark bipartisan legislation that will create a complete regulatory framework for digital assets that encourages responsible financial innovation, flexibility, transparency and robust consumer protections while integrating digital assets into existing law.”
boundingintocrypto.com

Analytics company Santiment says crypto whales are after Chainlink

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Crypto whales are growing active again, and according to the analytics firm Santiment, they are focusing on a single Ethereum-based altcoin — Chainlink. The project grew to be a high-ranking crypto thanks to its network of decentralized oracles, which collect data from off-chain sources and deliver it to the blockchain, where it feeds smart contracts and allows them to know exactly when the terms of the contracts have been met.
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes Seeks to Dominate the Cryptocurrency Market Over Ethereum and Solana, as Presale Climbs Over $3 Million

Big Eyes (BIG) is already contending with existing coins, and it’s no surprise that experts in the industry back the token up to dominate the cryptocurrency market after launch. As the presale reaches its $3 million milestone, we will review some top guns in the crypto space–Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL)–and how Big Eyes fares against them.
CoinDesk

First Mover Asia: IOTA’s Shimmer Joins the Race to Become the Next Big Blockchain; Bitcoin Seesaws Before Holding Near $19.5K

Prices: Cryptos seesaw before returning to their perches from the previous day. Insights: IOTA's Shimmer joins the race to become the next big blockchain. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context.
Benzinga

Galaxy Digital Integrates Chainlink To Stream Market Data To The Blockchain

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd BRPHF, a lead financial service provider in the digital asset space, announces the integration of Chainlink's LINK/USD market pricing oracles. This collaboration would bring Galaxy Digital more reliable price data, directly streamed through blockchain protocols. Chainlink operates through a trustless decentralized system. The Chainlink integration will...
CoinDesk

How to Teach Yourself Blockchain: A Guide for Budding Builders

Web3 developers and teachers weigh in with practical advice to help anyone get started building on blockchain. A new form of the internet called Web3 is being built right in front of our eyes. It’s being built on permissionless blockchains where anyone can deploy a smart contract they’ve written. Indeed, some of the greatest developers in this nascent industry are anonymous people – no college degree or corporate work experience is required here.
