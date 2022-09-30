Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)
The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
Here's My No-Brainer Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now
Speed, low cost, and ease of use make Solana a great cryptocurrency today.
boundingintocrypto.com
2 Top Grossing Cryptocurrencies That are Set to Explode Tthis Month – And the Next
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Even during the current bear market, cryptocurrency enthusiasts and fans have been staying updated about the movements of digital assets. While there has been a huge shift in the perception of cryptocurrencies by major organizations and government bodies, too, there are some parties who stick to criticisms about the sector.
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin Should Outperform Algorand And Polkadot Tokens In The Cryptocurrency Market
Several well-known blockchain ecosystems have developed as the cryptocurrency sector grows, each claiming to have what it takes to address challenges and limits that restrict financial operations. Blockchains compete fiercely with one another to draw investors, increase profit margins, and create a supportive community. Investors always keep an eye out...
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
The year 2021 could go down as the year of many things, including another year that cryptocurrency became more of a mainstream topic and investment. As cryptocurrencies became more talked about, many also gained in value in 2021, including three of the most popular names. Here’s a look at how...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Holders: Will Crypto Be Confiscated Like 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Predicts?
This article was originally published on March 13, 2022. Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga readers...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Updates Outlook on Bitcoin and XRP, Says Ethereum’s Preparing a Move Up – Here’s His Target
A widely followed crypto trader is giving a bearish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP as he expects Ethereum (ETH) to surge once the leading smart contract platform bottoms out. The pseudonymous analyst known as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 183,600 Twitter followers that the price of BTC will likely continue...
cryptonewsz.com
Ethereum Proof-of-Work Pool Goes Live Through Binance Pool
Ethereum Proof of Work is now live with Binance Pool. Users can participate in the mining process during the promotional period and claim zero pool fees. The official announcement was published by Binance on its website, informing that users were eligible to withdraw ETHW. Deposit ETHW is currency unavailable on...
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Hits the 3.2 Million Mark in Presale – as Cardano and XRP are set to thrive post-merge
Big Eye’s recent success is mounting up! The meme token is celebrating reaching the end of stage two of its presale and entering stage three! This growth has got a lot of people talking about the coin’s bright future. This couldn’t have come at a better time, as...
u.today
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Claims Terra Luna Team Engaged in Market Manipulation
In a lengthy interview with New York Times columnist Ezra Klein, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin claims that the Terra Luna team attempted to manipulate the market in order to prop up the value of the native cryptocurrency. Buterin says that no one actually knows what the Terra team was doing...
cryptoglobe.com
US Senator Cynthia Lummis on How Crypto Regulation Could Impact Bitcoin and Ethereum
In a recent interview with Polish-American journalist Natalie Brunell, U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis shared her thoughts on upcoming crypto regulation in the U.S. According to a press release issued on 7 June 2022, “U.S. Senators Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, and Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), member of the Senate Banking Committee, introduced the Responsible Financial Innovation Act, landmark bipartisan legislation that will create a complete regulatory framework for digital assets that encourages responsible financial innovation, flexibility, transparency and robust consumer protections while integrating digital assets into existing law.”
boundingintocrypto.com
Uzbekistan Introduces Monthly Fees for Cryptocurrency Companies – Regulation Bitcoin News
Crypto firms in Uzbekistan will have to pay fees to the state under new legislation proposed by regulators. The charges vary depending on the business activity and can reach $11,000 a month in the case of digital asset exchanges. Failure to pay will result in license suspension. Crypto Operators in...
boundingintocrypto.com
Analytics company Santiment says crypto whales are after Chainlink
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Crypto whales are growing active again, and according to the analytics firm Santiment, they are focusing on a single Ethereum-based altcoin — Chainlink. The project grew to be a high-ranking crypto thanks to its network of decentralized oracles, which collect data from off-chain sources and deliver it to the blockchain, where it feeds smart contracts and allows them to know exactly when the terms of the contracts have been met.
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes, Ethereum Merge, and Shiba Inu’s ShibaVerse: Why Crypto Enthusiasts Must Watch Out for Them
The new cryptocurrency, Big Eyes (BIG), is gaining traction in the cryptocurrency market, drawing the interest of crypto enthusiasts. This comes at a time when altcoin leader Ethereum (ETH) is close to dropping its 2.0 upgrade, the “Ethereum Merge.”. Also, meme token, Shiba Inu (SHIB), continues its steady transformation...
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Seeks to Dominate the Cryptocurrency Market Over Ethereum and Solana, as Presale Climbs Over $3 Million
Big Eyes (BIG) is already contending with existing coins, and it’s no surprise that experts in the industry back the token up to dominate the cryptocurrency market after launch. As the presale reaches its $3 million milestone, we will review some top guns in the crypto space–Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL)–and how Big Eyes fares against them.
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: IOTA’s Shimmer Joins the Race to Become the Next Big Blockchain; Bitcoin Seesaws Before Holding Near $19.5K
Prices: Cryptos seesaw before returning to their perches from the previous day. Insights: IOTA's Shimmer joins the race to become the next big blockchain. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context.
Galaxy Digital Integrates Chainlink To Stream Market Data To The Blockchain
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd BRPHF, a lead financial service provider in the digital asset space, announces the integration of Chainlink's LINK/USD market pricing oracles. This collaboration would bring Galaxy Digital more reliable price data, directly streamed through blockchain protocols. Chainlink operates through a trustless decentralized system. The Chainlink integration will...
CoinDesk
How to Teach Yourself Blockchain: A Guide for Budding Builders
Web3 developers and teachers weigh in with practical advice to help anyone get started building on blockchain. A new form of the internet called Web3 is being built right in front of our eyes. It’s being built on permissionless blockchains where anyone can deploy a smart contract they’ve written. Indeed, some of the greatest developers in this nascent industry are anonymous people – no college degree or corporate work experience is required here.
