Fans React After Christina Hall’s Husband Jokes About Their Marriage Ending: ‘Keep Proving Them Wrong’
Fans are reacting to HGTV star Christina Hall’s husband joking about the couple’s marriage ending.
Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Down Why She and Husband Travis Barker ‘Stopped’ Their IVF Journey: ‘It Was A Lot’
Taking a pause. Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her plans to have a baby with husband Travis Barker — and how IVF is currently factoring into the decision. “We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married,” Kardashian, 43, explained to WSJ. Magazine on Monday, September 12.
'The Bachelorette' Finale: Rachel and Aven Breakup After He Reveals He's Not Ready to Propose
Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones are no more. On Tuesday night's episode of The Bachelorette, the pilot said goodbye to the sales executive in devastating fashion. Aven caught Rachel's attention on night one, when he told her that he was on the show to pursue her, not her co-lead, Gabby Windey.
GMA’s Sam Champion shuts down Robin Roberts’ request and walks off set as he juggles weatherman job & DWTS gig
GOOD Morning America meteorologist Sam Champion has shut down his co-host Robin Roberts' request for a specific dance. He walked off the set as he told her that he can barely move around the space. On Monday's show, Robin talked about a tennis player that was set to join them...
Meghan McCain Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Ben Domenech After Miscarriage
Watch: Meghan McCain Is Pregnant, Expecting 2nd Baby With Ben Domenech. Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech have a bundle of joy on the way. The View alum recently revealed she is expecting another daughter with husband Ben—and the little one's arrival is fast approaching. "Ben and I feel so...
Chip Gaines Says Joanna Gaines Has Been an ‘Emotional Wreck’ Over Big Life Change: ‘We’re Freaking Out’
Chip Gaines said his wife Joanna Gaines is an emotional wreck over their son Drake starting his senior year of high school and heading to college soon.
Jessa Duggar Sparks Divorce Rumors: I've Been a Thoughtless Wife
Jessa Duggar rarely speaks about her marriage. And when she does, it’s the usual Duggar drivel about how her husband leads and she follows, and being a subservient wife is her favorite thing in the world after going to church. But from time to time, Jessa speaks candidly and...
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Says She 'Wouldn't Be Sober and Sane' If She'd Had Baby Sooner in Life
Kelly Osbourne explained why she is grateful to start a new chapter as a mom at this point in her life Kelly Osbourne is sharing her gratitude for Red Table Talk. Appearing as a guest host on the latest episode of the Facebook Watch series featuring Hayden Panettiere, the singer opened up about what her pregnancy means to her at this stage of her life. "I feel very blessed that this didn't happen before because I wouldn't have been sober and sane. Because you can be sober, but not...
Are Love It or List It’s Hilary Farr and David Visentin Married? See Where Their Relationship Stands
Nobody has an onscreen relationship quite like Hilary Farr and David Visentin! The Love It or List It stars first appeared on the program together in 2008, leading fans to wonder if they are dating, married or just friends. Keep scrolling to find out. Are Hilary Farr and David Visentin...
Jon Hamm Says He's 'Very Much' in Love with Anna Osceola, and Marriage and Kids Are a 'Possibility'
Jon Hamm is thinking about the future. In an interview with Howard Stern for a recent episode of The Howard Stern Show, the Mad Men alum, 51, opened up about how he feels "very settled and comfortable" at this stage of his life and in his relationship. "I'm in a...
Shut Out: Ramona Singer Begging for Invites After Being Fired From ‘The Real Housewives’
Ramona Singer may be losing her star power. The Real Housewives of New York City alum has reportedly been left off the guest list of many lavish parties after allegedly being let go from the hit Bravo series. “Publicists in New York are adding the new cast members names to their invite list while removing Ramona and all the other fired ladies, an insider exclusively dishes to OK!. “PR is a cruel business.”Yet Singer, who has the reputation of turning up to the opening of an envelope, is fighting back, refusing to give up her 15 minutes of reality fame.“Ramona...
Gabby Windey’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Made as the Bachelorette vs. Her Real Job
As Bachelor Nation’s newest leading lady (one of which, anyways), it makes sense why fans want to know what Gabby Windey’s net worth is and how much she makes as The Bachelorette. Gabby, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, is one of two leads on The Bachelorette season 19, along with Rachel Recchia, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida. Gabby and Rachel were both contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his winner. Gabby and...
Most Disastrous ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partners Ever!
Problems in the ballroom — and backstage! From Kim Kardashian and Mark Ballas, to Hope Solo and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, browse through some of the worst 'Dancing With the Stars' partners ever!
George Clooney Shares His 5-Year-Old Son's Hilarious Response to Him Playing Batman
George and Amal Clooney’s 5-year-old son, Alexander, isn’t impressed with his father’s resume. During a conversation on CBS Mornings, the 61-year-old actor and his wife, Amal, revealed that their son’s favorite superhero is Batman. However, he isn’t fazed by the fact that his father once played the Caped Crusader.
The Bachelorette Star Nate Olukoya Reveals He Broke Up With Michelle Young On The Phone, Claims His Former Fiancée Changed Shortly After They Got Engaged
The Bachelorette alum Nate Olukoya recently broke his silence regarding his split from his former fiancée, Michelle Young. During a recent interview, Olukoya admitted that he was the one who broke up with Young, and he did it via phone, which was, in his words, a d*** move. Nate...
Valerie Bertinelli Selling Rings, Shoes She Wore in 2011 Wedding to Tom Vitale: 'Bad Memories Attached'
Valerie Bertinelli is parting ways with the shoes she wore to wed ex Tom Vitale. The Food Network host — who filed for divorce from Vitale in May after they legally separated in November 2021 — posted a photo of a few items she's handing over to luxury marketplace The RealReal.
Shania Twain Admits Conversation With Oprah Went ‘Sour’ After They Disagreed On 1 Topic
Shania Twain is in the middle of a promo tour for her new music video “Waking Up Dreaming” and she’s spilling the tea along the way! During her recent interview on the Table Manners podcast released on Wednesday, the country music legend, 57, recalled she once had a dinner conversation with Oprah Winfrey that went “sour” when the subject turned to religion.
Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Reunite 11 Years After Split For Son Patrick’s 29th Birthday
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with their son Patrick for a cute family photo to celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday, September 19. The Terminator star and his ex-wife had huge smiles on as Patrick held up a dessert with a birthday message on it. Despite having split up back in 2011, Arnold, 75, and Maria, 66, both looked glad to celebrate their son’s special day.
Matt Damon Once Opened up About How Ben Affleck Dating Jennifer Lopez Was Killing His Career
Matt Damon didn’t think Ben Affleck was given a fair shake during his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, which he believed was hurting his career thanks to the media.
'The Talk' Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Lost 90 Lbs., Admits She Considered Gastric Bypass
"I really wanted to get ahead of it," the co-host tells PEOPLE of her weight loss journey Sheryl Underwood couldn't stop smiling on set of The Talk as the hosts filmed promos for season 13 — and it's because she has a lot to celebrate. Not only will the show feature a new theme song and carnival look for the premiere, but the co-host, who's in her twelfth season of the show, has a brand new look herself, having dropped 90 lbs. in the last year and a half. Underwood, 58, remembers...
