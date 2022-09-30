ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Down Why She and Husband Travis Barker ‘Stopped’ Their IVF Journey: ‘It Was A Lot’

Taking a pause. Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her plans to have a baby with husband Travis Barker — and how IVF is currently factoring into the decision. “We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married,” Kardashian, 43, explained to WSJ. Magazine on Monday, September 12.
The Hollywood Gossip

Jessa Duggar Sparks Divorce Rumors: I've Been a Thoughtless Wife

Jessa Duggar rarely speaks about her marriage. And when she does, it’s the usual Duggar drivel about how her husband leads and she follows, and being a subservient wife is her favorite thing in the world after going to church. But from time to time, Jessa speaks candidly and...
People

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Says She 'Wouldn't Be Sober and Sane' If She'd Had Baby Sooner in Life

Kelly Osbourne explained why she is grateful to start a new chapter as a mom at this point in her life Kelly Osbourne is sharing her gratitude for Red Table Talk. Appearing as a guest host on the latest episode of the Facebook Watch series featuring Hayden Panettiere, the singer opened up about what her pregnancy means to her at this stage of her life. "I feel very blessed that this didn't happen before because I wouldn't have been sober and sane. Because you can be sober, but not...
OK! Magazine

Shut Out: Ramona Singer Begging for Invites After Being Fired From ‘The Real Housewives’

Ramona Singer may be losing her star power. The Real Housewives of New York City alum has reportedly been left off the guest list of many lavish parties after allegedly being let go from the hit Bravo series. “Publicists in New York are adding the new cast members names to their invite list while removing Ramona and all the other fired ladies, an insider exclusively dishes to OK!. “PR is a cruel business.”Yet Singer, who has the reputation of turning up to the opening of an envelope, is fighting back, refusing to give up her 15 minutes of reality fame.“Ramona...
StyleCaster

Gabby Windey’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Made as the Bachelorette vs. Her Real Job

As Bachelor Nation’s newest leading lady (one of which, anyways), it makes sense why fans want to know what Gabby Windey’s net worth is and how much she makes as The Bachelorette. Gabby, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, is one of two leads on The Bachelorette season 19, along with Rachel Recchia, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida. Gabby and Rachel were both contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his winner. Gabby and...
HollywoodLife

Shania Twain Admits Conversation With Oprah Went ‘Sour’ After They Disagreed On 1 Topic

Shania Twain is in the middle of a promo tour for her new music video “Waking Up Dreaming” and she’s spilling the tea along the way! During her recent interview on the Table Manners podcast released on Wednesday, the country music legend, 57, recalled she once had a dinner conversation with Oprah Winfrey that went “sour” when the subject turned to religion.
HollywoodLife

Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Reunite 11 Years After Split For Son Patrick’s 29th Birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with their son Patrick for a cute family photo to celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday, September 19. The Terminator star and his ex-wife had huge smiles on as Patrick held up a dessert with a birthday message on it. Despite having split up back in 2011, Arnold, 75, and Maria, 66, both looked glad to celebrate their son’s special day.
People

'The Talk' Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Lost 90 Lbs., Admits She Considered Gastric Bypass

"I really wanted to get ahead of it," the co-host tells PEOPLE of her weight loss journey Sheryl Underwood couldn't stop smiling on set of The Talk as the hosts filmed promos for season 13 — and it's because she has a lot to celebrate. Not only will the show feature a new theme song and carnival look for the premiere, but the co-host, who's in her twelfth season of the show, has a brand new look herself, having dropped 90 lbs. in the last year and a half. Underwood, 58, remembers...
People

People

