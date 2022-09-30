ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Urgent plea for information after sudden death of a 12-year-old girl who suffered a rare illness as cops demand anyone who visited her home to come forward

Police are urging for public assistance as they investigate the shock death of a 12-year-old girl. Tiffani Scholten was found unresponsive at a home in Coomera, Queensland on April 18 this year, as police continue investigations into her death. Police were called to a Bellagio Crescent home around 8pm to...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardiac Arrest#First Aid#Abc Radio#Box Hill Hospital#Aed
Maya Devi

Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors

Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Daily Mail

Major hospital under fire for inadequate patient handling after two children died of treatable infections and parents seek answers: 'Please take mothers seriously'

Devastated mothers are begging for hospitals to take them seriously as a top doctor claims an outdated computer program at Canberra's public hospital may have led to the deaths of multiple children. Dr Walter Abhayaratna, the ACT president of the Australian Medical Association, said the early warning computer system did...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

'I don’t want him to die': Florida resident uses DUCT TAPE and ZIP TIES to secure her paralyzed husband to bed as hurricane Ian hits her home

A Florida woman had to use duct tape and zip ties to secure her paralyzed husband to his bed as Hurricane Ian hit her home in Punta Gorda. Renee Smith detailed the horrific measures that she had to take to ensure her cancer-stricken husband, Christopher, stayed safe as the hurricane wrecked havoc across the state earlier this week.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FDA
Place
Sydney
The Independent

How to get a crying baby to sleep in bed in 13 minutes, according to scientists

Scientists believe they have identified the best way to calm down a crying baby and get them to sleep in their cot in just 13 minutes.It involves walking around for five minutes while carrying the infant, making sure to minimise abrupt movements, followed by around eight minutes of sitting while holding the baby before finally laying them down in the cot for sleep.The researchers said their findings, published in the journal Current Biology, offer an “immediate solution for infant crying”, unlike other popular sleep training methods – such as letting babies cry until they fall asleep themselves.Dr Kumi Kuroda, of...
JAPAN
Daily Mail

Nursery worker, 28, who was told she would never conceive after rare leukemia diagnosis welcomes a 'miracle baby' after she fell pregnant months after her chemotherapy ended

A mother has shared how a shock cancer diagnosis left her fearing she would never have children - after doctors told her at just 26 that she may not ever be able to conceive. Rhianna McKenna, 28, from Welling, in Kent, was given the devastating diagnosis on 13 May 2020 - at the start of the first lockdown - just six days after starting treatment for suspected tonsillitis, which actually turned out to be symptoms of cancer.
CANCER
The Independent

My daughter went for a routine chiropractor appointment. Now she’s paralysed

Darlene Jensen was texting with her 28-year-old daughter, Caitlin, on an uneventful Thursday morning in June as the recent college graduate headed in for a routine neck adjustment at a chiropractor appointment she’d nearly cancelled.Caitlin read her mother’s last text at 9am. Twenty one minutes later, Ms Jensen got a call: her daughter was having a reaction to the treatment, the chiropractor said.She’s been unable to respond to her mother’s texts ever since – or walk, talk, eat or breathe properly on her own.In a rare but very real tragedy, Caitlin’s neck adjustment appointment resulted in vertebral artery dissection, which...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Parents of brain-damaged baby lose fight to keep him on life support

The parents of a baby boy suffering from brain damage have lost their legal battle to keep him on life support.On Wednesday, a High Court judge ruled that ending his treatment was lawful and in the best interest of the five-month-old boy, who has been on life support since June.His parents are said to be “deeply disappointed and disheartened” and hope to appeal the decision.The child was first found unresponsive in June when he was around two months old. Doctors concluded that his brain had been starved of oxygen for over 30 minutes and he had suffered “devastating” brain damage.He...
HEALTH
macaronikid.com

Is it time to potty train your toddler?

Potty training can be confusing and overwhelming, but I have the simple answers for you!. Potty training is the first experience where you get to learn your child's individual learning style, and that is POWERFUL!. Before you decide that it's time to potty train, you need to know that your...
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy