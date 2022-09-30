The parents of a baby boy suffering from brain damage have lost their legal battle to keep him on life support.On Wednesday, a High Court judge ruled that ending his treatment was lawful and in the best interest of the five-month-old boy, who has been on life support since June.His parents are said to be “deeply disappointed and disheartened” and hope to appeal the decision.The child was first found unresponsive in June when he was around two months old. Doctors concluded that his brain had been starved of oxygen for over 30 minutes and he had suffered “devastating” brain damage.He...

